Social media reacts to Devyn Ford scoring Notre Dame’s first touchdown

Devyn Ford had yet to score for Notre Dame since transferring over from Penn State. Senior day was his last opportunity to get a touchdown at Notre Dame Stadium. He finally broke through on a 12-yard reception late in the first quarter to give the Irish a 7-0 lead over Wake Forest:

The Irish get on the board first. 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/yG1WvE76sW — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 18, 2023

Entering the game against the Deacons, Ford had 36 yards from scrimmage in nine games with 22 of those yards coming on passes. So you would have to forgive any Irish fans who somehow forgot he existed. Waiting until the last home game of the season to get on the scoresheet is an easy way for you to slip through the cracks. Still, he has to be happy to have that monkey off his back at last.

Social media probably didn’t expect to tweet about Ford today, but here are some of the best tweets that were found regarding his touchdown:

Tyler Horka

Nobody covered Devyn Ford. Sam Hartman hit him. Touchdown, Notre Dame. It's Ford's first of the season. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 18, 2023

Douglas Farmer

Not a scoreless first quarter, though it felt like a scoreless game.

Sam Hartman to Devyn Ford for a Notre Dame touchdown and a 7-0 lead. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 18, 2023

One Foot Down

Notre Dame takes almost 5 minutes to go 41 yards for the touchdown. Sam Hartman found a wide open Devyn Ford on a wheel route for a 12 yard strike. Irish up over Wake Forest 7-0 with 54 seconds left in the first quarter. — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 18, 2023

Chuck Freeby

Hartman to a LONELY Devyn Ford…I mean I haven't seen a Ford that far in front of anyone in a long time… 7-0 Irish with :54 left in 1st — Chuck Freeby 46 Sports (@46Sports) November 18, 2023

Drew Mentock

RB Devyn Ford finds himself wide open on a wheel route, and QB Sam Hartman hits him for a 12-yard touchdown. It's Ford's first touchdown in a Notre Dame uniform. The running back transferred from Penn State in the offseason. Notre Dame 7, Wake Forest 0 — Drew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) November 18, 2023

Angelo Di Carlo

Devyn Ford WIDE OPEN out of the backfield and Sam Hartman finds him for the 1st score of the game. Irish lead Wake Forest 7-0 with 54 seconds left in the 1st half on Senior Day at Notre Dame Stadium. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) November 18, 2023

Greg Slusarski

Sam Hartman ➡️ Devyn Ford!!! Touchdown Notre Dame ☘️☘️☘️ — Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) November 18, 2023

Jack Soble

Absolutely no one covered Devyn Ford. Hartman takes advantage. Touchdown Notre Dame, and that's his first in blue and gold. Irish 7, Deacs 0. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 18, 2023

Matt Lucas

1Q 0:54

Notre Dame 7

Wake Forest 0 That drive is much better. Hartman goes 3-3, 34 yards in it, finding Devyn Ford for the 12-yard TD strike. Needed to see that. — Matt Lucas (@Matt_LucasTGN) November 18, 2023

Oliver VanDervoot

Devyn Ford gets his first TD of the season thanks in part to Wake forgetting to cover him — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire