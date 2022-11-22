Eagles release hype video for the all-black helmet-uniform combination
𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙊𝙐𝙏@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EK0W5iLH3q
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2022
The Eagles released a hype video on Tuesday morning to excite fans about unveiling the new all-black alternate helmets for the Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia will break out the combination three times in 2022, against the Packers, Cowboys (Week 16), and Giants (Week 18).
The team wore their alternate black pants and jersey combination twice in 2021. Both times, the team defeated its opponents, outscoring the Giants and Saints by double digits.
Expect more of that with the new helmet addition as the team awaits the return to Kelly Green in 2023.
Social media reacts to everything, and the new helmet was met with applause.
Crossing Broad
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jake Elliott’s appearance was questionable.
Eagles Release Hype Video for Sunday Night All-Black Combination https://t.co/4pfy3kP8HB
— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 22, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dark Mode activated
The Eagles are embracing their inner Bane.
Dark Mode activated#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BqjlR8mWmQ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles
The helmet is fire.
Finish the statement: The Eagles all-black uniforms are __________
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2022
The Sporting News
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It’s Blackout Season.
It's blackout season 🗣️
The Eagles will debut black helmets with all black uniforms for SNF against the Packers 🔥
📸: @Eagles pic.twitter.com/CdgxsksSD4
— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 22, 2022
Lane Johnson
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Philadelphia’s star right tackle loves the new unis.
😤
— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) November 22, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The drip is real.
Straight drip#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Y2BaJmtmIp
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2022
Caylan King
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Jason Kelce is All-Pro in All-Black.
— Caylan King (@KingCaylan) November 22, 2022