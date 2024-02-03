Social media reacts to ESPN’s College GameDay at UNC for Duke showdown

The biggest rivalry in collegiate basketball is here as UNC plays host to the Duke Blue Devils.

Chapel Hill is already jumping well before tipoff as ESPN brought the College Game Day show to the Dean Dome. I had a sweet opportunity to get behind the scenes as a member of the media, taking in the atmosphere as Tar Heel chants echoed throughout.

Even with a few Duke fans looking to spoil the event, their cheers sounded more like whispers, with UNC fans erupting anytime they tried to get loud. As UNC fans gave a peek of what to expect tonight with chants, social media was buzzing from the game day signs, and conversations surrounding the big rival game.

UNC vs Duke will tipoff at 6:30 Eastern Time, and with both programs ranked in the AP Top Ten, it should be as electric as the events leading up to it. It will be the last time Armando Bacot plays the Devils in Chapel Hill and mark the debuts of exciting transfers Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan for the rivalry game.

The game tonight is expected to be one of the ages, but before we get there, we take a look at some of the best social media reactions from College GameDay.

To be in chapel hill today — Winston Sherman (@741776USA1) February 3, 2024

“Do you know who my daddy is???” pic.twitter.com/nmBZZ2Yctz — BrianUNC (@BrianUNC) February 3, 2024

nooooooot quite on the level of our @CollegeGameDay takeover in durham last year. you tried though 😘 pic.twitter.com/Ed1SgRhf3f — Jordan (@heelsrule1988) February 3, 2024

Yo we all see that poster at Duke vs North Carolina college gameday. pic.twitter.com/UyAwnmOEk5 — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) February 3, 2024

Basketball College GameDay > Football College GameDay — Camille (@CamilleW_Media) February 3, 2024

College Gameday is awesome rn — Dillon Hughes (@dillonhughes23) February 3, 2024

basketball college gameday is unmatched — SUPER BOWL BOUND (@timberwclves) February 3, 2024

“Roach Eats at the Chum Bucket” is hilarious. https://t.co/ru4HAZN76K — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 3, 2024

My Roman Empire really is April 2, 2022 🤣 But standing on BiDness with NY born RJ Davis in a fitted & timbs might take the cake for meeeee lmbo https://t.co/ZxS3xrYjzT — Candyce Adkins (@candyce_adkins) February 3, 2024

Mondo chirping Jay Williams is hilarious — Jackson Watkins (@jwatkins_30) February 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire