Social media reacts to first half of No. 11 Texas vs No. 2 Gonzaga

Texas had an explosive first half effort on offense against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The No. 11 ranked Longhorns more than lived up to their ranking early.

It’s way too early to project what will happen in March, but by my eyes this team is vastly improved offensively.

Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter stood out most in the early action. Carr knocked down two threes and a step-back jumper, while Hunter flushed an impressive three point basket of his own.

At no point did Texas look outmatched in the early action. Chris Beard’s team brought the energy, holding his own on the boards and long rebounds.

The story of the half defensively revolved around solid defense against Drew Timme. Let’s look at some of the best highlights from the first half.

Carr has Texas fans fired up

CARRRRRR BOMB!!! — Longhorns B12C AP #18 CFP #18 (6-3) (@Longhorns_B12C) November 17, 2022

Marcus Carr is on fire

Marcus Carr is feeling it. Pulling up from everywhere. 8 points, 3/3 from the field, 2/2 from 3. Texas leads 26-23 with 9:18 left in the first. #HookEm — Keenan Womack, Rivals (@KeenanWomack_OB) November 17, 2022

Coast to coast

Bishop is tough 😤 pic.twitter.com/YR1frMQjud — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 17, 2022

Home court advantage

MOODY IS LIT pic.twitter.com/8kx5ceyg68 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 17, 2022

Numbers don't lie

Reminder: While Gonzaga is ranked higher by humans, Texas is favored and is actually ranked higher by KenPom, where the Longhorns are No. 2 in the country behind Kentucky. — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) November 17, 2022

A complete half of basketball

38-30 Texas 3:55 1H | So much to like from the Horns. Christian Bishop showing some offensive touch and his usual defensive hustle. Marcus Carr with 11 already, Jabari Rice with 9. Gonzaga has 8 TOs, Texas has 9 pts off those TOs — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 17, 2022

Showing respect

If you told me Christian Laetner is actually Drew Timme’s father, I’d totally believe you. — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) November 17, 2022

Raining three pointers

3:55 1H: Texas leads Gonzaga 38-30. Important stats: Texas has hit six threes, turned Zaga over eight times, and limited Timme to six points. The three things I said they needed to do to win, they're doing so far: turning them over, challenging at the rim, and hitting from 3 — Keenan Womack, Rivals (@KeenanWomack_OB) November 17, 2022

Everything falls for Texas

Dagger

