Social media reacts to Dalton Knecht’s historic performance at North Carolina

No. 16 North Carolina (6-1) defeated No. 11 Tennessee (4-3), 100-92, in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Dalton Knecht scored 37 points for the Vols.

He tied a record for most points ever by a visitor in North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center.

Knecht tied La Salle’s Lionel Simmons visiting scoring record at the Dean E. Smith Center, set on Jan. 9, 1988.

He left the game during the second-half after suffering an ankle injury.

Dalton Knecht of @Vol_Hoops tied the record for the most ever points by a visitor in North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center, with 37. His career outing Wednesday served as the most points scored in a game by a UT player since Grant Williams’ 43 on Jan. 23, 2019, at Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/GeJ4ZaDUrz — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) November 30, 2023

Dalton Knecht was awesome last night. Hope his ankle recovers quickly. Big loss down the stretch for @Vol_Hoops https://t.co/HRkLgQRtPq — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) November 30, 2023

Per UNC Sports Information, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht joins former LaSalle forward Lionel Simmons as the only two players to score 37 points vs. the Tar Heels at Dean E. Smith Center. He is one of 21 players to score 35-plus points against UNC all-time. pic.twitter.com/2T9wtLuoxv — 𝙽𝚘𝚊𝚑 𝚃𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛 (@ByNoahTaylor) November 30, 2023

Dalton Knecht for Tennessee is a HOOPER. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) November 30, 2023

Tennessee got flattened for a half, allowing 61 points. That was the worst of it. Dalton Knecht was the best, a superstar second-half showing making North Carolina sweat. UT dropped its first ACC/SEC Challenge matchup 100-92 in Chapel Hill https://t.co/njG22NFLIY — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 30, 2023

Dalton Knecht was in a lot pain. Smacked the floor as the trainer was working on his ankle. #Vols — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 30, 2023

What an incredible night for Dalton Knecht vs. UNC. 37 points. 6 rebounds. 3 assists. 2 blocks. 1 steal. https://t.co/ZyF4mdJ90o — Ryan Sylvia (@RyanTSylvia) November 30, 2023

UNC just confirmed that Tennessee star Dalton Knecht's 37 points tonight tied the record for the most ever by an opponent in the Dean Dome. Wonder if he'd have taken those last two free throws on one leg if he'd known that. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) November 30, 2023

Dalton Knecht with 37 points against North Carolina. That's the most points scored in a game by a Vol since Grant Williams scored 43 against Vanderbilt in 2019. First 30-point game by a Vol since Jaden Springer scored 30 against Georgia in 2020. — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) November 30, 2023

No quit from Tennessee despite the bad first half. Dalton Knecht looks unstoppable on the offensive end. — Tucker Harlin (@TuckerHarlin) November 30, 2023

Dalton Knecht, that was smoooooth — Jake Nichols (@jnichols_2121) November 30, 2023

Career high for Dalton Knecht. — Tucker Harlin (@TuckerHarlin) November 30, 2023

Scary sight in Chapel Hill: Tennessee's Dalton Knecht — who scored 37 points tonight against North Carolina — had to be helped off the floor with an apparent ankle injury. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 30, 2023

Tennessee's Dalton Knecht has tied the Smith Center scoring record by an opponent with 37 points (set originally by LaSalle's Lionel Simmons in 1988). — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) November 30, 2023

Final: Tar Heels beat No. 10 Tennessee, 100-92. pic.twitter.com/IDaSJiCSsU — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) November 30, 2023

📊 FINAL NUMBERS Knecht – 37p / 13-17fg / 6r / 3a / 2b

James – 20p / 8-11fg / 5r / 2b

Aidoo – 13p / 5-7fg / 4r

Gainey – 11p / 2r / 2s

Zeigler – 9p / 7a

Mashack – 2p / 3r pic.twitter.com/5Ch04kt20e — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 30, 2023

block on one end

finish on the other pic.twitter.com/ff7xqsqFAe — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 30, 2023

