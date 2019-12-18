Social Media reacts to five-star LB Justin Flowe committing to the Oregon Ducks

Dylan Mickanen

11:16am... that's the time when Justin Flowe, the top rated outside linebacker in the country, as well as the top player in California, donned an Oregon baseball cap and flashed an O to the cameras, surrounded by his classmates in a crowded gym at Upland High School. 

Many Ducks fans, players and coaches took to social media to share their excitement. 

To get things started, many current and future Ducks players were hyped, like the other five-star linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class: Noah Sewell.


As did Keith Brown, a 2021 Ducks commit who also happens to be the top rated inside linebacker in the country for his recruiting class.

Many other Ducks celebrated the announcement.

Former USC and Heisman winner Matt Leinart also paid attention to the newest trend in recruiting; recruits from southern California going to Oregon rather than USC.

Some national media pundits also are taking note of the Ducks' stellar recruiting, such as Bruce Feldman.

As excited as the Ducks players were, the fans were equally as excited. 

Some USC fans didn't take the news well.

