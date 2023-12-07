Advertisement

Social media reacts to Dolphins extending RT Austin Jackson

Mike Masala
The Miami Dolphins took care of some of their offseason business early on Thursday, as they signed right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million.

With Miami turning down Jackson’s fifth-year option during the offseason, this news would’ve been quite a surprise just a few months ago, but he’s played very well under new offensive line coach Butch Barry at his new position so far.

When the news broke it was still early, but there were plenty of people on social media around the NFL landscape and Dolphins fan base who were ready to share their thoughts on the deal.

