Social media reacts to expansion of College Football Playoff

John Williams
·6 min read

The long-awaited expansion of the College Football Playoff has come as the playoff board voted to move from four teams to 12. It’s been one of the more hotly debated topics for years, dating back to the expansion to four teams.

There’s concern that it waters down the product and that expansion changes little about who will be winning the title. Both of those things might be true. At the same time, expansion provides access to programs outside of the Power Five.

And while they may not win the thing, they’ll be able to partake in the revenue that comes from playing in the playoff. More revenue provides opportunities to create better facilities. Will the teams that are at the top now still be at the top? Sure. But the playoff opens the door for some programs to improve their college football lot in life with the hopes of building a program capable of competing with the teams at the top.

There are certainly pros and cons to expansion, but more meaningful games in December and January means more than the bowl system that’s set up.

Not everyone’s happy about it, but most are excited about the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Here comes the money!

It just means more

More meaningful December games!

Time is money people

Could this help provide parity?

More fun for everyone

Home playoff games will be hype!

Group of Five gets fair access

More playoffs, fewer bowl games

Nothing changes for Bama, or does it?

“National Champion” UCF made a huge difference

What took us so long?

Are those happy or sad tears?

Let’s have fun everyone

Campus site games will be fun

Time wasted

Poor Nebraska

Not everyone likes expansion

Did Alabama’s dominance lead to this?

The SEC will be well represented

Nope

The Nerds don’t care for it

More opportunities for everyone

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories