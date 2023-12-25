Social media reacts: Florida RB Trevor Etienne transfers to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have picked up a commitment from star Florida running back Trevor Etienne. 247Sports ranks Etienne as the No. 14 player available in the transfer portal and the No. 1 running back. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back is explosive and a physical runner.

Florida fans hate see Etienne transfer to their biggest rival. As a sophomore, Trevor Etienne recorded 131 carries, 753 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Etienne is also a skilled pass catcher out of the backfield. Last season, he caught 21 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia football fans are fired up to add another talented transfer!

Georgia lands one of the most explosive runners in the country with the commitment of Trevor Etienne. Dawgs are loading up on weapons to surround Carson Beck. Would be surprised if Georgia doesn’t have a top 5 offense next season — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 24, 2023

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) December 24, 2023

Former Florida RB Trevor Etienne is transferring to Georgia. Etienne led the Gators in TDs, and is the 8th ranked player in the transfer portal. @ugabarstool, the rich get richer. pic.twitter.com/tjfYcDusZU — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 24, 2023

Kirby is a menace! This man first flipped KJ from FSU, took Colbie from Miami, and then took ETN from Florida 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gtAEntBeTr — PHANTASTIK6 (@Phantastik6) December 24, 2023

Trevor Etienne choosing Georgia over other schools in the Transfer Portal is another example of UGA's brand under Kirby Smart speaking for itself Full thoughts: https://t.co/Mzgys9oDMk | @DawgsHQ | @RustyMansell_ pic.twitter.com/902vkChgtK — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 24, 2023

Dell McGee to whatever plans Florida had for a rushing attack between Chauncey Bowens and Trevor Etienne pic.twitter.com/zN04uUjW7E — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) December 24, 2023

