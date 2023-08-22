Social media reacts to commitment of 5-star defensive lineman, Eddrick Houston

Ohio State got some huge news on Tuesday with the verbal commitment of 5-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston. Even more impressive is the fact that the Buckeyes went down to SEC country and swayed one of the top prospects to head north. OSU beat out Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and USC for Houston’s services.

As with any news of the sort, Ohio State social media was in a celebratory mood after the announcement, and we have some of the best X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions to the commitment. And while we’re at it, here’s what we see from the talented and strong lineman.

From the coaching staff, to current players, to fellow commitments, here are some of the best moments following the big BOOM! on Tuesday.

THE news

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Georgia, & Alabama “Columbus here I come!”https://t.co/1ZYIm5wm0W pic.twitter.com/KDXw6Gut7s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2023

The man who brought it home was pretty excited

Aaron Scott Jr. has to feel good about a guy to take pressure off of him up front

Ohio State Football's social media celebrates swiftly

Fellow 5-star defensive lineman is ready to get things going

Another 5-star commit is always good for a reaction

Quite impressive

Ohio State has the MOST Five-Star Recruits Committed in the 2024 Class ‼️ -Jeremiah Smith (1 NATL, 1 WR) -Justin Scott (13 NATL, 3 DL) -Mylan Graham (15 NATL, 5 WR) -Eddrick Houston (21 NATL, 4 DL) -Air Noland (29 NATL, 3 QB) (Georgia is 2nd with 3) The Buckeyes currently… pic.twitter.com/JR0JK8gLdt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2023

Larry Johnson knew where Houston was going after one word

"When you said 'THE' I was done, I was ready for it." Ohio State DL coach Larry Johnson was waiting for one word to know 5-star Eddrick Houston was committing to the Buckeyes🌰 (📽️: @RustyMansell_ )https://t.co/JuayK6yOYY pic.twitter.com/iB5KEcTDfE — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 22, 2023

The moment Houston committed via video from 247Sports

5 ⭐️ DL Eddrick Houston commits to THE Ohio State University. Elite player. One of the best linemen in this class pic.twitter.com/GGgomnLlLp — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) August 22, 2023

That's saying something

Ohio State dips into Georgia for its highest-ranked Peach State native in the Ryan Day era in Eddrick Houston. The DL is up to 275 pounds and looks better than ever. More here:https://t.co/azr3spPIHg pic.twitter.com/UtqbQF2DzT — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) August 22, 2023

Yes it was said, and it's crazy

Maybe I didn't hear it clearly, and I'm mistaken but did someone say during Eddrick Houston commitment live video that he also is the anchor leg in the 4×400 relay? That can't be right at 270 running against them Georgia Boys?? — jbook™ (@jbook37) August 22, 2023

Looking forward to San Antonio

Queue up the cheerleading

DLine. From GEORGIA. And the kid wants to be a Buckeye. Eddrick Houston. What a huge get. Larry Johnson rocks man. Ohio State stand up!!!! 🤯🤯🤯 — Sam Block (@theblockspot) August 22, 2023

