Social media reacts to Dolphins extending RT Austin Jackson

The Miami Dolphins took care of some of their offseason business early on Thursday, as they signed right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year extension worth up to $39 million.

With Miami turning down Jackson’s fifth-year option during the offseason, this news would’ve been quite a surprise just a few months ago, but he’s played very well under new offensive line coach Butch Barry at his new position so far.

When the news broke it was still early, but there were plenty of people on social media around the NFL landscape and Dolphins fan base who were ready to share their thoughts on the deal.

Another great example of a player who got his fifth-year option turned down and responded with an impressive performance, helping Austin Jackson cash in. https://t.co/JGErXXd0Wo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2023

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier deserve a lot of credit for sticking with, and continuing to develop players, even when things look bleak. This is another example. It's a reason why the @MiamiDolphins' roster is in such good shape. https://t.co/aihp496f0m — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 7, 2023

Much deserved. He has been exceptional this year. A lot of apologies are in order here. I'll start. I'm sorry — I was wrong about Austin Jackson. https://t.co/KjIWAQyVJ6 — Matt Infante (@MattInfante) December 7, 2023

What a remarkable turnaround https://t.co/q9OXKrHAQQ — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 7, 2023

If you would have told me he would turn it around and get an extension the biggest upset of the year but well deserved has been a Dawg! #Respect #FinsUp https://t.co/tPCmEckzn8 pic.twitter.com/RqrrqOhJTH — WeByke!!!! #FinsUp (@BiegeInDaHouse) December 7, 2023

If you’d told me even 6 months ago and told me I’d be banging the table and celebrating an Austin Jackson extension, I’d have called you nuts. Alas, LETS GOOOOOOO https://t.co/ovM77ietSJ — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) December 7, 2023

What great news to wake up to! Fantastic deal let’s go AJ! Came a long way to becoming our franchise RT!!! https://t.co/Wf5KqcnEV4 — JT Evans (@JT_Evans97) December 7, 2023

Imagine 6 months ago I told you we were going to extend AJ for 3/36M and it was going to be a great deal… What a turn around for the kid!! #FinsUp — Always Tilted (@JuiceOnTilt) December 7, 2023

I cant believe Im typing these words, but this is a steal. Turned 24 just a few months ago. He easily wouldve gotten more as a FA. https://t.co/7y09Quv2zb — BrianCatNFL (@BrianCatNFL) December 7, 2023

He’s been sensational this year. I owe him an apology. Well deserved. https://t.co/kEq7gN5jdF — Rob Slater (@RobSlater10) December 7, 2023

So deserved for Austin Jackson amid a great season and career turnaround. https://t.co/YJWadlvw6h — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 7, 2023

Imagine this happened a year ago congrats to Jackson well-earned extension https://t.co/A017otMGy6 — Mcdialed In on fins (@CanadianFinsFan) December 7, 2023

Jackson has played really well this year, the biggest thing is he's healthy and has added a physical/nasty attitude to that O-Line https://t.co/7BDxEiCxOb — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 7, 2023

