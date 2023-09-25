Social media reacts to five-star Brandon Baker’s commitment to Texas

Five-star California offensive tackle Brandon Baker is committed to The University of Texas. The move continues a 2023 season in which everything seems to be falling right for the program.

Baker garners his fair share of acclaim from recruiting sites. The player ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 23 overall player in the country in the 2024 On3 consensus.

As you might imagine, the move is making waves on social media. The Texas fanbase, hungry to return to recent prominence it enjoyed in the early 2000’s, is seeing its team do what it couldn’t do for several years. The Longhorns are recruiting the best offensive linemen in the country and winning those recruits.

Offensive line coach Kyle Flood has transformed recruiting, but done even more in the way of development. Two second year five-star offensive offensive linemen are starters in Devon Campbell Jr. and Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks earned freshman All-American honors last year.

Texas is turning into a problem up front for future opponents. Here’s how social media is viewing the news.

Blocking for Arch

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Brandon Baker tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’5 290 OT from Ontario, CA chose the Longhorns over Ohio State, Nebraska, Oregon, & Florida State Ranked as the No. 1 OT in the ‘24 Class 🤘🏼 “#Block4Arch” https://t.co/FSk6TJMU85 pic.twitter.com/Hw1WkXD3Mv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 25, 2023

Dominant OL recruiting continues

HUGE pickup for Texas as they secure a commitment from 5-star OT Brandon Baker. Kyle Flood continues to bring in elite talent in the trenches. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) September 25, 2023

Kyle Flood owns recruiting trail

ABSOLUTE massive pick up for the Texas Longhorns 5⭐ & #1 Tackle picks the longhorns. Kyle Flood continues to be a MONSTER on the recruiting trail. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/9DnRfruNHr — 40AcresLandLord (@40AcresLandLord) September 25, 2023

Also-rans Ohio State and Oregon

BOOM!!! Texas lands a commitment from Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star OT Brandon Baker @Horns247 | #HookEm Baker is now the highest rated member of the #AllGas24 recruiting class according to @247Sports as the Longhorns beat out Ohio State and Oregon for the nation’s No. 1… pic.twitter.com/sYnmMQ0WOh — Horns247 (@Horns247) September 25, 2023

Hulk mode

Colin Simmons is fired up

practice finna be so T’d 😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/EcIYHaNn27 — Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) September 25, 2023

The commitment

The moment the No. 1 2024 OT recruit Brandon Baker committed to Texas! pic.twitter.com/toERZn5pEq — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 25, 2023

California to Austin

MATER DEI – to – AUSTIN Pipeline With Texas landing ‘24 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei OT, @On3Recruits Industry Ranking five-star Brandon Baker, they continue to mine @MDFootball each cycle. STORY, by @justinwells2424: https://t.co/wt4NLqjuJh (FREE) #HookEm @BrandonBaker73 — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) September 25, 2023

Building the line

Flood continuing to build the line with a huge get https://t.co/dcMmi0gHMd — Texas Homer (@TheTexasHomer) September 25, 2023

No more OL droughts

Sark and Flood have now landed 3 5⭐️ OL in the last 3 years. Herman landed 0 and only 1 OL in the top 100. What a rebuild in the trenches! — D (@txforever) September 25, 2023

No. 1

HOOK ‘EM! Texas lands 5-star OT Brandon Baker, the highest rated offensive tackle in the country. Massive addition to the class!🤘 [D] https://t.co/eldzhuOsjj pic.twitter.com/EzvyAoG013 — TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) September 25, 2023

Texas doesn't always get THIS talent

The three highest rated offensive linemen to commit to Texas in the last 15 cycles have all come in the Steve Sarkisian & Kyle Flood era. 0.9944 DJ Campbell

0.9878 Brandon Baker

0.9842 Kelvin Banks All three were/are composite five-stars. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 25, 2023

Recruiting victory lap

Lincoln Riley only sells a "good education"

Cry harder for those in the back… pic.twitter.com/U1XjPcOIhE — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) September 25, 2023

On a new level

Long are the days of Tom Herman and Charlie Strong trench recruiting for Texas. That roster is going to be just fine for the jump to the SEC. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 25, 2023

Elite receiver takes notice

Ryan Wingo

5-Star WR priority Ryan Wingo taking notice of the No. 1 2024 OT Brandon Baker committing to Texas this evening! pic.twitter.com/7PUbfY8e6A — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 25, 2023

Highlight reel

New 5-Star Texas OT commit Brandon Baker is a menacing run blocker and a proficient pass blocker that finishes blocks emphatically! pic.twitter.com/vxQqNejVty — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire