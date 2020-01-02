Social Media Reacts to the Ducks' Rose Bowl victory

Dylan Mickanen

It was a great day to be a Duck.

The Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks (11-2) defeated the Wisconsin Badgers (10-4) 28-27 to win their first Rose Bowl since 2015. 

Justin Herbert led the way with three rushing touchdowns becoming the first quarterback to do so in the 'Granddaddy of Them All' since Vince Young in 2006. Safety Brady Breeze had nine tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The two players were named Offensive and Defensive MVPs respectively.

Many of their fellow Ducks celebrated the win on social media, including the GOAT.

The win completed the senior class' turnaround of the program from a 4-8 freshman season to a Pac-12 and Rose Bowl championships. Notable seniors include Justin Herbert and Troy Dye who will both be missed by Ducks fans.

The team itself later set off some celebratory tweets.

Even some of the national media took note of the Ducks' win.

 

