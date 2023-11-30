Social media reacts as Duke quarterback Riley Leonard enters transfer portal

Did Notre Dame already find their starting quarterback for 2023 before the off-season even officially began? It would certainly appear that way based off what happened on Wednesday.

At roughly 3:00 p.m. ET, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

By roughly 3:01 p.m. ET, it was seemingly universally assumed that he had already picked his landing spot.

And that spot seems to be Notre Dame.

While nothing is official yet, nor can it be for a number of days, the biggest key that a decision has already been made is that Leonard has marked himself as a “no contact” while in the portal. That would indicate that he’s not interested in hearing any pitches and that he’s already made a choice.

With all of that in mind, here is how social media reacted to the news of the star quarterback entering the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Adam Rittenberg

Duke QB Riley Leonard set to enter the transfer portal. Notre Dame a likely destination. pic.twitter.com/pAiFDd61FB — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 29, 2023

Josh Pate

3:00pm: Riley Leonard enters Portal 3:01pm: Entire CFB media apparatus pic.twitter.com/sAAhN0EzjF — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 29, 2023

Matt Freeman

Of note…..Former Duke QB Riley Leonard has a do not contact tag listed on his profile in the Transfer Portal and he is not listed as a graduate transfer. — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) November 29, 2023

Mason Plummer

Riley Leonard and ND against Mike Elko and A&M in Week 1 is gonna bring some storylines. I’m already excited — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) November 30, 2023

Crystal Balls All Over Irish

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard has received 5 crystal ball predictions to Notre Dame, via @247Sports.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/JExS3Y5Y6A — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) November 29, 2023

ND Recruiting

Before the season, I picked Duke as the toughest game out of these four. My reason why? Riley Leonard. I’ve been very high on him for a long time, considering he was excellent in 2022. The ankle injury changed everything in 2023, which is why he’ll still be in college. pic.twitter.com/X8WEI9HsZN — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) November 29, 2023

That Didn't Take Long

*News breaks at 3:29 that Riley Leonard has entered the portal* Moments later: pic.twitter.com/KMDbVuPEhv — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 29, 2023

Weird How That Works...

Pretty crazy that Riley Leonard hopped in the portal, fully explored his options and made a decision all in the span of half an hour🤔🤔🤔 — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) November 29, 2023

Please Don't...

Riley Leonard’s camp needs to leak out that he’s interested in Ohio State and make Notre Dame back up a real brinks truck — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) November 29, 2023

That Week 1 Opposing Coach...

Riley Leonard going to Notre Dame solely because they play Texas A&M in week 1 — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) November 29, 2023

Will be missed at Duke

Riley Leonard was so darn likable. He was a breath of fresh air, humble, God-fearing, and just an excellent young man. I wish him the best! — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) November 29, 2023

Some Reasoning to the Seemingly Quick Decision

Just be clear so people understand. Grad Transfers are immediately eligible. Also, schools where your coach is fired/left you get 30 days from that day are immediately eligible. (Max Johnson, Riley Leonard) If these don't apply to you then it opens December 4th. https://t.co/6A6rqp3Ets — Kenny Ray (@coach_kendric) November 29, 2023

Show Me The Money?

Notre Dame already bought Riley Leonard after buying Sam Hartman last year. Not even mad at them. Can’t stand the that program but respect the hustle. pic.twitter.com/xkBfav0tty — Jason (@Canes_Chief) November 29, 2023

Ouch.

i just want to see riley leonard with some talent around him but he’s gonna end up at notre dame instead pic.twitter.com/5XjO8HLJEY — ethan🫐🎄 (@afterglowbikin) November 29, 2023

Life comes at you fast...

How fickle is college football? Just 60 days ago @DukeFOOTBALL at 4-0 was riding high for the Notre Dame game. Mike Elko and Riley Leonard, on pregame interviews with Pat McAFee, talked glowingly of Duke and their plans to win championships there. Both since left Duke. #CFB — Doug Brown (@dougbrown700) November 29, 2023

FSU fans already talking...

Riley Leonard wanted one more chance to lose to FSU pic.twitter.com/EQU6BEk4CG — Bri 🧚🏾 (@bubblybrielle) November 29, 2023

Big potential get for Irish

If Leonard ends up at #NotreDame it would be a huge pick up. Riley Leonard Strengths⬇️

6’4” 210

Captain

Great arm strength

Great athlete

Awareness of situations and utilizing check downs/alternate options Weaknesses⬇️

Consistency

Progressions

Accuracy under pressure https://t.co/Eae6RJ1cdh — Nick Kremer (@NickKremerIT) November 28, 2023

We spot 0 lies.

Riley Leonard really gonna bring Notre Dame a National Championship, win the Heisman, and go first overall in the 2025 Draft. — Liam (@Blutman27) November 29, 2023

Good night, indeed.

Good night, Notre Dame fans. pic.twitter.com/Lkzb1mdakC — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire