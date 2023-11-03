Social media reacts to the disappointing performance by Steelers WR George Pickens
The performance Thursday night by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens wasn’t just a bummer for Steelers fans. Pickens is hugely popular in fantasy football as well and when many manager’s top receiver finishes a game with two receptions for -1 yards, people won’t be happy. Here are some of the best social media reactions by Steelers and non-Steelers fans after Pickens’ disappointing performance.
2022 second round picks in order of receiving yards gained tonight:
1. David Ojabo- 0
2. George Pickens- -1
Do with this information what you want. pic.twitter.com/bYEzTWa6As
— Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) November 3, 2023
Is this the sign of a head case or a competitor? George Pickens during Diontae Johnson’s first TD in forever. #HereWeGo #Steelers #SteelersNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/L3DdbiXVV1
— Steelers Guy (@SteelerSharp) November 3, 2023
The fact I woke up and had more receiving yards than George Pickens is wild to me lol
— CooperCollectables_ (@MrTrasshCan) November 3, 2023
Good morning to everyone except George Pickens
— samauria (@__maurijo) November 3, 2023
If you’re reading this, you had more receiving yards than George Pickens https://t.co/HbsMGdhvQY
— Conor Duffy (@CDuff3346) November 3, 2023
George Pickens managers looking at their lineup this morning pic.twitter.com/kEh9P4Ht9S
— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 3, 2023
George Pickens need to go to jail
— Frank (@SaksLikely) November 3, 2023
I’ve never hated a fantasy player the way I hate George Pickens this year
— BH (@bbushdong) November 3, 2023
#Steelers WR George Pickens is PISSED OFF.
This is after Diontae Johnson scoring a TD for the first time in a couple seasons.
😳😳😳
(📸@Blitz_Burgh) pic.twitter.com/DuP4WxqvSr
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 3, 2023