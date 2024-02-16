Advertisement

Social media reacts to EA Sports’ college football series

Steve Holley
·4 min read

The long wait is almost over for college football fans and gamers alike.

After more than 10 years, EA Sports is finally back in the business of college sports. The gaming software giant confirmed in a social media post on Twitter/X Thursday that it would be releasing a new college football video game over the summer that is officially geared toward the 2024 season.

It will be the first time since 2013 that gamers will be able to play college football rivalries and other matchups on Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles. The series, previously titled ‘NCAA Football,’ was discontinued after 2013 amid a wave of lawsuits over name, image and likeness issues.

With those matters settled for now, the series is scheduled to be reintroduced this summer under a new title: ‘EA Sports College Football.’ The game’s official release date will likely be some time in July or August, according to multiple media outlets.

Given how long college football fans have waited on a new video game, Thursday’s announcement set social media ablaze. Here’s how Twitter/X users responded to the news of EA Sports’ College Football.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire