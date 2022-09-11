Social media reacts as Ducks bounce back with refreshing rout over Eastern Washington

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

Not only did the Oregon Ducks need that, but Oregon fans needed that one in the worst way.

After losing to Georgia 49-3 in the first week of the season, Duck fans were down bad for the past few days. Some were saying that the season was over and that hiring Dan Lanning, a first-time head coach, was a mistake. Others were far more level-headed and preached patience. It’s nice to see that latter group get rewarded after a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

The Ducks looked dominant, as they should, against an FCS school, and were able to move the ball at will, scoring 9touchdowns on their first 9 offensive drives in the game. Better than that, the defense that looked abysmal against Georgia held the Eagles to just 187 total yards on the day.

It’s safe to say that Oregon Twitter circles were a bit more upbeat after this game than they were a week ago. Here are some of the best reactions from the game:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

