Social media reacts to ESPN’s College GameDay at UNC for Duke showdown
The biggest rivalry in collegiate basketball is here as UNC plays host to the Duke Blue Devils.
Chapel Hill is already jumping well before tipoff as ESPN brought the College Game Day show to the Dean Dome. I had a sweet opportunity to get behind the scenes as a member of the media, taking in the atmosphere as Tar Heel chants echoed throughout.
Even with a few Duke fans looking to spoil the event, their cheers sounded more like whispers, with UNC fans erupting anytime they tried to get loud. As UNC fans gave a peek of what to expect tonight with chants, social media was buzzing from the game day signs, and conversations surrounding the big rival game.
UNC vs Duke will tipoff at 6:30 Eastern Time, and with both programs ranked in the AP Top Ten, it should be as electric as the events leading up to it. It will be the last time Armando Bacot plays the Devils in Chapel Hill and mark the debuts of exciting transfers Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan for the rivalry game.
The game tonight is expected to be one of the ages, but before we get there, we take a look at some of the best social media reactions from College GameDay.
To be in chapel hill today
— Winston Sherman (@741776USA1) February 3, 2024
“Do you know who my daddy is???” pic.twitter.com/nmBZZ2Yctz
— BrianUNC (@BrianUNC) February 3, 2024
nooooooot quite on the level of our @CollegeGameDay takeover in durham last year. you tried though 😘 pic.twitter.com/Ed1SgRhf3f
— Jordan (@heelsrule1988) February 3, 2024
Yo we all see that poster at Duke vs North Carolina college gameday. pic.twitter.com/UyAwnmOEk5
— At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) February 3, 2024
@CollegeGameDay @JayBilas shoe game is fire!
— United Basketball (@dpinkman23) February 3, 2024
Basketball College GameDay > Football College GameDay
— Camille (@CamilleW_Media) February 3, 2024
College Gameday is awesome rn
— Dillon Hughes (@dillonhughes23) February 3, 2024
basketball college gameday is unmatched
— SUPER BOWL BOUND (@timberwclves) February 3, 2024
I love it so much lmao @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/O4dwxNJxk8
— moni (@funsized411) February 3, 2024
“Roach Eats at the Chum Bucket” is hilarious. https://t.co/ru4HAZN76K
— Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 3, 2024
My Roman Empire really is April 2, 2022 🤣 But standing on BiDness with NY born RJ Davis in a fitted & timbs might take the cake for meeeee lmbo https://t.co/ZxS3xrYjzT
— Candyce Adkins (@candyce_adkins) February 3, 2024
Mondo chirping Jay Williams is hilarious
— Jackson Watkins (@jwatkins_30) February 3, 2024