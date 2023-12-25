Social media reacts: Dolphins fans were mercurial in battle with Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins welcomed the Dallas Cowboys into Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and beat them 22-20 to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t play their best, but they battled and were able to outscore their opponents to maintain their two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Throughout the contest, Dolphins fans on social media were riding a rollercoaster along with their team’s performance. Here’s what they had to say:

DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones just made 2 back to back plays to stop the cowboys on the goal line 🥹 — Kieran (@carebearkieran) December 24, 2023

Tua just gonna be launching bombs all day 😂 — HUGH WANG (@waddlehouse17) December 24, 2023

Jason Sanders can make long field goals now, now y'all are really in trouble — Rowan ⭐ (@twilightakemi) December 24, 2023

Yeah, Vic Fangio needs a new CeeDee Lamb plan — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 24, 2023

I just want one game where the Dolphins don’t lose a key player to injury — Jason (@Riedmillahhh) December 24, 2023

This is me asking the Dolphins to stop throwing a corner fade on 4th down in the redzone — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) December 24, 2023

Cowboys got the refs on their side we lost — gio (@giovanivilledas) December 24, 2023

AVG is not average. Andrew Van Ginkel is a great player. — ⚖️🍊🏈 Marc Chandler (@Pitbull_Lawyer) December 24, 2023

Dude Jason Sanders is ballin today — rodrigo (@TaekTech) December 24, 2023

Zach Sieler is such a bargain right now. If he was an impending free agent he might be at $18M a season. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 24, 2023

Love the pre-snap motion from McDaniels to create the lay up for Tua to Mostert. Easy, creative, money! 💪 — Grey Ramsey (@CoachRamseyMVP) December 24, 2023

Awful attempt of a drive to start the half. Bad play calling by Mike McDaniel. Tua quick to give up on 3rd down. — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) December 24, 2023

Van Ginkel getting himself another cake — I’m Broke Baby (@BurnaGirlMo) December 24, 2023

Jason Sanders has been on fire today, shutting us all up — NomadicRambler (@Nomadic_Rambler) December 24, 2023

Xavien is a liability now unfortunately — 1st and Phins (@1standPhins) December 24, 2023

Jason Sanders picked the right time to have a legacy type game for us 🙏 #FinsUp — YSA (@Ynal_MIA) December 24, 2023

Lester Cotton singlehandedly destroyed that drive — Muffuletta Matzo Man (@NeeNeinNyetNo) December 24, 2023

Nik needham on ceedee lamb LMAOOO — OJ (@lmFinished) December 24, 2023

3rd down and we had Nik Needham on CeeDee hahahahaha send Vic Fangio to the damn moon. — Dylan (@d_frady24) December 25, 2023

Jason Sanders is mvp of this game!! — Adrian (@CaliGuy_85) December 25, 2023

Jason Sanders woke up feeling dangerous today. — Byran (@TwoSammiches) December 25, 2023

Jason Sanders was the best player on the field tonight — Coach Grizz (Go Noles 🏹🪓) (@BrickByBrick_36) December 25, 2023

I’m gettin too old for these close games. Congrats #MiamiDolphins Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Fins Fans! #DALvsMIA #FinsUp #NFL — Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) December 25, 2023

Jason Sanders for MVP!!!! #FinsUp — Jacobo Zakay (@JacoboZakay23) December 25, 2023

Fins up baby LETS GOOO #FinsUp Also for the love of god make the throwbacks permanent! — Kevin Howarth (@AtamentXV) December 25, 2023

