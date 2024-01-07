Advertisement

Social media reacts to commitments from Daniel Hill, Zavier Mincey

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

On Saturday, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide made two more additions to the 2024 recruiting class, signing a pair of four stars, running back Daniel Hill and defensive back Zavier Mincey.

With Hill and Mincey on board, Alabama now has a total of 27 commitments in the class of 2024. Both Hill and Mincey made their announcements on live television at the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Following their commitments, fans of the Crimson Tide quickly made their thoughts known on social media.

Look at some of the top reactions for the Alabama faithful on X (formerly Twitter).

