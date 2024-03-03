Social media reacts to end of Oklahoma Sooners 71-game winning streak

It was an incredible run for the Oklahoma Sooners. Winners of 71 games in a row, the magic ran out in their 7-5 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Oklahoma had there chances at the plate to make things happen, but ultimately it was what happened in the circle and when the ball was in play that brought the streak to an end.

The loss comes as a shock, but simply because this team had shown the ability to overcome all obstacles en route to setting a mark that may never be surpassed. The Sooners hadn’t lost in more than a year, dating back to their 4-3 loss to the Baylor Bears in the Dave Getterman Classic last spring.

While any loss is disappointing, it’s hard to feel that way after seeing what this team has accomplished. Not only in the winning streak but over the last three-plus years during their national championship run.

If we know anything about Patty Gasso’s team, it’s they’ll bounce back. They’re a resilient and talented team.

Here’s how social media reacted to Oklahoma’s first loss of the season and the end of their 71-game winning streak.

History was made

The #Sooners NCAA-record winning streak comes to an end at 71 games. Louisiana captures a 7-5 win (8 innings) to defeat OU at Love's Field. Oklahoma hadn't lost since a 4-3 setback at Baylor on 2/19/23. — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 3, 2024

Goodness

Every Game & Result During OU Softball's 71-Game Win Streak 1. Cal State Fullerton, 8-0

2. Texas A&M, 8-0

3. Utah, 10-3

4. Loyola Marymount, 10-1

5. UCLA, 14-0

6. UIC, 5-0

7. Kentucky, 18-0

8. Kentucky, 7-1

9. UIC, 9-0

10. Southeastern Louisiana, 13-0

11. Mississippi State, 7-0… — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) March 3, 2024

Incredible Feat

71-straight. The longest winning streak in college softball history is over but, in my opinion, will never be touched. Hat tip to @OU_Softball for an incredible run! — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) March 3, 2024

Motivation

The loss is shocking of course. But Patty Gasso will turn this into to a positive in the long term#Sooners — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) March 3, 2024

Silver Lining

At least it wasn't Notre Dame — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) March 3, 2024

Louisiana fought hard

Wow. What a performance @RaginCajunsSB. — Tara Henry (@notarabledays) March 3, 2024

They've been praying on OU's downfall

Congratulations to all of college softball for their win against OU today. I know you’re all celebrating. — Tierani (@tierani_kristen) March 3, 2024

A lot to be proud of

A historical run comes to an end. What a weekend. What a run. pic.twitter.com/e412oKA3TK — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 3, 2024

Weight off the shoulders?

Not the end of world for OU softball so let’s all relax, they mostly beat themselves with errors and base running mistakes. They were never going undefeated this year and I’m sure the streak was putting immense pressure on them. Now that it’s over time to relax — Casey Chenoweth (@cachenca) March 3, 2024

Historic win for Louisiana

It’s hard to win every game. But it’s maybe even harder to beat OU Softball. — Emily Snook (@hoopersnook) March 3, 2024

All about the response

Time to start a new streak. Last year the players felt like the streak was weighing on them. Will be interesting to see how they respond.. if I had to bet? They will respond well. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) March 3, 2024

The earned that win

Well done by Louisiana. They have been so close to this in so many games. — Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) March 3, 2024

It was a fun one

Hell of a ride, folks. @OU_Softball — Sooner Chick (@chkaboom) March 3, 2024

Tough way to go down

Tough one today, but credit to Louisiana for battling from start to finish. With the winning streak behind us, now the real fun begins. I can't wait to see how the Sooners respond going forward. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) March 3, 2024

Unfortunately Not

You, in fact, can't win them all. — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) March 3, 2024

Bummer of a loss, but celebrate the feat

All good things most come to an end. 71 in a row was incredible! Round of applause ladies of @OU_Softball 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hGQgisXsxA — Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) March 3, 2024

We all have them

It’s an off day for sure. IT IS OKAY TO HAVE AN OFF DAY. — Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) March 3, 2024

Still proud of this team

Well done @OU_Softball. 71 in a row is an incredible run. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) March 3, 2024

Historic Day

A 71-game win streak with this level of talent in softball shouldn’t be possible. Yet @OU_Softball continues to do the impossible. Congrats to them on a historic run. And congratulations to the Ragin’ Cajuns – a terrific program, unfazed in the face of history. (Is it May yet?) https://t.co/NYzzCnNBh5 — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) March 3, 2024

We were all witnesses

🥎 @OU_Softball 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Thank you for allowing us to all ride shotgun on your HISTORIC consecutive game winning streak! 7️⃣1️⃣ will stand the test of time. Go ahead and start a new one on the way toward defending your Back to Back to Back National Championships! — Charlie (@CharlieS_TFB) March 3, 2024

Chloe Riasetto was tough

It’s possible we may never see a win streak like that again. Hats off to @OU_Softball for their consistency for over an entire calendar year to win 71 straight! Chloe Riassetto, way to battle and want the ball each of the 8 innings. @RaginCajunsSB sure showed some fight. — Amanda Scarborough (@ascarborough) March 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire