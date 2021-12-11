Social media reacts to five-star OT Kelvin Banks committing to Texas

The Longhorns should send Mario Cristobal and Miami some flowers, as thanks to them Texas was able to gain a commitment from one of the top offensive lineman in the nation.

Days after decommitting from Oregon due to Cristobal accepting the head coaching job at Miami, five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks announced his commitment to the University of Texas. He is expected to sign with the Longhorns on Wednesday, and becomes the highest rated commit in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class.

Landing Banks is massive win for the Longhorns, who were in dire need of a revamped offensive line as that was weakest position group on the field at all times for Texas. His pledge to the Longhorns could also sway other blue chip prospects to follow him to Austin.

Even with the announcement coming just minutes ago, Twitter is already in a frenzy with the news. Here are some of the best reactions following Banks’ decision to continue his playing career on the Forty Acres.

Brenen Thompson shows his excitement

Offensive line coach Kyle Flood's mood

It's not "Sark after Dark" but it will certainly do

Fans love the move

Josh Thompson channels his inner Coney Island with excitement

BING BONG — Josh Thompson (@_Joshuat9) December 11, 2021

Tope Imade hints at more?

1 Domino — Tope Imade (@TopeImade) December 11, 2021

Derrick Brown doesn't think it'll stop there

Here they come🤘🏾👀 — Mr.Dbrown⭐️ (@DbrownOLB10) December 11, 2021

Massive recruiting win

The addition of Kelvin Banks to this #Texas class is absolutely massive. This is the type of player Texas has missed out on for over a decade. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 11, 2021

Justice Finkley chimes in during All-Star game

I missed it because i’m playing in the all star game but #SARKAFTERDARK #DBROWNANDFINKAFTERDARK $$$$$😂😂 — Fink! (@JusticeFinkley) December 11, 2021

What the majority of Texas fans did when Banks announced his commitment

Sarkisian and Flood impressively closed the deal on Friday evening

There was a lot of chatter about Sark and Flood not being able to close. But a day after Banks told people he was pushing to February, they went in-home and closed the No. 4 player in the state. — Longhorn Republic (@LonghornPod) December 11, 2021

First five-star OL commit since 2009

Seems like a good to to remind everyone that Texas hasn't landed a 5-star offensive lineman in recruiting since 2009. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) December 11, 2021

Former Texas DL Charles Omenihu

We got a 5 star OL ? Yes lord ! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) December 11, 2021

Texas commit Jaydon Blue

Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison

