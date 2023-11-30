Advertisement

Social media reacts to Dalton Knecht’s historic performance at North Carolina

Dan Harralson
No. 16 North Carolina (6-1) defeated No. 11 Tennessee (4-3), 100-92, in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Dalton Knecht scored 37 points for the Vols.

He tied a record for most points ever by a visitor in North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center.

Knecht tied La Salle’s Lionel Simmons visiting scoring record at the Dean E. Smith Center, set on Jan. 9, 1988.

He left the game during the second-half after suffering an ankle injury.

Following the Tennessee-North Carolina game in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, Vols Wire looks at social media reaction for Knecht’s performance. Social media reaction is listed below.

