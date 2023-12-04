Social media reacts to Dillon Gabriel entering transfer portal, Jackson Arnold taking helm

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and already, two-year starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered the portal.

His entry is something of a shock, as the fifth-year QB is coming off a season in which he enjoyed career highs in completion percentage, touchdown passes and passing yards for a 10-2 Sooners team that will finish its season in the Alamo Bowl.

What's next for Gabriel is yet to be determined, though it's possible he could follow Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who recently was hired to take over as head coach at Mississippi State. The transfer of Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers also makes it more likely for him to compete in a starting role in Starkville, Mississippi.

Gabriel had long talked about this being his final season, as he worked to pass the torch to Jackson Arnold, though many expected him to make a run at the NFL after this season.

Arnold figures to be the Sooners' quarterback when they take on Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

Here's how social media reacted to Gabriel's announcement:

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dillon Gabriel transfer portal: Social media reacts to OU QB announcement