Social media reacts to Deion Sanders’ cryptic Instagram post

Social media went into an absolute frenzy on Tuesday morning when Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders posted a screenshot of a cryptic text exchange on Instagram.

The conversation began with Sanders texting, “This is great. Huge improvement.” The unknown receiver then responded with, “Agreed. I’m glad we switched that up. What a difference that made.” Later, the two agreed to announce the matter publicly on Wednesday at 10 a.m. MT.

Buffs fans and media members alike shared several different theories about the cryptic post. Some suggested it was regarding either CU’s vacant defensive coordinator position or new uniforms. Others proposed Coach Prime was talking to a recruit with national signing day ahead.

Here’s how social media reacted to Sanders’ cryptic Instagram post:

Landing three-star safety CJ Heard?

Is Colorado coach Deion Sanders talking to CJ Heard here or someone else?@CUSportsNation pic.twitter.com/I1sAE3ODd0 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 6, 2024

Solving the mystery

Defensive coordinator announcement?

Buffs fans are now canceling any meetings scheduled for 10 am tomorrow. DC coming soon? #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/MzyLqUEaQW — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) February 6, 2024

Who knows?

No right answers

An announcement looks to be set for 10 a.m. MT tomorrow… Defensive Coordinator? New uniforms? 🤔 What do you all think will be announced? Wrong answers only ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️#SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/7XSU1SBntk — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) February 6, 2024

AI helps out

Big deal, Coach Prime, we’re also texting about the DC https://t.co/BbYFk0oygH pic.twitter.com/ulAOBocdNN — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) February 6, 2024

Likely uniforms

Sounds more like the announcement of new uniforms (which have been teased recently) than a new defensive coordinator to me. I'd like to be wrong, though. https://t.co/9Tor6WmnYI — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) February 6, 2024

Anyone's guess

Big name hire?

🚨 BREAKING: Coach Prime has revealed that Colorado will announce a MAJOR surprise tomorrow… It's widely believed that the announcement will be Colorado's Defensive Coordinator for next season, & fans should expect a BIG NAME hire 🦬 According to the text message chain posted… pic.twitter.com/DB3SKSuO5E — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) February 6, 2024

What do you think?

What is Coach Prime teasing us with on IG? — SkoBuffs Nation 🦬🏔 (@SkoBuffsNation) February 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire