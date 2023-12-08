Social media reacts to the departure of running back Trevor Etienne

Florida football fans got some gut-wrenching news on Thursday when sophomore running back Trevor Etienne announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The news shook the Gator Nation to the core as the younger brother of NFL star running back Travis showed glimpses of potential that the elder has shown throughout his career on the gridiron.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 205-pound back from Jennings, Louisiana, rushed 249 times for 1,472 yards overall, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt and 14 touchdowns; he also caught 30 receptions for 238 yards and a score. Etienne finished second on the team in rushing yards with 719 in 2022 and 753 in 2023; he also averaged 24.8 yards per attempt over 26 kickoff returns.

Take a look below at the reactions from the fanbase on Twitter following the departure of a future star running back.

It hurts

Losing Trevor Etienne HURTS — BostonNooga (@BostonNooga) December 7, 2023

... and the timing couldn't be worse

Trevor Etienne in the transfer portal is not what I needed right before finals — Sean Desrosier (@DesrosierSean) December 7, 2023

Heartbroken

On Trevor Etienne leaving Florida – I have never been more heart broken yet simultaneously less surprised about a transfer ever You will be missed! Crush it wherever you go. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 7, 2023

Not a good day

Seaton announces Colorado. ETN is out. Not a good day Gators. No way to spin it. — Mr. Snell (@theebigbossSS) December 7, 2023

God bless

I hate that you’re leaving @Trevor_Etienne 🥹🥹 but God bless you with your future!! 🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/C5VJo0yoNQ — Kobe & GiGI 💛💜 (@_Fiesty0ne) December 7, 2023

Gonna miss you

Damn bro this messed me up bad 😭 @Trevor_Etienne thanks for turning up with me every time I was front row in the Swamp, thank you for the good memories and the heart you played with, gonna miss 7 in the swamp fasho https://t.co/yPE9YmFFtC — KP (@KylePannell) December 7, 2023

Got to keep a level head

I never get too up or down about recruiting and departures but losing @Trevor_Etienne really ruined my day! I hope him mad success though! As always, go Gators 🐊! — Antonio Dowels (@DowelsAntonio) December 7, 2023

I am sad

Terrible loss

Just a terrible loss for the Gators. Arguably our best offensive offensive weapon out the door. No other way to put it. https://t.co/50ApAieQGd — Swamp Sports (@UFSwamp_Sports) December 7, 2023

Former Gators running back weighs in

We lost Etienne because we didn't use the kid right. Shouldn't have never been a game which he didnt touch that ball atleast 15 times. The skill that kid had was amazing, and definitely shouldn't have ever been a backup. I always been a fan and will stay a fan. We will rebound. — Ciatrick Fason (@Star_ReadyAth) December 7, 2023

Check out some highlights

2023 Highlights of portal RB Trevor Etienne 753 rushing yards, 8 TDs

21 catches for 172 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/o4FOMJCEa4 — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) December 8, 2023

Family decisions

Family decisions. People want to jump up and down and scream at a kid, and that’s just not cool. Kid did what the kid had to do. I wish him well, as long as he isn’t playing my team. Would have loved for him to be a #Gator4Life sigh. Yall need to lay off the Etienne family… https://t.co/qGezDOXS9P — Bill (@GatorBillMSU) December 8, 2023

There was hope

I was hoping Florida would find a way to keep Etienne. Many didn't want to believe it last week when the rumblings were coming out and I don't blame you. I think there were good intentions in letting people know what was going on, but instead there was blame of "spreading false… — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) December 7, 2023

Trevor's mom weighs in

We made the best decision for the “Etienne Family “ That’s it and that’s all..#GodBless🙏🏽 — Donnetta Etienne (@DonnettaEtienne) December 7, 2023

Pure frustration

The most frustrating part of losing Etienne is how easily foreseeable this was to virtually anyone who watched #Gators. He was clearly most explosive RB but averaged only 11 touches per game, so most fans were worried he’d leave. Brutal to lose arguably your best offensive player — Adam Schick (@AdamDSchick) December 7, 2023

Possible landing spots

Hearing former Gators RB Trevor Etienne is considering Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State right now. One of those clearly would make his decision tougher to swallow for Florida fans. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 7, 2023

Dystopian future

Billy getting fired the day after the Cocktail Party next year once Etienne goes for over 100 yards and 2 tuddies in a 49-14 win are what dreams are made of. — wes (@wesj_42) December 7, 2023

Read more

