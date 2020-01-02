Social Media Reacts to the Ducks' Rose Bowl victory

It was a great day to be a Duck.

The Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks (11-2) defeated the Wisconsin Badgers (10-4) 28-27 to win their first Rose Bowl since 2015.

Justin Herbert led the way with three rushing touchdowns becoming the first quarterback to do so in the 'Granddaddy of Them All' since Vince Young in 2006. Safety Brady Breeze had nine tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The two players were named Offensive and Defensive MVPs respectively.

Many of their fellow Ducks celebrated the win on social media, including the GOAT.

So emotional right now. To my senior brothers that came in with me, THIS IS WHAT WE DO BABY!🌹 Truly inspired by this team. Go Ducks FOREVER! 🦆 https://t.co/tUX14K90c7 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 2, 2020

Sometimes we make things harder then what they should be but..... we're the ROSE BOWL champs!!! #Go_Ducks #Proud_Alum #Sco_Ducks

#🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/CuiIiECnjJ

— Akili Smith (@akili_smith) January 2, 2020

GO DUCKS FOREVER BABY!!! #ROSEBOWLCHAMPS 🌹 — Haley Cruse (@haley_crusee) January 2, 2020

If you're an @oregonfootball fan, you've got to pumped where the program is headed. Our identity has changed. We have a calling card. We got a new OC coming in. @coach_cristobal is recruiting his ass off. The kids love him. Just awesome. #GoDucks!!!!!!!!!! — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 2, 2020

The win completed the senior class' turnaround of the program from a 4-8 freshman season to a Pac-12 and Rose Bowl championships. Notable seniors include Justin Herbert and Troy Dye who will both be missed by Ducks fans.

What's he running towards??

⚪️ The endzone

⚪️ A #RoseBowl Championship

⚪️ A 1st round selection in the NFL Draft

⚪️ Legendary status as an Oregon Duck

🔘 all of the above #SCODUCKS pic.twitter.com/5Q7OGH7ik6









— Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) January 2, 2020

The hometown boys Breeze and Herby making the difference ❤️ Love my ducks baby — jeff curry 🧢 (@Fintsee) January 2, 2020

Thank you Justin Herbert for bringing the ducks back to the top! Wish you could've left with a natty but we'll settle for a win in the rose bowl. You will be beyond missed. pic.twitter.com/qi63kBNMyg — DB (@dbriley9291) January 2, 2020

GO DUCKS!! Going to miss herbert😭💚💛 — Zack Dahl (@DahlZack) January 2, 2020

The team itself later set off some celebratory tweets.

🌹🌹🌹 — Aaron Feld (@coachfeld) January 2, 2020

Even some of the national media took note of the Ducks' win.

I recall interviewing Coach Cristobal as he was starting at @FIUFootball..he was full of the infectious spirit and rah-rah enthusiasm then that he's showing in this video after today's Rose Bowl win. It's not an act. This guy's a star https://t.co/ZHlIRls4XT — John Henry Smith (@jhsthethird) January 2, 2020

