Advertisement

Social media reacts to ESPN’s College GameDay at UNC for Duke showdown

Richard Adkins
·2 min read

The biggest rivalry in collegiate basketball is here as UNC plays host to the Duke Blue Devils.

Chapel Hill is already jumping well before tipoff as ESPN brought the College Game Day show to the Dean Dome. I had a sweet opportunity to get behind the scenes as a member of the media, taking in the atmosphere as Tar Heel chants echoed throughout.

Even with a few Duke fans looking to spoil the event, their cheers sounded more like whispers, with UNC fans erupting anytime they tried to get loud. As UNC fans gave a peek of what to expect tonight with chants, social media was buzzing from the game day signs, and conversations surrounding the big rival game.

UNC vs Duke will tipoff at 6:30 Eastern Time, and with both programs ranked in the AP Top Ten, it should be as electric as the events leading up to it. It will be the last time Armando Bacot plays the Devils in Chapel Hill and mark the debuts of exciting transfers Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan for the rivalry game.

The game tonight is expected to be one of the ages, but before we get there, we take a look at some of the best social media reactions from College GameDay.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire