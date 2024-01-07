Social media reacts to commitments from Daniel Hill, Zavier Mincey

On Saturday, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide made two more additions to the 2024 recruiting class, signing a pair of four stars, running back Daniel Hill and defensive back Zavier Mincey.

With Hill and Mincey on board, Alabama now has a total of 27 commitments in the class of 2024. Both Hill and Mincey made their announcements on live television at the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Following their commitments, fans of the Crimson Tide quickly made their thoughts known on social media.

Look at some of the top reactions for the Alabama faithful on X (formerly Twitter).

Daniel Hill makes it official

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ RB Daniel Hill commits to Alabama over Tennessee, Mississippi State and South Carolina at the All-American Bowl 🏈pic.twitter.com/3Bt37xLEdI — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 6, 2024

Zavier Mincey picks the Tide

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ DB Zavier Mincey commits to Alabama over Florida State, Florida and Miami at the All-American Bowl 🏈pic.twitter.com/puztoBaG0O — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 6, 2024

Daniel Hill is a Gump

The Gump is strong with this one. https://t.co/9wDBIW1kNF — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 6, 2024

Shoutout to Roll Tide Willie

Roll Tide Willie has really taken over the world @ChadHorneRTR https://t.co/Gc9bjBgEO9 — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) January 6, 2024

Daniel Hill knows what he is talking about

DBU?

That Cedric vibe is real

Best DB class in 2024?

Best DB class in the nation, it’s not close #DBU https://t.co/DjSvEXowbg — EJ 🛸 (@EJ_Will2) January 6, 2024

Thunder and Lightning in the Alabama backfield

RB Daniel Hill commits to Alabama during the All-American Bowl Game. Hill checked in at 5-11.5 239lbs. Giving a thunder to Kevin Rileys 5’11 190 Lightning. Huge addition to Bama runningback room #RollTide — The Real Avery Lynch (@YoungBull_Lynch) January 6, 2024

Mincey was needed after NFL departures

zay mincey officially commits to the university of #alabama. massive pickup for the tide after losing two all-americans & future 1st round corners. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) January 6, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire