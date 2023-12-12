Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s suprising visit

Evan Bredeson
Trending on social media can be a mixed bag these days, but Monday night, the news was all positive for the Nebraska Football team. College football analyst Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola would change his commitment from the Georgia to Nebraska.

The legacy recruit committed to the Bulldogs back in May, but his status with that program has recently changed, and the Huskers are taking advantage of the opportunity.

As a senior in high school, Raiola threw for 2,666 yards and 34 touchdowns, and just one interception. He accumulated 8,442 passing yards and 88 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for his career.

Director of Scouting for 247Sports, Andrew Ivin, had many positive things to say about the prospect.

“Must buy into the process at the program of his choice, but has the natural talent to be a true difference marker on Saturdays and then eventually Sundays if he can avoid setbacks. Might need a redshirt year or two before he’s ready to go, but appears to be ahead of the curve.”

Now, Raiola is scheduled to visit Nebraska this Friday with a chance to bolster the recruiting class of 2024. Find social media reactions to the news below.

