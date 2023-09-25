Advertisement

Social media reacts to five-star Brandon Baker’s commitment to Texas

Joey Hickey
·4 min read

Five-star California offensive tackle Brandon Baker is committed to The University of Texas. The move continues a 2023 season in which everything seems to be falling right for the program.

Baker garners his fair share of acclaim from recruiting sites. The player ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 23 overall player in the country in the 2024 On3 consensus.

As you might imagine, the move is making waves on social media. The Texas fanbase, hungry to return to recent prominence it enjoyed in the early 2000’s, is seeing its team do what it couldn’t do for several years. The Longhorns are recruiting the best offensive linemen in the country and winning those recruits.

Offensive line coach Kyle Flood has transformed recruiting, but done even more in the way of development. Two second year five-star offensive offensive linemen are starters in Devon Campbell Jr. and Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks earned freshman All-American honors last year.

Texas is turning into a problem up front for future opponents. Here’s how social media is viewing the news.

Blocking for Arch

Dominant OL recruiting continues

Kyle Flood owns recruiting trail

Also-rans Ohio State and Oregon

Hulk mode

Colin Simmons is fired up

The commitment

California to Austin

Building the line

No more OL droughts

No. 1

Texas doesn't always get THIS talent

Recruiting victory lap

Lincoln Riley only sells a "good education"

On a new level

Elite receiver takes notice

Ryan Wingo

Highlight reel

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire