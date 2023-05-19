Social media reacts to death of Cleveland Browns legend, NFL Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown

Jim Brown at the unveiling of a statue honoring the Browns' running back on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Michael Chritton/Beacon Journal File]

One of the greatest athletes not just in Cleveland Browns history but all of sports died on Thursday night.

Legendary Browns running back Jim Brown died at the age of 87 in his Los Angeles home. His wife Monique was by his side at the time of his death.

Brown's football accomplishments are many and well-known. Arguably the most dominant player of his generation — and maybe the greatest football player ever — he remains the Browns' all-time rushing leader, a three-time NFL MVP, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and, as of this past February, the namesake to the award the NFL gives to the league's leading rusher annually.

However, Brown was more that just a football player. He was a social justice activist who was a prominent figure in the 1960s Civil Rights movement — including his participation in the 1967 Cleveland Summit — and went on to form the Amer-I-Can Program to assist gang members and at-risk youths meet their academic potential, conform their behavior to acceptable societal standards, and improve the quality of their lives.

Brown was also a A-list Hollywood celebrity as an actor. He famously starred in movies such as “The Dirty Dozen (1967),” “Ice Station Zebra (1968),” “100 Rifles (1969),” “Three The Hard Way (1974), “The Running Man (1987),” “I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988),” “Mars Attacks! (1996)” and “Any Given Sunday (1999).”

Brown's death has led to an outpouring of reactions across social media. Below is a sampling of many of those reactions.

Tributes from the Cleveland Browns organization

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️



Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.



It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

"His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for... Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles." pic.twitter.com/sasNHGaKJj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Remembering Jim Brown: An Unmatched Legacy pic.twitter.com/atv7LdU8Si — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

Rest In Peace To My Great Friend @JimBrownNFL32 Words Cannot Describe The Amount Of Respect I Have For You. The Whole @Browns Community And I Love You So Much ❤️ #UMatter https://t.co/3URfD2xZr5 pic.twitter.com/GzLXKAZ4M8 — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) May 19, 2023

Maybe the greatest football player ever. Certainly the most impactful athlete of all time.



RIP the legend Jim Brown https://t.co/jxa3GhqlFD — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 19, 2023

"Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the legendary Jim Brown. I had the honor of meeting Jim several times and also shared the Sports Illustrated cover with him years ago. His impact on the game of football and society will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Jim Brown." pic.twitter.com/mPSU7UpHXW — Tim Couch (@TimCouchQB) May 19, 2023

Tributes from the NFL and NFLPA

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.



One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

3x MVP

1964 NFL champion

9x Pro Bowler

8x first-team All-Pro

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1971

NFL 100 All-Time Team



Jim Brown will forever be one of the greatest to play the game we love. pic.twitter.com/JXF5dBlA38 — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

Roger Goodell on the passing of Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/rK34c3PcHG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2023

Executive Director @demauricesmith's statement on the passing of Jim Brown. 💔 pic.twitter.com/OnT4ixrvuh — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 19, 2023

Tributes from the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is saddened to share the news that the Class of 1971’s Jim Brown has passed away at age 87. #HOFForever



More Info: https://t.co/njbOeWAnbd pic.twitter.com/ApxsWl2fjH — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2023

Although it’s been 58 years since Jim Brown played his final NFL game, his reputation as one of the most dynamic players to ever step on a football field transcends generations. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/VqAlyr8J1s — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2023

Tributes from other NFL teams

"His impact on this game and the NFL community cannot be understated. I will miss my friend."



Ozzie Newsome and the Baltimore Ravens share our condolences after the passing of NFL legend Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/Y9WwIi5Utn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2023

We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Jim Brown. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/iF6md3mtib — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 19, 2023

A legend and a leader.



We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of @NFL great Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/lHizxBzDw9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023

A true activist and inspiration on and off the field.



Forever a part of our @NFL family 🧡🤎 pic.twitter.com/fvyCizxswb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023

Rest In Peace to an absolute legend 🙏



Jim Brown, you changed the game. https://t.co/Rx1QX4w2d4 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 19, 2023

The legacy Jim Brown left on not only the NFL, but the world, will never be forgotten. We are heartbroken by his passing. pic.twitter.com/MBFW7lD6cM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 19, 2023

Legend.



Our thoughts are with Jim Brown’s family and everyone who has been impacted by his legacy. pic.twitter.com/neW6ntaTtt — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 19, 2023

One of the greatest players and pioneers in our game’s history. RIP Jim Brown https://t.co/TqJbaIbPVP — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 19, 2023

A legendary legacy that went beyond the game.



Rest in peace, Jim Brown. 🤎🧡 https://t.co/gfK3fs3Hn6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 19, 2023

Tributes from other legendary NFL running backs

There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field. Rest easy, my brother. https://t.co/j7GQgHkT0f — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) May 19, 2023

You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed.



Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.



Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown, My friend and idol, I’ll miss you forever. We Will always be there for Monique and kids. ✌🏿Till we meet again at the running back table in heaven. I love you brother . — Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 19, 2023

Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/E1TSztpjga — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 19, 2023

Tribute from a former President of the United States

I was too young to remember Jim Brown’s playing days, but I knew his legacy. One of the greatest football players ever, he was also an actor and activist – speaking out on civil rights, and pushing other Black athletes to do the same. Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Monique, his… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 19, 2023

Tributes from both inside and outside of the NFL

Legends never die…Jim Brown set the standard on and off the field…gave us all something to follow…thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/lnsutsqDlz — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 19, 2023

JIM BROWN THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH IN EVERY WAY. RIP BUBBA YOU ALWAYS IMPRESS ME pic.twitter.com/C0qUlWcnps — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 19, 2023

RIP to the legend Jim Brown🙏🏿



It was cool as hell seeing him in the hallways and having conversations with him during my season in Cleveland!



A leader and difference maker on and off the field! pic.twitter.com/flxT28vyYY — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) May 19, 2023

An absolute legend.



Rest in Peace Jim Brown.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2023

Rest in peace, JIM BROWN. THE greatest ever. ❤️🙏🏈 pic.twitter.com/IkBN3wMKB5 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023

Just saw the news about Jim Brown passing away. After my pops passed, Jim became an important father figure in my life. He was always there for me. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 🐐 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dlAIKTTBf3 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown not only changed the game of football, but he changed the moral consciousness of the nation. Rest in power to the great Cleveland Browns legend and civil rights activist. 🙌🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/f37gFVHnV2 — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) May 19, 2023

Legend. Icon. 44.



There will be only one Jim Brown. We're saddened to have lost the greatest of all time today.



Our thoughts are with the Brown family, his friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a3W5PuQUvE — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 19, 2023

Rest in Power my friend 👊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/EH8HTf3MKR — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 19, 2023

Forever In My Heart! Jim And Mrs. Monique accepted everyone with open arms and love, not only the sports world but the entire is deeply saddened!! WE LOVE YOU JIM AND PRAYERS UP FOR THE BROWN FAMILY https://t.co/kGjoxaXlTv — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 19, 2023

RIP to a 🐐 on and off the field 🙏🏾🕊️💔 https://t.co/ailA3V8lzP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 19, 2023

We stand with Cleveland in honoring a @Browns football legend and community activist, Jim Brown. ❤️🧡 pic.twitter.com/4tSKSLx4W7 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 19, 2023

RIP Jim Brown🙏🏼 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) May 19, 2023

Legends never die, Thank you! 🙏🏾🕊️ https://t.co/QYhVHzpSmW — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) May 19, 2023

I will miss them. Tell the people you love that you love them. Now. https://t.co/cOYdlvDEjv pic.twitter.com/BBk829fXMk — Karen Thee Russell (@Karen_Russell) May 19, 2023

RIP to the legend, Jim Brown. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Brown family and the @Browns pic.twitter.com/aVZMj2HhE1 — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) May 19, 2023

