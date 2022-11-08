Social media reacts as four-star EDGE Colton Vasek commits to Texas

Texas pulled off a major recruiting steal from rival Oklahoma on Tuesday as four-star EDGE rusher Colton Vasek flipped his commitment from the Sooners to the Longhorns.

The Austin Westlake product described his change of heart during the recruiting process.

“I’ve grown up a UT fan my entire life. When I went to go see the OU vs Texas game as an OU recruit, it just really didn’t feel right to me at all. Deep down I wanted to be playing for the team wearing burnt orange.”

The addition of Vasek pushes Texas’ 2023 recruiting class up to No. 6 in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings. The Longhorns have the chance to keep rising up the ranks with a big weekend of visitors ahead of them.

The college football world is beginning to take notice of the Longhorns’ building recruiting momentum. Here is how social media reacted to the news of Vasek committing to Texas.

I heard he had 49 reasons for choosing Texas over OU!! Welcome to the family @ColtonVasek 🤘🏽 https://t.co/LyapLyGQ5V — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 8, 2022

Introducing newest Texas DE commit Colton Vasek.🤘 He’s pretty good. pic.twitter.com/0qGnSKuCD1 — TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) November 8, 2022

Proud of you brotha! Now go win state ❤️💙—>🧡🧡 https://t.co/lzNMNSwgNo — Michael Taaffe (@MichaelTaaffe4) November 8, 2022

boom 🤘🏾 — S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje0) November 8, 2022

The Westlake to Texas pipeline strikes again. https://t.co/jM0FKideKm — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) November 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire