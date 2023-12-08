Advertisement

Social media reacts to the departure of running back Trevor Etienne

Adam Dubbin
·4 min read

Florida football fans got some gut-wrenching news on Thursday when sophomore running back Trevor Etienne announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The news shook the Gator Nation to the core as the younger brother of NFL star running back Travis showed glimpses of potential that the elder has shown throughout his career on the gridiron.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 205-pound back from Jennings, Louisiana, rushed 249 times for 1,472 yards overall, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt and 14 touchdowns; he also caught 30 receptions for 238 yards and a score. Etienne finished second on the team in rushing yards with 719 in 2022 and 753 in 2023; he also averaged 24.8 yards per attempt over 26 kickoff returns.

Take a look below at the reactions from the fanbase on Twitter following the departure of a future star running back.

It hurts

... and the timing couldn't be worse

Heartbroken

Not a good day

God bless

Gonna miss you

Got to keep a level head

I am sad

Terrible loss

Former Gators running back weighs in

Check out some highlights

Family decisions

There was hope

Trevor's mom weighs in

Pure frustration

Possible landing spots

Dystopian future

