Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Nebraska

Evan Bredeson
·4 min read
The day that Nebraska fans have been hoping for has finally arrived. Five-star quarterback, Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers class of 2024. Raiola becomes the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Cornhuskers in the modern recruiting era.

There are strong family connections to the program as his father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was the first Rimington Trophy winner. His uncle Donovan is Nebraska’s offensive line coach.

Raiola led Buford (Georgia) High School to an 11-2 record this past season. The prospect threw for 2,819 yards with 34 touchdowns and one interception. He accumulated 8,442 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for his prep career.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire