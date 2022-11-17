Social media reacts to first half of No. 11 Texas vs No. 2 Gonzaga

Texas had an explosive first half effort on offense against the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The No. 11 ranked Longhorns more than lived up to their ranking early.

It’s way too early to project what will happen in March, but by my eyes this team is vastly improved offensively.

Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter stood out most in the early action. Carr knocked down two threes and a step-back jumper, while Hunter flushed an impressive three point basket of his own.

At no point did Texas look outmatched in the early action. Chris Beard’s team brought the energy, holding his own on the boards and long rebounds.

The story of the half defensively revolved around solid defense against Drew Timme. Let’s look at some of the best highlights from the first half.

Carr has Texas fans fired up

Marcus Carr is on fire

Coast to coast

Home court advantage

Numbers don't lie

A complete half of basketball

Showing respect

Raining three pointers

Everything falls for Texas

Dagger

