Social media reacts to Duke legend saying he would transfer to UNC

Richard Adkins
·4 min read
The UNC men’s basketball team has been playing their best basketball of the year lately, so much so that even a former Duke star admitted that the Tar Heels would be his choice in the transfer portal.

Duke guard turned sports analyst Jay Williams had social media in a frenzy while commentating the Kansas and Oklahoma State. Williams was asked, if the transfer portal existed when he played where he would go, answering Georgetown. However, when followed up about playing in today’s game, which school would be his choice, he reluctantly said UNC.

Williams credited the fast pace UNC plays with as why, highlighting how they let RJ Davis go out and play at his pace. Williams even acknowledged how the answer would make it difficult to return home (Cameron Indoor Stadium), but decided to keep it real.

Safe to say the answer caused quite a stir on social with college hoop fans discussing their what if. Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to Williams saying he would transfer to UNC if he played today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire