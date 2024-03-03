Social media reacts to end of Oklahoma Sooners 71-game winning streak
It was an incredible run for the Oklahoma Sooners. Winners of 71 games in a row, the magic ran out in their 7-5 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
Oklahoma had there chances at the plate to make things happen, but ultimately it was what happened in the circle and when the ball was in play that brought the streak to an end.
The loss comes as a shock, but simply because this team had shown the ability to overcome all obstacles en route to setting a mark that may never be surpassed. The Sooners hadn’t lost in more than a year, dating back to their 4-3 loss to the Baylor Bears in the Dave Getterman Classic last spring.
While any loss is disappointing, it’s hard to feel that way after seeing what this team has accomplished. Not only in the winning streak but over the last three-plus years during their national championship run.
If we know anything about Patty Gasso’s team, it’s they’ll bounce back. They’re a resilient and talented team.
Here’s how social media reacted to Oklahoma’s first loss of the season and the end of their 71-game winning streak.
History was made
The #Sooners NCAA-record winning streak comes to an end at 71 games.
Louisiana captures a 7-5 win (8 innings) to defeat OU at Love's Field.
Oklahoma hadn't lost since a 4-3 setback at Baylor on 2/19/23.
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 3, 2024
Goodness
Every Game & Result During OU Softball's 71-Game Win Streak
1. Cal State Fullerton, 8-0
2. Texas A&M, 8-0
3. Utah, 10-3
4. Loyola Marymount, 10-1
5. UCLA, 14-0
6. UIC, 5-0
7. Kentucky, 18-0
8. Kentucky, 7-1
9. UIC, 9-0
10. Southeastern Louisiana, 13-0
11. Mississippi State, 7-0…
— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) March 3, 2024
Incredible Feat
71-straight. The longest winning streak in college softball history is over but, in my opinion, will never be touched.
Hat tip to @OU_Softball for an incredible run!
— Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) March 3, 2024
Motivation
The loss is shocking of course. But Patty Gasso will turn this into to a positive in the long term#Sooners
— John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) March 3, 2024
Silver Lining
At least it wasn't Notre Dame
— Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) March 3, 2024
Louisiana fought hard
Wow. What a performance @RaginCajunsSB.
— Tara Henry (@notarabledays) March 3, 2024
They've been praying on OU's downfall
Congratulations to all of college softball for their win against OU today. I know you’re all celebrating.
— Tierani (@tierani_kristen) March 3, 2024
A lot to be proud of
A historical run comes to an end. What a weekend. What a run. pic.twitter.com/e412oKA3TK
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 3, 2024
Weight off the shoulders?
Not the end of world for OU softball so let’s all relax, they mostly beat themselves with errors and base running mistakes. They were never going undefeated this year and I’m sure the streak was putting immense pressure on them. Now that it’s over time to relax
— Casey Chenoweth (@cachenca) March 3, 2024
Historic win for Louisiana
It’s hard to win every game. But it’s maybe even harder to beat OU Softball.
— Emily Snook (@hoopersnook) March 3, 2024
All about the response
Time to start a new streak.
Last year the players felt like the streak was weighing on them.
Will be interesting to see how they respond.. if I had to bet? They will respond well.
— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) March 3, 2024
The earned that win
Well done by Louisiana. They have been so close to this in so many games.
— Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) March 3, 2024
It was a fun one
Hell of a ride, folks. @OU_Softball
— Sooner Chick (@chkaboom) March 3, 2024
Tough way to go down
Tough one today, but credit to Louisiana for battling from start to finish. With the winning streak behind us, now the real fun begins. I can't wait to see how the Sooners respond going forward.
— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) March 3, 2024
Unfortunately Not
You, in fact, can't win them all.
— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) March 3, 2024
Bummer of a loss, but celebrate the feat
All good things most come to an end.
71 in a row was incredible!
Round of applause ladies of @OU_Softball 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hGQgisXsxA
— Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) March 3, 2024
We all have them
It’s an off day for sure. IT IS OKAY TO HAVE AN OFF DAY.
— Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) March 3, 2024
Still proud of this team
Well done @OU_Softball.
71 in a row is an incredible run.
Be proud of what you’ve accomplished.
— Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) March 3, 2024
Historic Day
A 71-game win streak with this level of talent in softball shouldn’t be possible. Yet @OU_Softball continues to do the impossible. Congrats to them on a historic run.
And congratulations to the Ragin’ Cajuns – a terrific program, unfazed in the face of history.
(Is it May yet?) https://t.co/NYzzCnNBh5
— Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) March 3, 2024
We were all witnesses
🥎 @OU_Softball 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Thank you for allowing us to all ride shotgun on your HISTORIC consecutive game winning streak!
7️⃣1️⃣ will stand the test of time.
Go ahead and start a new one on the way toward defending your Back to Back to Back National Championships!
— Charlie (@CharlieS_TFB) March 3, 2024
Chloe Riasetto was tough
It’s possible we may never see a win streak like that again.
Hats off to @OU_Softball for their consistency for over an entire calendar year to win 71 straight!
Chloe Riassetto, way to battle and want the ball each of the 8 innings. @RaginCajunsSB sure showed some fight.
— Amanda Scarborough (@ascarborough) March 3, 2024