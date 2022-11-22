Eagles release hype video for the all-black helmet-uniform combination

The Eagles released a hype video on Tuesday morning to excite fans about unveiling the new all-black alternate helmets for the Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Philadelphia will break out the combination three times in 2022, against the Packers, Cowboys (Week 16), and Giants (Week 18).

The team wore their alternate black pants and jersey combination twice in 2021. Both times, the team defeated its opponents, outscoring the Giants and Saints by double digits.

Expect more of that with the new helmet addition as the team awaits the return to Kelly Green in 2023.

Social media reacts to everything, and the new helmet was met with applause.

Jake Elliott’s appearance was questionable.

Dark Mode activated

The Eagles are embracing their inner Bane.

The helmet is fire.

It’s Blackout Season.

Philadelphia’s star right tackle loves the new unis.

The drip is real.

Jason Kelce is All-Pro in All-Black.

