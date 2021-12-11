Social media reacts to five-star OT Kelvin Banks committing to Texas

Kevin Borba
·3 min read

The Longhorns should send Mario Cristobal and Miami some flowers, as thanks to them Texas was able to gain a commitment from one of the top offensive lineman in the nation.

Days after decommitting from Oregon due to Cristobal accepting the head coaching job at Miami, five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks announced his commitment to the University of Texas. He is expected to sign with the Longhorns on Wednesday, and becomes the highest rated commit in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class.

Landing Banks is massive win for the Longhorns, who were in dire need of a revamped offensive line as that was weakest position group on the field at all times for Texas. His pledge to the Longhorns could also sway other blue chip prospects to follow him to Austin.

Even with the announcement coming just minutes ago, Twitter is already in a frenzy with the news. Here are some of the best reactions following Banks’ decision to continue his playing career on the Forty Acres.

