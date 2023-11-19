Advertisement

Social media reacts to Florida’s heartbreaking loss to Mizzou

David Rosenberg
·5 min read
The Florida Gators nearly pulled off a massive upset against Missouri on Saturday night, but Billy Napier’s group couldn’t close things out and lost, 33-31.

With a sixth loss on the year, Florida is unlikely to reach bowl eligibility in Year 2 under Napier, which is a step back from two consecutive 6-7 seasons. Understandably, Gator Nation is down after the loss, and the fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the team.

To rub salt in the wound, quarterback Graham Mertz is likely done for the year with a fractured collarbone. Here’s what the Florida faithful said after Saturday night’s disheartening loss.

Ballgame

Things got chippy before the field cleared

But it was an epic collapse

Good point, Dave

But we need to see Ws

A Gator great responds

Napier knows it

Losing Graham Mertz doesn't help either

The Heisman winner weighs in

And Ben Troupe

Never lose hope

In all kinds of weather

Another morning after take

The running game came to play

Scared money don't make money

College Sports Wire contributor weighs in

A little throw-back

Time to turn the page

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire