Social media reacts to Dillon Danis’ disqualification loss to Logan Paul, fight-ending brawl

Logan Paul got his revenge on Dillon Danis inside the ring with a dominant victory in their boxing match Saturday on “The PRIME Card.”

Danis unleashed a relentless stream of personal attacks on Paul and his fiance in the lead up to the fight, but he failed to unleash in the ring as he proved to be a punching bag for a majority of the fight, which took place in Manchester, England.

It was far from a thrilling affair, with Danis talking trash and using antics throughout the fight. He eventually went too far, attempting a guillotine choke that prompted Paul to try to punch him on the mat. It sparked security to get in the ring and an all-out brawl that led to a disqualification stoppage in Round 6.

The combat sports world was watching as it unfolded, and you can see the top social media reactions below.

PPV.com

MMA Junkie

Logan Paul makes his entrance for his boxing match with Dillon Danis with brother Jake by his side. #PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/v7Mp2QsIMb — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 14, 2023

Conor McGregor

MMA Junkie

Dillon Danis is really going to fight. He's making the walk for his boxing match vs. Logan Paul right now. #PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/4j2aBy84K4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 14, 2023

Damon Martin

Logan Paul out to "Many Men" by @50cent (with @jakepaul by his side) Dillon Danis to "Freed from Desire" by Gala #PaulDanis #KSIFury — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 14, 2023

Jed I Goodman

MacMally

After one round, the microphone bouncing off Logan’s head is still the most significant strike of the fight. #KSIvsTommyFury — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 14, 2023

Andreas Hale

Danis didn't come to fight. He came to clown and survive. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) October 14, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Paul vs. Danis is basura so far as expected. Danis has thrown maybe two punches. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 14, 2023

Damon Martin

10-9 Logan Paul Not sure Dillon Danis threw a punch that round. #PaulDanis — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 14, 2023

Jonathan Snowden

As someone who once covered boxing professionally, I want to assure you that these guys are legitimately terrible at boxing. This is several levels below Jake Paul, who is several levels below undercard boxers you might see on a real fight card. No judgement. #PaulDanis — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) October 14, 2023

Fight Ghost

Danis looks amazing…………….ly bad. Nate Diaz strategy. Talk shit while getting beat up. #BOXING — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) October 14, 2023

Ryan McKinnell

Paul is treating Danis with entirely too much respect. — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) October 14, 2023

Chris Mannix

2-0, Logan Paul. Dillon Danis going with the bold strategy of not throwing more than a handful of punches a third of the way through a six round fight. Awful showing so far. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 14, 2023

Fight Ghost

Helwani calls Danis gameplan "brilliant" and says he is trying to tire out Logan Paul out. 10 seconds later Danis almost knocked out – flopping all around the ring. #BOXING — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) October 14, 2023

Jose Youngs

Real talk, could Edson Barboza beat both of these men with a single leg kick? #XSeries10 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) October 14, 2023

Bloody Elbow

Dana White must've told the production team to slow it down so he could watch Paul/Danis. #UFCVegas81 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 14, 2023

Jimi Manuwa

I hope Dillion Dani’s isn’t representing MMa in this one — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

Cageside Press

Danis just walking at Paul with his hands up, he throws a shot, but Logan goes in for the bro hug. LMAOOOOOOOOOO DANIS DROPPED TO HIS BACK LIKE COME TO MY GUARD BRO!!! #PaulDanis — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) October 14, 2023

Bill Simmons

Danis is my new favorite fighter – he’s revolutionizing boxing with his strategy of not throwing punches. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 14, 2023

Ben Davis

LOGAN PAUL BY KNOCKOUT 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/BXideXWrFU — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 14, 2023

Nick Baldwin

3-0 Paul if anyone's counting. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) October 14, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

These guys making bank for this??? Cmon son. #PaulVsFury #Misfits — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

Sergio Pettis

High level fight between Paul and Danis 🤯 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 14, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Danis got this fight because he's great at being a troll, he quadrupled his following because he's great at being a troll, he got sued because he's great at being a troll, he showed up and made this a terrible match because he's great at being a troll. Everyone got trolled. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 14, 2023

Caposa

Who in their right mind is throwing more money at Danis after this — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2023

Chael Sonnen

Fights like Lebrun plays. EPO is very effective. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 14, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

This fight is so dumb. #Misfitsboxing — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 14, 2023

Jimi Manuwa

We dont wana see these fights go to decision — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 14, 2023

Max Holloway

You know things aren’t well when the commentators go in on you lol — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 14, 2023

Damon Martin

Logan Paul up 5 rounds to none. Dillon Danis trolled everybody by pretending he could fight because this is an embarrassment#PaulDanis — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 14, 2023

Caposa

Danis even failed on the double leg. Just terrible — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2023

Mike Bohn

A brawl breaks out at the end of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis as Danis tries for a guillotine choke, security enters the ring and Danis swings at them. Fight is waved off. #PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/2RVCjSUm5Q — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 14, 2023

Conor McGregor

What a spectacle, ya’s’r welcome. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

Sean O'Malley

Logan just won 8 rounds out of 6 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

Chris Mannix

What an absolute loser Dillon Danis looks like. This will be a DQ after Danis tries, again, to pull an MMA move. Pathetic. All that tough talk and it ends in an embarrassment. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 14, 2023

Sean O'Malley

How did he miss the security guard 🤣🤣 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 14, 2023

Conor McGregor

Oscar De La Hoya

I’ve never heard of somebody winning by “such an event” wtf is that 😂😂 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) October 14, 2023

Rami Hanna

Logan Paul demolishes and destroys Dillon Danis for six rounds to win by unanimous decision in the co-main event. Security and both teams rushed the ring following the final round. #KSIFury #Misfits010 #Misfitsboxing #PRIMECARD #MisfitsPrimeCard pic.twitter.com/chxZcYWf65 — Rami Hanna (@WhoElseButRami) October 14, 2023

Jake Paul

DILLONS LUCKY SECURITY STOPPED ME FUCKING PUSSY — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

Conor McGregor

I was impressed by @dillondanis. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie