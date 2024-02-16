Social media reacts to EA Sports’ college football series

The long wait is almost over for college football fans and gamers alike.

After more than 10 years, EA Sports is finally back in the business of college sports. The gaming software giant confirmed in a social media post on Twitter/X Thursday that it would be releasing a new college football video game over the summer that is officially geared toward the 2024 season.

It will be the first time since 2013 that gamers will be able to play college football rivalries and other matchups on Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles. The series, previously titled ‘NCAA Football,’ was discontinued after 2013 amid a wave of lawsuits over name, image and likeness issues.

With those matters settled for now, the series is scheduled to be reintroduced this summer under a new title: ‘EA Sports College Football.’ The game’s official release date will likely be some time in July or August, according to multiple media outlets.

Given how long college football fans have waited on a new video game, Thursday’s announcement set social media ablaze. Here’s how Twitter/X users responded to the news of EA Sports’ College Football.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

EA Sports has released some production images of its new college football game pic.twitter.com/OBNon93YCK — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 15, 2024

Schools appearing in the EA Sports College Football 25 trailer 👀 ◽️ Penn State

◽️ Oklahoma

◽️ Florida

◽️ Notre Dame

◽️ Alabama

◽️ Michigan State

◽️ Nebraska

◽️ Michigan

◽️ Texas A&M

◽️ Florida State

◽️ Georgia https://t.co/49ixLu0UYi pic.twitter.com/PozlS4atsD — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 15, 2024

EA Sports College Football has updated its logo and social media profiles. "Coming this summer. Full reveal in May." pic.twitter.com/AEIpq0q0KH — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 15, 2024

When I lose to Michigan on EA Sports College Football because it’s inserted in the game that Michigan has your playbook pic.twitter.com/PcRaaBLkmf — BuckeyeMob6 (@BuckyHustle6) February 16, 2024

A look at which returning players could be the highest-ranked in EA Sports’ new college football game. 🏈 (Via: @BCrawford247) MORE: https://t.co/S6uq22NYnL pic.twitter.com/5PS5MCJOUQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 15, 2024

Me in front of the tv before my G5 team takes on an SEC powerhouse in the college football playoff in dynasty mode on EA Sports #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/o8fo4vrHZM — Dos (@JDejuan2) February 15, 2024

When I hear “EA Sports it’s in the game” when I first boot up EA Sports College Football 25. pic.twitter.com/M4CNHgcKBO — Braggs. (@saintbraggs) February 15, 2024

Me this summer when EA Sports makes the new college football game TOO realistic and my plucky Purdue team full of underrated blossoming 3 star players gets raided in the transfer portal every off season. pic.twitter.com/SnldntMDuQ — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) February 15, 2024

There is only one option for the cover of EA Sports College Football 2025. 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/mxff09AZ8O — Nico (@USC_Nico) February 16, 2024

Spoke to @KirkHerbstreit a few days ago about a wide range of topics and one of them was about the new EA Sports college football game. Full episode will be live Tuesday. https://t.co/9bxxcAWuR7 pic.twitter.com/TplCysRkmn — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) February 15, 2024

This Michigan jersey is from a video game 😳 EA Sports is finally bringing back NCAA Football. College Football 25 is on its way. pic.twitter.com/mEXXr4QOTo — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 15, 2024

It's ironic EA sports dropped this teaser the day after Valentine's Day because relationships will be ended by how much time is about to be sunk into this NCAA Football game pic.twitter.com/KbCd1KZPea — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 15, 2024

🗣️The anticipation surrounding the release of NCAA Football by EA Sports is incredible, igniting a wave of excitement among fans, both old and new. For those who grew up playing the game, it's a journey back to college days filled with intense rivalries and memorable victories… https://t.co/TDnjdI0rz4 — Drenon Fite, Jr. (@fitedj) February 15, 2024

Live look at @EASPORTS execs after the NCAA Football 25 trailer dropped this morning pic.twitter.com/M98h4kKSP6 — Mark Torres (@markvtorres) February 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire