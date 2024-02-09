Advertisement

Social media reacts: Former All-Pac-12 TE transfers to Georgia

James Morgan
·4 min read

Graduate transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek has announced that he is transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs. Yurosek, who has over 100 career receptions and 1,000 career receiving yards, started his college football career at Stanford before transferring to Georgia.

Yurosek is ranked as the No. 6 transfer tight end in the country and the No. 101 transfer recruit. The former Stanford tight end is considered a four-star transfer, per 247Sports.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end recorded 16 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown. Yurosek missed several games in 2023 due to injury, but was named as an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection.

Yurosek accumulated 42 catches for a career-high 653 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Pro Football Focus named him to its All-Pac-12 first team for his outstanding 2021 campaign.

Georgia football social media is excited to land another talented transfer ahead of the 2024 college football season:

Kirby Smart's fired up!

Yurosek produced at an impressive level

Yurosek highlight run

Another weapon for Carson Beck!

Yurosek has put up impressive numbers throughout his career

Georgia is stacked at tight end

Yurosek brings size to UGA

Yurosek's PFF grades

Yurosek shows excellent body control on this catch

UGA lands one of the top players left in the portal

One fan thinks Yurosek will replace Bowers

Yurosek's impressive highlights

Another tight end from California!

Pete Thamel reported Yurosek's commitment to UGA

Yurosek has speed

Another weapon for Carson Beck!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire