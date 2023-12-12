Social Media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s suprising visit

Trending on social media can be a mixed bag these days, but Monday night, the news was all positive for the Nebraska Football team. College football analyst Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola would change his commitment from the Georgia to Nebraska.

The legacy recruit committed to the Bulldogs back in May, but his status with that program has recently changed, and the Huskers are taking advantage of the opportunity.

As a senior in high school, Raiola threw for 2,666 yards and 34 touchdowns, and just one interception. He accumulated 8,442 passing yards and 88 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for his career.

Director of Scouting for 247Sports, Andrew Ivin, had many positive things to say about the prospect.

“Must buy into the process at the program of his choice, but has the natural talent to be a true difference marker on Saturdays and then eventually Sundays if he can avoid setbacks. Might need a redshirt year or two before he’s ready to go, but appears to be ahead of the curve.”

Now, Raiola is scheduled to visit Nebraska this Friday with a chance to bolster the recruiting class of 2024. Find social media reactions to the news below.

Blue chip HS and portal players are going to want N now with Raiola and McCord. Problem is nobody wants to leave Nebraska from the current roster and we’re way over the 85 with a massively full recruiting ‘24 class. Will be fascinating to see how Rhule navigates it. — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) December 12, 2023

Me walking back anything bad I ever said about Matt Davison and 1890 pic.twitter.com/h7f8dJx7kH — Matt Rhule SZN (@GBRFootball8) December 12, 2023

Speaking of margaritas coming full circle, thank you Scott Frost for hiring Donny Raiola. https://t.co/OfQEWgnHZ5 — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) December 12, 2023

If this goes down tonight, 12/11/23. The night Nebraska football woke up. 🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽 pic.twitter.com/gdjH3C3E8Y — Mike 🌽 (@HuskerMike28) December 11, 2023

Matt Rhule woke up this morning, looked at CFB recruiting and was like: pic.twitter.com/3lhVcOnVMP — James Pruch (@jamespruch) December 12, 2023

Sources: Nebraska coaches have communicated with in-state QB commitment Daniel Kaelin that they are again in contention for a commitment from Top 10 recruit Dylan Raiola, who is committed to UGA. Nebraska coaches have made clear that they still would honor Kaelin’s commitment. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2023

Dylan Raiola has a 0.9965 composite ranking on @247Sports. Raiola would be the highest rated prospect in Nebraska program history. NU’s 3 top all-time commits currently: 1. Marlon Lucky (RB, 2005) – .9950

2. Chris Septak (TE, 2000) – .9833

3. Aaron Green (RB, 2011) – .9815 pic.twitter.com/JeB0lXPEVY — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 12, 2023

DYLAN DYLAN DYLAN pic.twitter.com/V8X24MLp28 — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) December 12, 2023

If I was a recruit, the hype videos Matt Rhule was cutting all fall would’ve been enough for me to consider Nebraska. Visual smelling salts — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 12, 2023

Someone explain to me how Nebraska can possibly pull off Kyle McCord and Dylan Raiola off in the same day? #GBR pic.twitter.com/Wx5I42WkEK — Trevor Bentley (@tbent92) December 11, 2023

Dylan Raiola and Kyle McCord were once going to be teammates this fall at Ohio State. Now we're talking about them being on the same roster at Nebraska. https://t.co/nUqOMjyqZe pic.twitter.com/3oV5Djv0KR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 12, 2023

Media is throwing out any headline they can to distract you from the fact that Nebraska is abojt to land 2 studs from Ohio State + flip 5⭐️ Dylan Raiola — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 12, 2023

With Jeff Sims leaving, Dylan Raiola would be a nice insurance plan if Purdy or Haarberg gets hurt again. Smart last-minute thinking by Rhule to reach out again. pic.twitter.com/inTxVdt5tQ — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) December 11, 2023

I don’t care what has to happen for McCord and Raiola to get their NIL money Make it happen — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) December 11, 2023

Early frontrunner for NU Athletics December Employee of the Month. pic.twitter.com/Nk8ynXF9Fe — Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) December 11, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire