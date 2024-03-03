Advertisement

Social media reacts to end of Oklahoma Sooners 71-game winning streak

John Williams
It was an incredible run for the Oklahoma Sooners. Winners of 71 games in a row, the magic ran out in their 7-5 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Oklahoma had there chances at the plate to make things happen, but ultimately it was what happened in the circle and when the ball was in play that brought the streak to an end.

The loss comes as a shock, but simply because this team had shown the ability to overcome all obstacles en route to setting a mark that may never be surpassed. The Sooners hadn’t lost in more than a year, dating back to their 4-3 loss to the Baylor Bears in the Dave Getterman Classic last spring.

While any loss is disappointing, it’s hard to feel that way after seeing what this team has accomplished. Not only in the winning streak but over the last three-plus years during their national championship run.

If we know anything about Patty Gasso’s team, it’s they’ll bounce back. They’re a resilient and talented team.

Here’s how social media reacted to Oklahoma’s first loss of the season and the end of their 71-game winning streak.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire