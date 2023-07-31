Social media reacts to Dan Lanning’s shot at Colorado

Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at Oregon on Sept. 23 just got a whole lot more interesting.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, second-year Ducks head coach Dan Lanning gave the following quote regarding Colorado’s upcoming move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12: “Not a big reaction. I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference.”

Under Crepea’s tweet, one X, formerly known as Twitter, user commented, “So far they have won realignment.” That’s all that needs to be said here, although it’s likely only a matter of time before Oregon leaves the Pac-12 as well.

Last summer, Colorado athletic director Rick George shared a similar comment when asked about USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten: “So everybody is clear, we didn’t lose any team that has appeared in a CFP playoff game.”

Here’s how social media reacted to Lanning’s comments:

I’m trying to remember when Oregon won a national championship. https://t.co/xrrtI23cEA — Chase Howell (@chasehowell__) July 31, 2023

I think Dan Lanning is going to eat some humble pie very season — Just Vibe. (@C0mplexSocieTY8) July 31, 2023

Definitely picked up the negative vibes from him at media day. https://t.co/b2BKBDiWt6 — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) July 31, 2023

All the ppl who were praising Colorado and Deion and talking about how great it is they’re getting nationally televised games Are now also praising Dan Lanning for saying Colorado hasn’t won in a conference he just got to & with a coach who isn’t Deion. National media is weird — Soul Brother #2 (@jordanw330) July 31, 2023

Colorado has as many Pac-12 championships as Dan Lanning. https://t.co/06wLV83Ib7 — John Williams (@john9williams) July 31, 2023

Dan Lanning woke up and chose violence today https://t.co/bu2kjNthYg — Luca (@lucaCFB03) July 31, 2023

BREAKING: 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Dan Lanning Doesn’t Understand Conference Realignment https://t.co/3xjtymXLzU — Brandon Phoenix (@IAlsoHatepitt) July 31, 2023

This is what I get for assuming we were gonna leave the Pac 12 on good terms with other teams #SkoBuffs #WeComing https://t.co/y1sRmGpZQ3 pic.twitter.com/PO6JWXSgfc — Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) July 31, 2023

Funny. I could easily foresee the same question being asked about Dan Lanning next season after he single handedly coaches Oregon out of another conference title game. https://t.co/9hbMjYthDA — Chris in Tacoma (@Chatham253) July 31, 2023

Potential for an absolute field day with that Dan Lanning clip on September 23rd — Matt Sisneros (@Matt_Sisneros) July 31, 2023

Colorado Pac-12 Championship appearances: 1 Dan Lanning Pac-12 Championship appearances: 0 Simply the facts. https://t.co/lMkUxbpaoL — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) July 31, 2023

What a shot fired by Dan Lanning. (*Marks calendar for September 23rd when Colorado goes to Eugene to play Oregon*) https://t.co/n8VYxKc2d4 — Sam Gillenwater (@samdg_33) July 31, 2023

