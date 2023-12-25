Social media reacts: Dolphins fans were mercurial in battle with Cowboys
The Miami Dolphins welcomed the Dallas Cowboys into Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and beat them 22-20 to clinch a spot in the postseason.
Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t play their best, but they battled and were able to outscore their opponents to maintain their two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.
Throughout the contest, Dolphins fans on social media were riding a rollercoaster along with their team’s performance. Here’s what they had to say:
DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones just made 2 back to back plays to stop the cowboys on the goal line 🥹
— Kieran (@carebearkieran) December 24, 2023
Tua just gonna be launching bombs all day 😂
— HUGH WANG (@waddlehouse17) December 24, 2023
Jason Sanders can make long field goals now, now y'all are really in trouble
— Rowan ⭐ (@twilightakemi) December 24, 2023
Yeah, Vic Fangio needs a new CeeDee Lamb plan
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 24, 2023
I just want one game where the Dolphins don’t lose a key player to injury
— Jason (@Riedmillahhh) December 24, 2023
This is me asking the Dolphins to stop throwing a corner fade on 4th down in the redzone
— Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) December 24, 2023
Cowboys got the refs on their side we lost
— gio (@giovanivilledas) December 24, 2023
AVG is not average. Andrew Van Ginkel is a great player.
— ⚖️🍊🏈 Marc Chandler (@Pitbull_Lawyer) December 24, 2023
Dude Jason Sanders is ballin today
— rodrigo (@TaekTech) December 24, 2023
Zach Sieler is such a bargain right now. If he was an impending free agent he might be at $18M a season.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 24, 2023
Love the pre-snap motion from McDaniels to create the lay up for Tua to Mostert. Easy, creative, money! 💪
— Grey Ramsey (@CoachRamseyMVP) December 24, 2023
Awful attempt of a drive to start the half. Bad play calling by Mike McDaniel. Tua quick to give up on 3rd down.
— Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) December 24, 2023
Van Ginkel getting himself another cake
— I’m Broke Baby (@BurnaGirlMo) December 24, 2023
Jason Sanders has been on fire today, shutting us all up
— NomadicRambler (@Nomadic_Rambler) December 24, 2023
Xavien is a liability now unfortunately
— 1st and Phins (@1standPhins) December 24, 2023
Jason Sanders picked the right time to have a legacy type game for us 🙏 #FinsUp
— YSA (@Ynal_MIA) December 24, 2023
Lester Cotton singlehandedly destroyed that drive
— Muffuletta Matzo Man (@NeeNeinNyetNo) December 24, 2023
Nik needham on ceedee lamb LMAOOO
— OJ (@lmFinished) December 24, 2023
3rd down and we had Nik Needham on CeeDee hahahahaha send Vic Fangio to the damn moon.
— Dylan (@d_frady24) December 25, 2023
Jason Sanders is mvp of this game!!
— Adrian (@CaliGuy_85) December 25, 2023
Jason Sanders woke up feeling dangerous today.
— Byran (@TwoSammiches) December 25, 2023
Jason Sanders was the best player on the field tonight
— Coach Grizz (Go Noles 🏹🪓) (@BrickByBrick_36) December 25, 2023
We beat a good team!!!!!!!! #FinsUp
— DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) December 25, 2023
I’m gettin too old for these close games. Congrats #MiamiDolphins Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Fins Fans! #DALvsMIA #FinsUp #NFL
— Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) December 25, 2023
Jason Sanders for MVP!!!! #FinsUp
— Jacobo Zakay (@JacoboZakay23) December 25, 2023
How ‘bout them Cowboys! 😂😂😂#FinsUp
— Rick Cartagena (@rc_hollywood) December 25, 2023
Fins up baby LETS GOOO #FinsUp Also for the love of god make the throwbacks permanent!
— Kevin Howarth (@AtamentXV) December 25, 2023