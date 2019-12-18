Social Media reacts to five-star LB Justin Flowe committing to the Oregon Ducks

11:16am... that's the time when Justin Flowe, the top rated outside linebacker in the country, as well as the top player in California, donned an Oregon baseball cap and flashed an O to the cameras, surrounded by his classmates in a crowded gym at Upland High School.

For the second straight year the top player in California is headed to Eugene!



Welcome to the family, @justin_flowe! #20regon | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dyKc3wlJrq



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2019

Many Ducks fans, players and coaches took to social media to share their excitement.

To get things started, many current and future Ducks players were hyped, like the other five-star linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class: Noah Sewell.

WE ARE GOING TO TAKE OVER 🦆🦆 @FloweJustin we unstoppable 🚨 — Noah Sewell™️ (@Blessah_2) December 18, 2019



As did Keith Brown, a 2021 Ducks commit who also happens to be the top rated inside linebacker in the country for his recruiting class.

No one even think about tweeting me about decommiting, I'm Oregon 1,000% we gon be the best LB group in the country — Keith Brown (@KeithBrown2121) December 18, 2019

Many other Ducks celebrated the announcement.

Former USC and Heisman winner Matt Leinart also paid attention to the newest trend in recruiting; recruits from southern California going to Oregon rather than USC.

Oregon is the new Usc in recruiting on the West Coast... back in my day no one dared to recruit So Cal. Now it's open season and Oregon is hunting! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 18, 2019

Some national media pundits also are taking note of the Ducks' stellar recruiting, such as Bruce Feldman.

No program has benefitted more from USC tailing off than Oregon. Mario Cristobal has taken some of the Alabama recruiting blueprint, brought it to the Pac-12 and the Ducks are cleaning up. https://t.co/HHfZnFGHZh — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 18, 2019

Flowe is the most dominant LB I've seen come out of CA since DJ Williams back in 2000, size, toughness, physicality, quickness and instincts, plays with a rare edge and anger that jumps out the second you see him — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 18, 2019

As excited as the Ducks players were, the fans were equally as excited.

Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell!!!!! BIG TIME GET!! Oregon is the new Linebackers U 💪🏻. https://t.co/dCIhqo8A1w — cody beers (@cody_beers) December 18, 2019

Yup the Flowe is trending 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/TNmbUIFUvG — Scoda Jen (@baby143phat) December 18, 2019

Beyond excited to see to see this LB core dominate🧠💪🏆🏁🦆💚💛 — Brian Parine (@bparine23) December 18, 2019

Some USC fans didn't take the news well.

