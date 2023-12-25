Social media reacts: Florida RB Trevor Etienne transfers to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have picked up a commitment from star Florida running back Trevor Etienne. 247Sports ranks Etienne as the No. 14 player available in the transfer portal and the No. 1 running back. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back is explosive and a physical runner.
Florida fans hate see Etienne transfer to their biggest rival. As a sophomore, Trevor Etienne recorded 131 carries, 753 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Etienne is also a skilled pass catcher out of the backfield. Last season, he caught 21 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia football fans are fired up to add another talented transfer!
Former UGA RB Keith Marshall
RBU #GoDawgs
Georgia returns an elite offense for 2024
Georgia lands one of the most explosive runners in the country with the commitment of Trevor Etienne.
Dawgs are loading up on weapons to surround Carson Beck.
Would be surprised if Georgia doesn’t have a top 5 offense next season
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart
Go Dawgs !!
Etienne is an elite transfer
Former Florida RB Trevor Etienne is transferring to Georgia.
Etienne led the Gators in TDs, and is the 8th ranked player in the transfer portal. @ugabarstool, the rich get richer. pic.twitter.com/tjfYcDusZU
Georgia is on a recruiting hot streak
Kirby is a menace! This man first flipped KJ from FSU, took Colbie from Miami, and then took ETN from Florida 😂😂
Etienne's commitment announcement
#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/B5ABaZ0F3K
UGA continues to add elite talent
Trevor Etienne choosing Georgia over other schools in the Transfer Portal is another example of UGA's brand under Kirby Smart speaking for itself
Full thoughts: https://t.co/Mzgys9oDMk | @DawgsHQ | @RustyMansell_ pic.twitter.com/902vkChgtK
Lofty comparison from a UGA fan
Trevor Etienne and Branson Robinson
Georgia steals another player from Florida
Dell McGee to whatever plans Florida had for a rushing attack between Chauncey Bowens and Trevor Etienne
UGA recruiting staffer David Cooper
ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE 🐶🤷🏾♂️👑 #GoDawgs #Reloading #CommittedToTheG
Georgia staffer loves it
😂😂 I mean 🤷🏾♀️ #GoDawgs
