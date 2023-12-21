Advertisement

Social media reacts: Florida State calls special board meeting likely to discuss leaving the ACC

Alex Turri
·4 min read
2

It was only a matter of time before this happened.

According to reports, the Florida State University Board of Trustees has called a virtual meeting for Friday at 10 a.m. ET. No surprises here as Florida State will continue to evaluate their place in the ACC and look for ways to get out of the conference for greener pastures.

This felt even more certain after the Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoff, with FSU already unhappy with the conference. With them being 13-0 undefeated ACC Champions and still left out of the playoff, these results didn’t help the situation.

What is next is anyone’s guess, but you know news like this gets people talking. Here is a look at how social media has reacted to this Florida State news.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire