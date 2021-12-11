Social media reacts to five-star OT Kelvin Banks committing to Texas
The Longhorns should send Mario Cristobal and Miami some flowers, as thanks to them Texas was able to gain a commitment from one of the top offensive lineman in the nation.
Days after decommitting from Oregon due to Cristobal accepting the head coaching job at Miami, five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks announced his commitment to the University of Texas. He is expected to sign with the Longhorns on Wednesday, and becomes the highest rated commit in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class.
Landing Banks is massive win for the Longhorns, who were in dire need of a revamped offensive line as that was weakest position group on the field at all times for Texas. His pledge to the Longhorns could also sway other blue chip prospects to follow him to Austin.
Even with the announcement coming just minutes ago, Twitter is already in a frenzy with the news. Here are some of the best reactions following Banks’ decision to continue his playing career on the Forty Acres.
Brenen Thompson shows his excitement
we liveee https://t.co/IqMsSR5tQF
— Brenen Thompson (@BrenenT11) December 11, 2021
Offensive line coach Kyle Flood's mood
. @KJJFlood and son right now.. pic.twitter.com/UywT11U1Ou
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) December 11, 2021
It's not "Sark after Dark" but it will certainly do
#DaySark 😂🤘🏾
— B. Harris (@B6Harris) December 11, 2021
Fans love the move
Let’s goooooo! https://t.co/ZkRsZy1J6I
— 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) December 11, 2021
Josh Thompson channels his inner Coney Island with excitement
BING BONG
— Josh Thompson (@_Joshuat9) December 11, 2021
Tope Imade hints at more?
1 Domino
— Tope Imade (@TopeImade) December 11, 2021
Derrick Brown doesn't think it'll stop there
Here they come🤘🏾👀
— Mr.Dbrown⭐️ (@DbrownOLB10) December 11, 2021
Massive recruiting win
The addition of Kelvin Banks to this #Texas class is absolutely massive. This is the type of player Texas has missed out on for over a decade.
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 11, 2021
Justice Finkley chimes in during All-Star game
I missed it because i’m playing in the all star game but #SARKAFTERDARK #DBROWNANDFINKAFTERDARK $$$$$😂😂
— Fink! (@JusticeFinkley) December 11, 2021
What the majority of Texas fans did when Banks announced his commitment
😭🤘🏾😭🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/8qUYgQTzrS
— David Allen (@Doc_Texas) December 11, 2021
Sarkisian and Flood impressively closed the deal on Friday evening
There was a lot of chatter about Sark and Flood not being able to close. But a day after Banks told people he was pushing to February, they went in-home and closed the No. 4 player in the state.
— Longhorn Republic (@LonghornPod) December 11, 2021
First five-star OL commit since 2009
Seems like a good to to remind everyone that Texas hasn't landed a 5-star offensive lineman in recruiting since 2009.
— Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 11, 2021
Former Texas DL Charles Omenihu
We got a 5 star OL ? Yes lord !
— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) December 11, 2021
Texas commit Jaydon Blue
Yessirski 🤘🏾 welcome my boy! https://t.co/2IDqGWnnS0
— 23🏈 (@Jaydonblue23) December 11, 2021
Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison
BOOM!! 💥
— 🦈 (@D_JAMISON5) December 11, 2021
