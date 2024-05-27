Social media reacts to Cubs manager Craig Counsell's return to Milwaukee

When you are offered $8 million a year to manage a baseball team, words like like "traitor" and "turncoat" are often not fair.

But when you leave your hometown team for the big market, hated rival 90 minutes away, many of your former fans will argue a rude welcome back is deserved.

Based on the amplitude of boos directed at Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell prior to the start of a four-game series with the Brewers on Monday, it's clear that nearly six months after his fateful decision to leave Milwaukee, time hasn't healed many wounds.

The Brewers paid tribute to Craig Counsell on the stadium video board during Counsell's return to Milwaukee as manager of the Chicago Cubs on May 27, 2024.

As far as the ice cold reception was concerned, there wasn't any gray area.

Here's some initial reaction from social media regarding Counsell's homecoming:

And the roar for Pat Murphy pic.twitter.com/LmICPidc5w — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) May 27, 2024

POV: you’re Craig Counsell around 2:50 today. pic.twitter.com/xo6vKVL7wd — Bobby Buffoon ⚾️ (@bobbyBinGB) May 27, 2024

“From a regular season game, you will not see more intensity…ever.”@MarkTauscher65 is among the #Brewers fans amped for today’s game welcoming Craig Counsell and the #Cubs back to Milwaukee! ⚾️



SUBSCRIBE to watch full shows on YouTube: https://t.co/IG8FpE5PZc pic.twitter.com/s9ObcOOlCk — Wilde & Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) May 27, 2024

Craig Counsell: Born to be a Cub pic.twitter.com/7LDfvb5c35 — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) May 27, 2024

These Brewers fans came prepared for today pic.twitter.com/fBcMTb4P0Q — Reviewing the Brew (@ReviewngTheBrew) May 27, 2024

Whoever thought this was a good idea is either



A) dumb



OR



B) brilliant because he/she knew exactly what the response would be https://t.co/Rc8OZZ5zrK — John E. C. (@johnnyc1952) May 27, 2024

Reminder that if Craig Counsell had set a record for managerial salary in New York he'd largely be welcomed back warmly — Math (@BigMEMath) May 27, 2024

Cubs fans don't exactly appear thrilled either....

It’s unacceptable for a MLB offense to be this bad for this long. The entire organization should be embarrassed. The front office, the hitting coach, Craig Counsell, and most of all the players.



Worst part about it is the organization refuses to try anything different. pic.twitter.com/qJPQPBvDwy — Bad Chad (@CubWin) May 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Social media reacts to Cubs' Craig Counsell's return to Milwaukee