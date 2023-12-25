Advertisement

Social media reacts: Florida RB Trevor Etienne transfers to Georgia

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs have picked up a commitment from star Florida running back Trevor Etienne. 247Sports ranks Etienne as the No. 14 player available in the transfer portal and the No. 1 running back. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back is explosive and a physical runner.

Florida fans hate see Etienne transfer to their biggest rival. As a sophomore, Trevor Etienne recorded 131 carries, 753 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Etienne is also a skilled pass catcher out of the backfield. Last season, he caught 21 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia football fans are fired up to add another talented transfer!

