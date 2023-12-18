Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Nebraska

The day that Nebraska fans have been hoping for has finally arrived. Five-star quarterback, Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers class of 2024. Raiola becomes the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Cornhuskers in the modern recruiting era.

There are strong family connections to the program as his father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was the first Rimington Trophy winner. His uncle Donovan is Nebraska’s offensive line coach.

Raiola led Buford (Georgia) High School to an 11-2 record this past season. The prospect threw for 2,819 yards with 34 touchdowns and one interception. He accumulated 8,442 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions for his prep career.

Find the social media reactions of players and coaches below:

This Is Home

🚨COMMITMENT🚨 Nebraska FLIPS 5🌟 QB Dylan Raiola “That place is home. It’s in his blood" – Dominic Raiola pic.twitter.com/CIilwWKXtX — Rivals (@Rivals) December 18, 2023

Can't Believe It

It's Official

🚨🚨BREAKING: 5 ⭐️ QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2024, has committed to play for Nebraska! (Gut Reaction coming soon) pic.twitter.com/lQI6zTpoC1 — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) December 18, 2023

Big Flip

A Diverse Class

With Dylan Raiola flip from UGA to Nebraska official, the top 10 recruits per Rivals are currently committed to 10 different schools. Ohio State, Nebraska, Mizzou, Alabama, Auburn, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and Miami. NIL isn't the only reason, but it is a reason. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 18, 2023

Huge Get

Huge, huge get for Matt Rhule and co. https://t.co/3HjdmHjs7I — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 18, 2023

Twitter Makes it Official

Dylan Raiola has officially changed his profile picture and Twitter bio to @HuskerFootball! 🌽🌽🌽 pic.twitter.com/6F3As3YznT — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) December 18, 2023

Emoji Says It All

And We're Off

Don't Doubt Rhule

DON’T DOUBT MATT RHULE EVER AGAIN pic.twitter.com/5uH9K9Z47I — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) December 18, 2023

Biggest Flip Since...

Matt Rhule pulled if off. Biggest flip since Travis Hunter. Incredible. https://t.co/HRFVCKK9CJ — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) December 18, 2023

The Staff Celebrates

Told the Staff Last Week

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola has flipped from Georgia to Nebraska and will headline the Huskers’ recruiting class this week as the highest-rated signee for the school in the past quarter-century. Raiola informed the Nebraska staff while on an official visit to Lincoln last weekend. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 18, 2023

He Did it Again

#GBR lands Dylan Raiola. Matt Rhule did it again. Loved my trip to Lincoln in September. Those fans deserve better football days. Let's hope this is the start of that. pic.twitter.com/kEg3yrGIxV — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) December 18, 2023

NIL Money a Factor?

Nebraska out spending Georgia in NIL money for Dylan Raiola, whew https://t.co/0d5HgoV2CO — Noah🌧 (@Yordan4HOF) December 18, 2023

No. 1 Quarterback

BREAKING: Dylan Raiola has Flipped 🔄 from Georgia to the University of Nebraska. Raiola (5 ⭐️) is the Number 1 QB in the 2024 Class. pic.twitter.com/HBTM7JuSd4 — zxch (@zxchgfx) December 18, 2023

TV Promos are Ready

Flipped Commitment

BREAKING: Buford (Ga.) High five-star QB Dylan Raiola has flipped his commitment to #Nebraska: https://t.co/nc2PRtEvrk pic.twitter.com/Mwl88az7m7 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 18, 2023

Breaking!!!

BREAKING: QB Dylan Raiola has FLIPPED from UGA to Nebraska!!! Potentially the biggest flip in Cornhusker recruiting history 🌽🌽 ▶️ https://t.co/Pm37MLDEjn pic.twitter.com/37CtyF744a — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) December 18, 2023

