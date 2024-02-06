Advertisement

Social media reacts to Deion Sanders’ cryptic Instagram post

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

Social media went into an absolute frenzy on Tuesday morning when Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders posted a screenshot of a cryptic text exchange on Instagram.

The conversation began with Sanders texting, “This is great. Huge improvement.” The unknown receiver then responded with, “Agreed. I’m glad we switched that up. What a difference that made.” Later, the two agreed to announce the matter publicly on Wednesday at 10 a.m. MT.

Buffs fans and media members alike shared several different theories about the cryptic post. Some suggested it was regarding either CU’s vacant defensive coordinator position or new uniforms. Others proposed Coach Prime was talking to a recruit with national signing day ahead.

Here’s how social media reacted to Sanders’ cryptic Instagram post:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire