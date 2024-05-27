Advertisement

Social media reacts to Cubs manager Craig Counsell's return to Milwaukee

emmett prosser, milwaukee journal sentinel
·2 min read

When you are offered $8 million a year to manage a baseball team, words like like "traitor" and "turncoat" are often not fair.

But when you leave your hometown team for the big market, hated rival 90 minutes away, many of your former fans will argue a rude welcome back is deserved.

Based on the amplitude of boos directed at Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell prior to the start of a four-game series with the Brewers on Monday, it's clear that nearly six months after his fateful decision to leave Milwaukee, time hasn't healed many wounds.

The Brewers paid tribute to Craig Counsell on the stadium video board during Counsell's return to Milwaukee as manager of the Chicago Cubs on May 27, 2024.
The Brewers paid tribute to Craig Counsell on the stadium video board during Counsell's return to Milwaukee as manager of the Chicago Cubs on May 27, 2024.

As far as the ice cold reception was concerned, there wasn't any gray area.

More: 'Cheer, boo, whatever': Craig Counsell faces the music in his return to Milwaukee as Cubs manager

Here's some initial reaction from social media regarding Counsell's homecoming:

Cubs fans don't exactly appear thrilled either....

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Social media reacts to Cubs' Craig Counsell's return to Milwaukee