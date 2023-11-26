Social media reacts: Defense carries Clemson to a revenge win over South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers got revenge for last season’s loss to South Carolina, taking down the Gamecocks 16-7 on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

It was the Clemson defense that took charge in this matchup, carrying the Tigers to a win along with Tigers’ kicker Jonathan Weitz who hit three big field goals in the win. After allowing an early touchdown in the first quarter, the defense turned things on.

Allowing 0 points after the first quarter, the defense allowed just 169 total yards in the game. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had no answers for this elite Clemson defense.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Clemson’s revenge win over the Gamecocks.

CLEMSON WINS!!! The Palmetto Bowl trophy is back where it belongs. THIS IS OUR STATE. pic.twitter.com/h1iPg7PYrG — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 26, 2023

It’s that time again. pic.twitter.com/5y1lDmUtqd — The Angry Clemson Fan (@AngryClemsonFan) November 26, 2023

BACK WHERE IT BELONGS. OUR STATE. pic.twitter.com/65gnGRcZX1 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

Per the SEC Network, that’s the first Clemson win without an offensive TD since 2014 — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) November 26, 2023

The Clemson defense is one of the best in the country. The Clemson offense has scored 9 points over 3+ quarter on 3 field goals of 40+ yards — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) November 26, 2023

I don't know why this Gif exists…. but it's becoming more relevant. pic.twitter.com/MkkVEsTjpb — The Oculus (@ClemsonOculus) November 26, 2023

SCOOP AND SCORE TO START THE GAME. TOUCHDOWN CLEMSON. pic.twitter.com/uuuIsyBtVR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

NATE WIGGINS TONIGHT. 1 CATCH ALLOWED.

17 YARDS ALLOWED.

1 PBU. SEATBELT I SAID. XL is NO MATCH. pic.twitter.com/LrxRtgby5l — Sidelines – Clemson (@SSN_Clemson) November 26, 2023

For the 125th consecutive year, Clemson has retained the lead in its all-time series with South Carolina. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

Clemson celebrates with its fans after a 16-7 win over South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/A6kOsRuWXz — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 26, 2023

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. just ran to midfield and planted the Clemson flag at the 50-yard line of Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson players now taking picture on the logo after a 16-7 win over South Carolina — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 26, 2023

BRING US OUR TROPHY 🌙🌴 TIGERS ON TOP AGAIN 😎🤑 WE WIN, WE DANCE 🐅🐾pic.twitter.com/0QJq3MUB4z — Clemson Bias (@clemson_bias) November 26, 2023

In its last four trips to Columbia, Clemson's defense is tied with South Carolina's offense in touchdowns scored (2-2).

Tigers have won those games by an aggregate 118-20. https://t.co/1lInpdUmqy — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) November 26, 2023

Clemson has beaten South Carolina in: 8 of the last 10

13 of the last 20

20 of the last 30

26 of the last 40

33 of the last 50

45 of the last 75

59 of the last 100

73 of all 120 No matter how far back you go, this is our state. Always has been, always will be. pic.twitter.com/UbW4fxsmtv — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 26, 2023

Let this sink in 🗣 pic.twitter.com/unGx5dnkAE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 26, 2023

Undefeated in the month of November pic.twitter.com/nfErKo3GqL — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) November 26, 2023

Clemson planted the flag 🟠 pic.twitter.com/NgLoGJYIVy — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) November 26, 2023

Clemson players already trollin them lame ass 🥷🏽😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8R73wcKHua — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) November 26, 2023

Clemson players heading into the locker yelling, "Who's state?" Amazing turnaround for this team after starting the season 4-4, to end it at 8-4 with a chance to get a 9th in a bowl game. Fans, and even Dabo, have stated how this season felt like 2010 (when they went 6-7), but it… — Zach Lentz (@Zach_AllClemson) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire