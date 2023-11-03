Social media reacts to the disappointing performance by Steelers WR George Pickens

The performance Thursday night by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens wasn’t just a bummer for Steelers fans. Pickens is hugely popular in fantasy football as well and when many manager’s top receiver finishes a game with two receptions for -1 yards, people won’t be happy. Here are some of the best social media reactions by Steelers and non-Steelers fans after Pickens’ disappointing performance.

2022 second round picks in order of receiving yards gained tonight: 1. David Ojabo- 0

2. George Pickens- -1 Do with this information what you want. pic.twitter.com/bYEzTWa6As — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) November 3, 2023

The fact I woke up and had more receiving yards than George Pickens is wild to me lol — CooperCollectables_ (@MrTrasshCan) November 3, 2023

Good morning to everyone except George Pickens — samauria (@__maurijo) November 3, 2023

If you’re reading this, you had more receiving yards than George Pickens https://t.co/HbsMGdhvQY — Conor Duffy (@CDuff3346) November 3, 2023

George Pickens managers looking at their lineup this morning pic.twitter.com/kEh9P4Ht9S — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 3, 2023

George Pickens need to go to jail — Frank (@SaksLikely) November 3, 2023

I’ve never hated a fantasy player the way I hate George Pickens this year — BH (@bbushdong) November 3, 2023

#Steelers WR George Pickens is PISSED OFF. This is after Diontae Johnson scoring a TD for the first time in a couple seasons. 😳😳😳 (📸@Blitz_Burgh) pic.twitter.com/DuP4WxqvSr — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire