Social media reacts as Fran makes Iowa history, Hawkeyes down Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes took a different route to the winner’s column in their third straight Big Ten triumph, but Iowa’s 86-77 win over Minnesota left Hawkeye fans feeling similarly great about the brand of basketball Iowa is suddenly playing.

Unlike against Rutgers and Nebraska where Iowa jumped out to large early leads, it was Minnesota who built the initial advantage in this one.

The Golden Gophers pounced on the Hawkeyes early, racing out to a 14-3 lead in the game’s first four minutes. But, thanks to a quick seven points from junior forward Payton Sandfort and buckets from freshman forward Owen Freeman, sophomore guard Josh Dix and graduate forward Ben Krikke, Iowa pulled back even at 16 apiece in a hurry.

From there, Iowa’s perimeter defense helped turn the tide and set the tone for what would happen the rest of the way. Minnesota shot just 1-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half as the Hawkeyes were led by Krikke’s 12 first half points. Iowa led Minnesota 39-32 at the break.

Though Minnesota attempted to make a late run at Iowa, the Gophers couldn’t ever get closer than five points at 67-62 with 4:49 remaining.

After connecting on five made 3-pointers in Iowa’s win over Nebraska, Dix had another terrific game against the Gophers. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Krikke had a team-high 25 points for the Hawkeyes, while senior guard Tony Perkins added 13 points and Freeman scored 12 to round out Iowa’s double-figure scorers.

Iowa got its record back to .500 in Big Ten play and now readies for a Saturday matinee against No. 2 Purdue from inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 1 p.m. CT on FS1.

With the win, Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery made Hawkeye history. It was his 272nd win as the Hawkeyes’ head coach, surpassing the great Tom Davis to become Iowa’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach in school history.

Here’s how Hawkeye social media took in the historically significant Iowa W.

Not another one of these nights...

Can’t remember the last road game Iowa got off to a hot start. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) January 15, 2024

Hawks ready to play? That was a blooper reel — Gary Koerner (@koerner_gary) January 15, 2024

Just call it

Did Iowa forget how to play? — Ross (@RJHINDM) January 15, 2024

Folks it may just be over — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 15, 2024

Your every game reminder

Owen Freeman is ridiculously good especially as a freshman. Does so many things beyond scoring — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) January 15, 2024

Man, Owen Freeman is so much fun to watch. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) January 15, 2024

Alright, that's more like it

Somehow– Iowa takes a 20-18 lead over Minnesota after that sloppy start. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 15, 2024

Much better Hawks 👏 — Ali (@alisonh2006) January 15, 2024

Loving the two man game between Ben Krikke and Payton Sandfort for Iowa — Sean Bock (@SBock247) January 15, 2024

The duo. Filthy.

A great close to the first half!

Great finish to the half! Keep it on em!!! — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 15, 2024

Halftime: Iowa 39, Minnesota 32. The #Hawkeyes ability to bounce-back after a horrible few minutes was impressive. Josh Dix settled in. Ben Krikke with 12 points. Owen Freeman with 6 points and 7 rebounds. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 15, 2024

The best Barn

The Barn is quiet. This pleases me. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 15, 2024

COUNT IT

YES HA HA HA YES https://t.co/kWp2zrvHj0 — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) January 16, 2024

Luka in the house!

Good minutes for Ladji Dembele

Hasn't been a great start to Ladji Dembele's Big Ten career, but man, he's had a really good couple minutes of defensive effort. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 16, 2024

Dembele giving Iowa some very productive minutes with Owen Freeman on the bench — had a block, a rebound, and a steal in the last few minutes. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) January 16, 2024

KRIKKE!

Ben Krikke really hoopin' right now — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 16, 2024

Keep feeding Krikke! — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 16, 2024

Tip drill!

Brock Harding out here embarrassing Gophers

Brock Harding put that man on skates! — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) January 16, 2024

Brock Harding just put a Minnesota defender into a blender with a spin move. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 16, 2024

Don't look now, but we're on a streak!

Iowa playing their second straight good defensive game. — Ross (@RJHINDM) January 16, 2024

Josh Dix delivering big shots late

Josh Dix is cooking. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 16, 2024

Dix in his bag. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 16, 2024

Tony Perkins CLOSER

Tony Perkins didn't need to do much offensively for the majority of this game– but he's come up MASSIVE through the final five minutes. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 16, 2024

Never too high, never too low

This has been a really solid game by Iowa. Bardo just nailed it..this team is playing very connected…didn't get too low after their rough start. Yes, schedule has been favorable, but winning in The Barn is never a given…and a lot of unselfish play. — JMinKC (@jontificate) January 16, 2024

Huge W

Boom. Game. Big win. — Sam (@sammmidd) January 16, 2024

A really nice win for these Hawks! — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 16, 2024

Congrats, Coach Fran McCaffery!

Proud of this guy 🙏🏼🖤 Been through so much. 3 wins in a row and 272 at Iowa to silence all the haters. CONGRATS POPS 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Kczk2fdcra — Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) January 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire