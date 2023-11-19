Social media reacts to Florida’s heartbreaking loss to Mizzou

The Florida Gators nearly pulled off a massive upset against Missouri on Saturday night, but Billy Napier’s group couldn’t close things out and lost, 33-31.

With a sixth loss on the year, Florida is unlikely to reach bowl eligibility in Year 2 under Napier, which is a step back from two consecutive 6-7 seasons. Understandably, Gator Nation is down after the loss, and the fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the team.

To rub salt in the wound, quarterback Graham Mertz is likely done for the year with a fractured collarbone. Here’s what the Florida faithful said after Saturday night’s disheartening loss.

Ballgame

Things got chippy before the field cleared

#Gators DL coach Sean Spencer had to keep players from fighting. Mizzou came over to Florida’s bench, guys going back and forth. pic.twitter.com/Ew9VzwmAnO — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 19, 2023

But it was an epic collapse

Florida’s chances to win this game on 4th and 17 just now. 99.9%. Napier is not the guy. Coached for a FG when the team needed a TD. Pathetic. A great effort from the team that is thwarted again by the head coach. #Gators pic.twitter.com/r0N2QwGPuf — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) November 19, 2023

Good point, Dave

No moral victories, but there is this Gators team that just doesn't quit. — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) November 19, 2023

But we need to see Ws

One thing I think the Gator Nation is probably tiring of is talk of playing hard and being competitive. That should be a given. There's no pat on the back for that again and again. At some point, it has to result in victories. That's the bottom line for a head coach. — Inside the Gators (@InsideTheGators) November 19, 2023

A Gator great responds

Its steps to winning. Lose big. Lost close. Win close. Then you win big. https://t.co/WH1S7ZVMrK — 𝕁𝔸ℂℚ𝕌𝔼ℤ 𝔾ℝ𝔼𝔼ℕ (@JacquezGreen) November 19, 2023

Napier knows it

Napier said record is not up to #Gator standard, but that he, "knows the guys in that locker room, something good will come from this." — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 19, 2023

Losing Graham Mertz doesn't help either

Breaking: Graham Mertz is done for the season with a non-displace fracture in his collarbone This is the play where he got hurt ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GdwPMga2MV — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) November 19, 2023

The Heisman winner weighs in

Incredible effort @GatorsFB. Thank you for your leadership and grit @GrahamMertz5 – prayers for a quick recovery. 🙏🏼

Proud of young @mmax_23 and the fight in this team. Keep grinding Gators I am cheering you on. #GoGators 🐊 — Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) November 19, 2023

And Ben Troupe

Yo @GrahamMertz5 I appreciate you Big Time and how hard you play. I appreciate how you give it up for your teammates, how you leave it all on the field. Get better my guy we gone need you next year. Healthy recovery. You a bad man. From an old Gator to a current one. Respect 2 U. — Ben Troupe (@BenTroupe84) November 19, 2023

Never lose hope

The whole point of the process with playing young guys is to progress each week. We did this last night and almost pulled the upset minus a few miscues here and there. We played with pride and determination and I believe our young Gators put it all together next week!!! 🐊🐊🐊🐊 — Graham Merks….. (@toddbledsoe) November 19, 2023

In all kinds of weather

I woke up still a Gator. Obviously, it didn't go the way we wanted at the end, but man, does this team have a lot of fight in them. Experience was gained and more talent otw. I wouldn't sleep on this team in the years to come. It's always Go Gators on this side 🐊 — GATORMADE🇺🇲🐊 (@GatorChompXX) November 19, 2023

Another morning after take

Good morning after was a gut punch last night, literally sick to my stomach, all I can say is all of us were wrong about Mertz, and hopefully maybe most of us will be wrong about Napier. — Dan Hicken (@DanHicken) November 19, 2023

The running game came to play

Trevor Etienne had 82 rushing yards last night. Per PFF, 81 of those yards came after contact. Montrell Johnson had 85 rushing yards. 68 of them came after contact. Florida Gators running backs came to play last night, no doubt about that one. — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) November 19, 2023

Scared money don't make money

Florida 🧵 It’s ironic that Billy Napier’s signature phrase is “Scared money don’t make money.” If there was ☝🏽 word to describe Florida’s play calling on their final drive, that word is “scared.” Everybody in the room knew the #Gators needed a TD, and he played for the FG. — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) November 19, 2023

College Sports Wire contributor weighs in

Florida football is two plays from 7-4. The final kick against Arkansas and that fourth and 17 tonight. Now, they need to beat undefeated Florida State for a bowl game. Horseshoes and hand grenades. — Ryan Haley (@ryan_dhaley) November 19, 2023

A little throw-back

In honor of Billy Napier’s 4th and 17 last night! pic.twitter.com/27gjXRaCNX — T (@tdgator9) November 19, 2023

Time to turn the page

I’ve shaken off the frustration from last night. Things to critique and things to give optimism. None of it in my control. But it’s FSU Hate Week and I’m ready for Max to lead us to the upset W in the Swamp on Saturday! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/f2tvcCesZN — Gator Jen (@jenafish17) November 19, 2023

