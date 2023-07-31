Social media reacts to Dan Lanning’s shot at Colorado

Jack Carlough
Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at Oregon on Sept. 23 just got a whole lot more interesting.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, second-year Ducks head coach Dan Lanning gave the following quote regarding Colorado’s upcoming move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12: “Not a big reaction. I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference.”

Under Crepea’s tweet, one X, formerly known as Twitter, user commented, “So far they have won realignment.” That’s all that needs to be said here, although it’s likely only a matter of time before Oregon leaves the Pac-12 as well.

Last summer, Colorado athletic director Rick George shared a similar comment when asked about USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten: “So everybody is clear, we didn’t lose any team that has appeared in a CFP playoff game.”

Here’s how social media reacted to Lanning’s comments:

