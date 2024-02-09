Social media reacts: Former All-Pac-12 TE transfers to Georgia

Graduate transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek has announced that he is transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs. Yurosek, who has over 100 career receptions and 1,000 career receiving yards, started his college football career at Stanford before transferring to Georgia.

Yurosek is ranked as the No. 6 transfer tight end in the country and the No. 101 transfer recruit. The former Stanford tight end is considered a four-star transfer, per 247Sports.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end recorded 16 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown. Yurosek missed several games in 2023 due to injury, but was named as an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection.

Yurosek accumulated 42 catches for a career-high 653 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Pro Football Focus named him to its All-Pac-12 first team for his outstanding 2021 campaign.

Georgia football social media is excited to land another talented transfer ahead of the 2024 college football season:

Kirby Smart's fired up!

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 9, 2024

Yurosek produced at an impressive level

Stat of the day: Benjamin Yurosek had 43 receptions for 658 yards and 3 TDs in 2021 for Stanford. He is the only Stanford tight end to have over 650 receiving yards in a season since Zach Ertz in 2012. He also became just the fifth tight end in the PAC 12 since 2013 to do so. pic.twitter.com/16L53M69cu — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) February 9, 2024

Yurosek highlight run

Definitive list of tight ends you’d run a 50-yard end-around with: Brock Bowers

Benjamin Yurosek pic.twitter.com/6UH721B8WJ — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) February 9, 2024

Another weapon for Carson Beck!

Former Stanford star Benjamin Yurosek, one of the top tight ends in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to play at Georgia for the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/165dWQJ9r4 — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) February 9, 2024

Yurosek has put up impressive numbers throughout his career

New UGA transfer tight end Benjamin Yurosek is ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the transfer portal. Yurosek, who is a multi-time All-Pac-12 selection, has over 1,000 career receiving yards — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 9, 2024

Georgia is stacked at tight end

The rest of CFB watching Georgia add another TE to an already stacked room pic.twitter.com/3RaFNDJJX4 https://t.co/FWDteDan2g — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 9, 2024

Yurosek brings size to UGA

Stanford TE Benjamin Yurosek has committed to Georgia. Yurosek is listed as one of the best Tight Ends in the transfer portal and is listed at 6’4, 243lbs. pic.twitter.com/6k2SZyk384 — Elite Georgia Football (@elitegeorgiacfb) February 9, 2024

Yurosek's PFF grades

New #UGA grad transfer TE Benjamin Yurosek’s career numbers at Stanford: 70.2 overall grade

76.0 receiving grade

42.7 run block grade 107 rec for 1,338 yds and 5 TDs Caught 18 of 32 contested targets (56%)https://t.co/y4eIkHBS7e — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) February 9, 2024

Yurosek shows excellent body control on this catch

New #Georgia TE Benjamin Yurosek is going to do wonders for his draft stock next season. Underutilized in Stanford's old school offense and will have a chance to form one of the country's best duos with Oscar Delp. https://t.co/OH9vJ0mXXY — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 9, 2024

UGA lands one of the top players left in the portal

Biggest names still in the #CFB transfer portal – Washington CB, Jabbar Muhammad

– Miami OH RB, Rashad Amos

– Washington Qb, Will Rogers

– Stanford TE, Benjamin Yurosek — ✨College Football ✨ (@CFBspace) January 23, 2024

One fan thinks Yurosek will replace Bowers

Nobody is Bowers, but a drop-off won’t be noticeable with Yurosek. https://t.co/0YPRJBPhA4 — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) February 9, 2024

Yurosek's impressive highlights

Another tight end from California!

Pete Thamel reported Yurosek's commitment to UGA

NEWS: Former Stanford star Benjamin Yurosek, one of the top tight ends in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to play at Georgia for the 2024 season, he told ESPN. Yurosek caught 108 balls for 1,342 yards while starting the last three years at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/6sST9Ac1Ll — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024

Yurosek has speed

Blend of size (6’4, 242) & speed by new UGA TE Benjamin Yurosek. Multiple time All-Pac-12 selection at Stanford.

pic.twitter.com/0k1SzlgiRZ — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) February 9, 2024

Another weapon for Carson Beck!

Carson Beck is about to have a legendary season. The man will have so many weapons. — UGA United (@UGAUnited) February 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire