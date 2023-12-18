Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Nebraska
The day that Nebraska fans have been hoping for has finally arrived. Five-star quarterback, Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers class of 2024. Raiola becomes the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Cornhuskers in the modern recruiting era.
There are strong family connections to the program as his father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was the first Rimington Trophy winner. His uncle Donovan is Nebraska’s offensive line coach.
Raiola led Buford (Georgia) High School to an 11-2 record this past season. The prospect threw for 2,819 yards with 34 touchdowns and one interception. He accumulated 8,442 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for his prep career.
Find the social media reactions of players and coaches below:
This Is Home
🚨COMMITMENT🚨
Nebraska FLIPS 5🌟 QB Dylan Raiola
“That place is home. It’s in his blood" – Dominic Raiola pic.twitter.com/CIilwWKXtX
— Rivals (@Rivals) December 18, 2023
Can't Believe It
Can’t believe Rhule swung em
Go hunt @RaiolaDylan @HuskerFootball 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/vrv10XpvCc
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 18, 2023
It's Official
🚨🚨BREAKING: 5 ⭐️ QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play for Nebraska!
(Gut Reaction coming soon) pic.twitter.com/lQI6zTpoC1
— Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) December 18, 2023
Big Flip
Big flip https://t.co/CgeVieKxcy
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 18, 2023
A Diverse Class
With Dylan Raiola flip from UGA to Nebraska official, the top 10 recruits per Rivals are currently committed to 10 different schools.
Ohio State, Nebraska, Mizzou, Alabama, Auburn, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and Miami.
NIL isn't the only reason, but it is a reason.
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 18, 2023
Huge Get
Huge, huge get for Matt Rhule and co. https://t.co/3HjdmHjs7I
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 18, 2023
Twitter Makes it Official
Dylan Raiola has officially changed his profile picture and Twitter bio to @HuskerFootball! 🌽🌽🌽 pic.twitter.com/6F3As3YznT
— Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) December 18, 2023
Emoji Says It All
— Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) December 18, 2023
And We're Off
And. Here. We. Go. https://t.co/itKyPMxtO3
— Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) December 18, 2023
Don't Doubt Rhule
DON’T DOUBT MATT RHULE EVER AGAIN pic.twitter.com/5uH9K9Z47I
— Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) December 18, 2023
Biggest Flip Since...
Matt Rhule pulled if off. Biggest flip since Travis Hunter. Incredible. https://t.co/HRFVCKK9CJ
— Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 18, 2023
The Staff Celebrates
🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 #24Ours#GBR pic.twitter.com/lHVnuuiMAJ
— Omar Hales (@Omeezi_) December 18, 2023
Told the Staff Last Week
Five-star QB Dylan Raiola has flipped from Georgia to Nebraska and will headline the Huskers’ recruiting class this week as the highest-rated signee for the school in the past quarter-century.
Raiola informed the Nebraska staff while on an official visit to Lincoln last weekend.
— Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 18, 2023
He Did it Again
#GBR lands Dylan Raiola.
Matt Rhule did it again.
Loved my trip to Lincoln in September. Those fans deserve better football days. Let's hope this is the start of that. pic.twitter.com/kEg3yrGIxV
— Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 18, 2023
NIL Money a Factor?
Nebraska out spending Georgia in NIL money for Dylan Raiola, whew https://t.co/0d5HgoV2CO
— Noah🌧 (@Yordan4HOF) December 18, 2023
No. 1 Quarterback
BREAKING: Dylan Raiola has Flipped 🔄 from Georgia to the University of Nebraska.
Raiola (5 ⭐️) is the Number 1 QB in the 2024 Class. pic.twitter.com/HBTM7JuSd4
— zxch (@zxchgfx) December 18, 2023
TV Promos are Ready
Shedeur Sanders vs. Dylan Raiola FOX promos otw https://t.co/a9NJOaAsq3
— Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) December 18, 2023
Flipped Commitment
BREAKING: Buford (Ga.) High five-star QB Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment to #Nebraska: https://t.co/nc2PRtEvrk pic.twitter.com/Mwl88az7m7
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 18, 2023
Breaking!!!
BREAKING: QB Dylan Raiola has FLIPPED from UGA to Nebraska!!!
Potentially the biggest flip in Cornhusker recruiting history 🌽🌽
▶️ https://t.co/Pm37MLDEjn pic.twitter.com/37CtyF744a
— Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) December 18, 2023
