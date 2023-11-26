Advertisement

Social media reacts: Defense carries Clemson to a revenge win over South Carolina

Alex Turri
·4 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers got revenge for last season’s loss to South Carolina, taking down the Gamecocks 16-7 on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

It was the Clemson defense that took charge in this matchup, carrying the Tigers to a win along with Tigers’ kicker Jonathan Weitz who hit three big field goals in the win. After allowing an early touchdown in the first quarter, the defense turned things on.

Allowing 0 points after the first quarter, the defense allowed just 169 total yards in the game. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had no answers for this elite Clemson defense.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Clemson’s revenge win over the Gamecocks.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire