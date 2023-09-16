Social media reacts: Conner Weigman is dealing as Texas A&M takes 27-3 lead vs. UL Monroe

Texas A&M (1-1) has an early 20-3 lead on UL Monroe (2-0) through the first half, and there’s a central reason for the early advantage: Conner Weigman.

The sophomore quarterback was absolutely dealing through the first two-quarters of Saturday’s matchup with the Warhawks. All the chatter leading up to gameday was how the Aggies needed to bounce back after last week’s loss to Miami. Suffice it say Weigman heard that loud and clear, and dare I say, took it personally.

Weigman got Texas A&M on the board early with a beautiful touchdown throw to Jahdae Walker to close out the first quarter. Walker, alongside Ainias Smith, proved to be the favorite target for Weigman as Evan Stewart did not dress out for Saturday’s game, likely to preserve him for next week’s matchup with Auburn.

Weigman finished the first half with 19/23 passing, 287 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown. His rushing score marked his second of the season and the 10th overall of his early collegiate career. Thanks to Weigman cooking in the pocket, A&M ended the first half with 359 total yards of offense.

Here are the best social media reactions to Weigman’s red-hot first half against UL Monroe.

Jahdae Walker had a cool 100 receiving yards in the first half

The man has wheels too!

Johnny Football in the house, and he loves what he sees!

Weig-HIM for the Heisman!

CONNER WEIGMAN HEISMAN SZN GIG EM — JF1 (@JFieldsMuse) September 16, 2023

Enough said!

Conner Weigman is that guy. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 16, 2023

"And I took that personal" - Conner Weigman

Conner Weigman is really intense man bro was pointing at the ULM fans — aggyreport (@RD3_85) September 16, 2023

Simply put, he is that dude

That is a big-balls throw from Conner Weigman to Jahdae Walker. He has looked fantastic today. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 16, 2023

Maybe you don't have faith in A&M, but you got to love what you see out of Weigman

Aggies might not be it, but Conner Weigman is that dude — Matt McHugh (@Mattyrivers96) September 16, 2023

Is that good? Seems good!

The 19 yard touchdown rush by Conner Weigman marks his second rushing TD of the season and 10th overall. Scoring Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 3:32 https://t.co/A4BXtNmBsD — Texas A&M Athletics Communications (@12thmanPR) September 16, 2023

Not too shabby for playing without your best target

Conner Weigman: 14-17, 224 yards, 1 TD and a 19-yard TD rush — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 16, 2023

An accurate GIF if there ever was one

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire