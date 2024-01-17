Social media reacts to Duke legend saying he would transfer to UNC

The UNC men’s basketball team has been playing their best basketball of the year lately, so much so that even a former Duke star admitted that the Tar Heels would be his choice in the transfer portal.

Duke guard turned sports analyst Jay Williams had social media in a frenzy while commentating the Kansas and Oklahoma State. Williams was asked, if the transfer portal existed when he played where he would go, answering Georgetown. However, when followed up about playing in today’s game, which school would be his choice, he reluctantly said UNC.

In a hilarious exchange, Duke legend Jay Williams shocks college basketball by saying if he were in the transfer portal today, he would go to UNC because of their fast style of play. "This is straight up Awful Announcing – Jon Sciambi got Jay Williams excommunicated from the… pic.twitter.com/wkVSlr4XdY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2024

Williams credited the fast pace UNC plays with as why, highlighting how they let RJ Davis go out and play at his pace. Williams even acknowledged how the answer would make it difficult to return home (Cameron Indoor Stadium), but decided to keep it real.

Safe to say the answer caused quite a stir on social with college hoop fans discussing their what if. Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to Williams saying he would transfer to UNC if he played today.

Yikes, @RealJayWilliams says if he was in the transfer portal today he would go to UNC. Thoughts? 😬 pic.twitter.com/dWc8Z9gyn4 — Ryan Lommen (@TheDukeNation) January 17, 2024

Is Jay Williams on a Tar Heel redemption tour or something? Lol — Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) January 17, 2024

Is Jay Williams ok? Why would you openly admit to that as a Duke legend? Desperation 3 from halfcourt type of attention grab. Big yikes. pic.twitter.com/kyr4l8XmZE — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulger19) January 17, 2024

Yep.. I said it. The question was if I was at Duke and got forced into the transfer portal, where would I go in today’s game. I said UNC. Hate me if you want but at least I kept it 💯. If that ever happened.. you might as well just call me Petti LaBelle 😂. https://t.co/vNa7WkjLfC — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) January 17, 2024

Jay Williams just said if he was a player today and entered the portal, he’d go to UNC. pic.twitter.com/88yhL8V8bt — Ariel Puterman (@arielcbb) January 17, 2024

UNC > Duke -Jay Williams Brotherhood doesn’t mean anything to him? 🥹 — taylor✨ (@tayrose092) January 17, 2024

Jay Williams apparently loves Carolina basketball lol. 🤣 — Countesses of UNC (@CountessesofUNC) January 13, 2024

It’s funny because Jay Williams has said multiple times he would’ve gone to UNC had Guthridge not given the scholarship to Adam Boone — (This Space For Rent) (@bluestdeuce) January 17, 2024

I stand with Jay Williams. Duke fans are overreacting. Call me what you want, I don’t really care. The overreaction and the comments I’ve seen are laughable. Questioning if he’s part of the Duke Brotherhood or not is downright laughable. The man was part of three ACC Championship — Dan Sonnenfeldt (@DanSonnenfeldt) January 17, 2024

Yea Jay Williams lost a little bit of respect from me tonight.. — 😈🫵🏽 (@oneuv_one) January 17, 2024

Under NO circumstances would you see or hear a Tar Heel saying they’d go to Dook. Yet alone, 1 of the greats comparable to a Jay Williams. — Imma need Coretta Scott, if I’m gon be King (@JuiceLeroy) January 17, 2024

jay williams is a tar heel! — Aidan Hoffmann (@aidanjhoffmann) January 17, 2024

Jay Williams just admitted that he want to play for North Carolina on National TV — Armament Haki (@jimmy6m) January 17, 2024

Yall chill. Jay Williams had the keys to his Duke squads. He is just saying the speed at which UNC plays with bigs that run the floor well he’d love to have the keys to that fast of an offense. Every PG would. Now if he’s going to factor in NIL, NBA draft etc. he would not go UNC — Positive Duke Fan (@PositiveDukeFan) January 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire