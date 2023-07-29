Social media reacts: Former Clemson LB announces transfer to SEC destination

Alex Turri
After being dismissed from the Clemson football team, a former Clemson linebacker has announced his transfer destination. 

Announcing via Twitter/X, former Tiger TJ Dudley announced Friday evening he has committed to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin in the SEC. Dudley spent his true freshman season with the Tigers before being dismissed from the team last week for violating team rules. While we don’t know what rules were violated, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this about the situation.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Swinney said. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules, and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

An interesting situation; here is how Twitter/X reacted to Dudley’s transfer to Ole Miss.

