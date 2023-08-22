Social media reacts to commitment of 5-star defensive lineman, Eddrick Houston

Phil Harrison
Ohio State got some huge news on Tuesday with the verbal commitment of 5-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston. Even more impressive is the fact that the Buckeyes went down to SEC country and swayed one of the top prospects to head north. OSU beat out Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and USC for Houston’s services.

As with any news of the sort, Ohio State social media was in a celebratory mood after the announcement, and we have some of the best X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions to the commitment. And while we’re at it, here’s what we see from the talented and strong lineman.

From the coaching staff, to current players, to fellow commitments, here are some of the best moments following the big BOOM! on Tuesday.

THE news

The man who brought it home was pretty excited

Aaron Scott Jr. has to feel good about a guy to take pressure off of him up front

Ohio State Football's social media celebrates swiftly

Fellow 5-star defensive lineman is ready to get things going

Another 5-star commit is always good for a reaction

Quite impressive

Larry Johnson knew where Houston was going after one word

The moment Houston committed via video from 247Sports

That's saying something

Yes it was said, and it's crazy

Looking forward to San Antonio

Queue up the cheerleading

