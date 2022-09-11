Social media reacts as Ducks bounce back with refreshing rout over Eastern Washington

Not only did the Oregon Ducks need that, but Oregon fans needed that one in the worst way.

After losing to Georgia 49-3 in the first week of the season, Duck fans were down bad for the past few days. Some were saying that the season was over and that hiring Dan Lanning, a first-time head coach, was a mistake. Others were far more level-headed and preached patience. It’s nice to see that latter group get rewarded after a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

The Ducks looked dominant, as they should, against an FCS school, and were able to move the ball at will, scoring 9touchdowns on their first 9 offensive drives in the game. Better than that, the defense that looked abysmal against Georgia held the Eagles to just 187 total yards on the day.

It’s safe to say that Oregon Twitter circles were a bit more upbeat after this game than they were a week ago. Here are some of the best reactions from the game:

Not a Shock

Troy Franklin's Big Day

Big day for 1⃣1⃣ With career-highs of 10 catches for 84 yards, @TroooyyyyyyTroy is the first Duck with double-digit receptions since @johnnny_yamms on 11/23/19 🔥#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/8uSjVYgW7F — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 11, 2022

Puddles Getting a Workout

It is now 70-14 Oregon. That's a lot of push-ups for the Duck mascot. — Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) September 11, 2022

A Return to Oregon Football

This is THE Oregon Ducks style of football being played tonight! When Oregon plays Oregon, Oregon wins! #GoDucks — Deondre McKnight (@W1n_The_Day) September 11, 2022

An Interesting Offense Returns

Don’t care about the opponent. Oregon has a truly dynamic offense for the first time in like 7 years. This pleases me. Multiple weapons at every position. — 🎙Reno-Tahoe Duck🦆🏈🏀 (@RenoTahoeDuck) September 11, 2022

What Fans Want to See

Oregon leads 56-7 with 11:18 to go in the third and all anyone wants to see is Ty Thompson so they can make dramatic proclamations based on a 7-score game vs. and FCS team that didn't come to play. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) September 11, 2022

More Patience is Needed

What we learned about Oregon Ducks football in two weeks. We are not on the same level as the top team in college #Georgia (49-3). We are a lot better than a top 11 ranked FCS team… #Ducks lead Eastern Washington 56-7 early in 3rd quarter.#BYU up next so who the hell knows? — The Voice of Reason (@SportsAndStock1) September 11, 2022

A Nice Callback

The 56 points for Oregon tonight is the most the Ducks have scored since they hung 56 at USC in 2019 — Paul (@TheCorpatty) September 11, 2022

