Social media reacts to expansion of College Football Playoff

The long-awaited expansion of the College Football Playoff has come as the playoff board voted to move from four teams to 12. It’s been one of the more hotly debated topics for years, dating back to the expansion to four teams.

There’s concern that it waters down the product and that expansion changes little about who will be winning the title. Both of those things might be true. At the same time, expansion provides access to programs outside of the Power Five.

And while they may not win the thing, they’ll be able to partake in the revenue that comes from playing in the playoff. More revenue provides opportunities to create better facilities. Will the teams that are at the top now still be at the top? Sure. But the playoff opens the door for some programs to improve their college football lot in life with the hopes of building a program capable of competing with the teams at the top.

There are certainly pros and cons to expansion, but more meaningful games in December and January means more than the bowl system that’s set up.

Not everyone’s happy about it, but most are excited about the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Here comes the money!

One of the main drivers of this College Football Playoff expansion was money. Presidents felt as if they were leaving too much on the table. Monday could end up a powerful motivator for starting prior to 2026. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022

It just means more

The most important part of the playoff expansion, to me, is six conference champion at-larges. It leaves room for a wide geography of teams to play games with stakes. In my opinion, it also makes it highly more likely that the Pac-12 stays put — and Notre Dame stays independent — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 2, 2022

More meaningful December games!

It’s possible expanded CFP could help spread the top talent out a bit more. It became self-fulfilling when the same teams made it every year, then got the best classes. No guarantee, but it’s a hope many coaches have mentioned to me. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 2, 2022

Time is money people

Most succinct summation of this awkward College Football Playoff dance from an industry source: "It was a wasted 15 months because three guys (Kevin Warren, Jim Phillips and George Kliavkoff) were pissed at Greg Sankey. Ridiculous." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022

Could this help provide parity?

I'm so excited for a 12 team College Football Playoff. It'll be lopsided at first, but I really think it'll help bring a little more parity to the sport in the future giving 8 more teams an opportunity. — Garrett® 🌵🤙🏼 (@SFGarrett) September 2, 2022

More fun for everyone

If you aren’t excited about College Football Playoff games being hosted on campus…you’re a thief of joy and I can’t help you. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 2, 2022

Home playoff games will be hype!

The Oregon season ticket holder in me is HYPED A College Football Playoff game at Autzen Stadium is going to be insane. https://t.co/P9HeMxWtUk — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) September 2, 2022

Group of Five gets fair access

Tulsa football: everything you know and love, now* with a legitimate shot at making the college football playoff * starting 2024-2026 https://t.co/mbY1UeaYFh — The Golden Hurricast (@GoldenHurricast) September 2, 2022

More playoffs, fewer bowl games

If the new college football playoff format existed in 2021. Pitt would have played Georgia in the 1st round. That sure as HELL beats winning the ACC and going to a bowl game that means so little that the top NFL prospects dont play in the game. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 2, 2022

Nothing changes for Bama, or does it?

The College Football Playoff: *Expands* Alabama: pic.twitter.com/yPbN8dQlaN — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) September 2, 2022

“National Champion” UCF made a huge difference

I would like to thank our good friends at Central Florida, for paving the way for the expansion of the College Football Playoff. Thank you! — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) September 2, 2022

What took us so long?

If there was a 12-team College Football Playoff in the past, Michigan would have made it 27 times in the last 53 years (since 1969). — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 2, 2022

Are those happy or sad tears?

CFB fans seeing the College Football Playoff expand to 12 teams pic.twitter.com/SNhWv931in — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2022

Let’s have fun everyone

you have two more hours and 50 minutes to get your complaining out about the College Football Playoff or else — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) September 2, 2022

Campus site games will be fun

The 4 teams that get a bye have to be getting some serious compensation somehow because not hosting a game costs the school and the community a ton of money, right? — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 2, 2022

Time wasted

Poor Nebraska

Huskers can feel the excitement of an expanded playoff! pic.twitter.com/n4yXnIqurU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 2, 2022

Not everyone likes expansion

By the end of the decade I’ll be accepting your apologies Excuse me while I get ready for actual football — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) September 2, 2022

Did Alabama’s dominance lead to this?

Bama fatigue bullied people into thinking a 12 team playoff was a good idea. Weak. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) September 2, 2022

The SEC will be well represented

The College Football Playoff featuring 7 SEC teams should be fun 😂 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 2, 2022

Nope

I’m all for having a 12-team college football playoff as we knew it was coming. But do we really need to have all of these mediocre bowl games in December and January? Just saying — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) September 2, 2022

The Nerds don’t care for it

We walk through the Playoff Committee's 12-team college football playoff proposal using FEI ratings:

– 7 of 11 games are blowouts

– 4 of 11 games are rematches

– Baylor as an AQ 4-seed breaks everything

– Blue bloods (Georgia, Bama, Ohio State, ND) benefit It isn't a fun result. pic.twitter.com/hnmFnHtcKo — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) September 1, 2022

More opportunities for everyone

Oklahoma State in the first 10 years will have more college football playoff apperances than Penn State or Michigan. I am kinda serious. https://t.co/14Iq5KDcQ4 — Chisholm Holland (@ChisholmHolland) September 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire