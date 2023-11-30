Advertisement

Social media reacts: DJ Uiagalelei reenters the transfer portal

According to reports, former Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is back in the transfer portal after one season with the Oregon State Beavers.

Uiagalelei entered the portal last season following Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, earning the starting quarterback position ahead of the 2022 Orange Bowl. The destination he chose was Oregon State, where he had a solid season in 2023.

Leading the Beavers to an 8-4 record, Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, adding 6 touchdowns on the ground. This decision came after former Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith accepted the Michigan State head coaching job, so it isn’t too surprising to see Uiagalelei in the portal following his head coach’s departure.

With news like this comes reactions. Here is a look at how Twitter/X has reacted to Uiagalelei reentering the transfer portal.

