Social media reacts: Former Clemson LB announces transfer to SEC destination

After being dismissed from the Clemson football team, a former Clemson linebacker has announced his transfer destination.

Announcing via Twitter/X, former Tiger TJ Dudley announced Friday evening he has committed to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin in the SEC. Dudley spent his true freshman season with the Tigers before being dismissed from the team last week for violating team rules. While we don’t know what rules were violated, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this about the situation.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Swinney said. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules, and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

An interesting situation; here is how Twitter/X reacted to Dudley’s transfer to Ole Miss.

Huge pickup for the Rebels as Ole Miss lands former four-star Clemson transfer linebacker T.J. Dudley! #TransferToTheSip @MissKYUS2011 has more on @HollywoodHtu. 🔥https://t.co/UQgFnuG9Gv — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) July 29, 2023

Welcome to the Sip, TJ Dudley! pic.twitter.com/Tg06q1Z7WM — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) July 29, 2023

Clemson LB transfer TJ Dudley has committed to Ole Miss. He was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2022👀https://t.co/icc8f5eX7E pic.twitter.com/OeDk3blsdc — On3 (@On3sports) July 29, 2023

Clemson LB TJ Dudley has transferred to Ole Miss‼️ He was a former 4 🌟 recruit in the

c/o 2022 He has 4 years of eligibility remaining#TransferToTheSip 🔐 🦈 pic.twitter.com/OHM9UqcDMW — WA⭕️Ⓜ️ RECRUITING (@WAOMRecruiting) July 29, 2023

Ole Miss lands Clemson LB transfer TJ Dudley. A former four-star prospect out of high school, held offers from many high major schools. pic.twitter.com/ZezXKjetO8 — Hotty Toddy Recruiting (@ht_recruiting) July 29, 2023

Ole Miss lands transfer portal commitment from former Clemson linebacker TJ Dudley, a former 4-star. Here’s more from David Johnson. via @247sports | @Rebels247

https://t.co/JdI66dlEsY — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) July 29, 2023

VIP: Ole Miss has landed a transfer portal commitment from former Clemson linebacker TJ Dudley, who will arrive in Oxford with four years to play https://t.co/ivKyFJA0Jo #OleMiss #HottyToddy — David Johnson (@Rebels247) July 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire