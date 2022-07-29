Social Media reacts to the commitment of 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc to the Oklahoma Sooners
Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better in the month of July for the Oklahoma Sooners, they found another way to top it, gaining a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.
LeBlanc, a top 100 prospect out of Florida, chose the Sooners over the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Florida Gators to be with Todd Bates and Brent Venables. While at Clemson, Venables and Bates were recruiting LeBlanc heavily and were considered the favorites to land the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman.
Adding another four-star commitment just a few days after Jasiah Wagoner’s pledge to OU pushed the Sooners to No. 6 in the 247Sports composite team rankings. And the crazy thing is they’re not done yet.
The Sooners are still the heavy favorites for four-star defensive backs, Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson. They have several more defensive line prospects they could add, including five-star DL David Hicks.
The 2023 recruiting class has a chance to be one of the highest-rated groups ever for Oklahoma.
Enjoying the good times from an incredible month, here are some of the best social media reactions to the commitment of Derrick LeBlanc.
Getting Better Every Day
#OUDNA We just got better today!! #BoomerSooner!! pic.twitter.com/MWCZerhwU1
— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) July 28, 2022
Proud Papa
Yesssssssss pic.twitter.com/cXCwm36YMB
— Ricardo Leblanc (@RicardoLeblan13) July 28, 2022
Texas better watch out
You and I bout to act an entire fool on this app if that happens
— J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) July 29, 2022
It all starts up front
The #CHO23N @OU_Football class is going to be one for the history books!
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @CoachToddBates bringing in the Defensive Front to take us to the next level! G8 to get a MONSTER from FLORIDA! Let the SACKs begin!
⭕️U Recruiting 🚀🌕 #OUDNA
— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 28, 2022
Crushing It
🔒‼️‼️ B🅾️🅾️M
There’s only ☝🏼Oklahoma!!! #CHO23N #OUDNA
— Lee Davis (@leewdavis17) July 28, 2022
Homecoming
BOOM! Sooners land 2023 4 ⭐️ DL Derrick LeBlanc! LeBlanc is the #13 DL in the nation! Welcome home @getrightderrick pic.twitter.com/4lNEkmVTVT
— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) July 28, 2022
Sooner Born, Sooner Bred
Looks like new Oklahoma commit Derrick Leblanc was Born and Bred. 😍 #OUDNA https://t.co/cjPGbF7Q8K
— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) July 28, 2022
Crazy that there's more coming
BOOM!! #Sooners land a MASSIVE commitment from 4⭐️ DL Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee, FL.
HUGE win for Todd Bates and Brent Venables as they beat out Penn State and Florida in this recruitment. #CHO23N is on fire! And they’re not done yet! 👀📈🔒⭕️ https://t.co/CIMcMShVcn
— 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) July 28, 2022
There's only 1
Top Four Star FL DL Derrick LeBlanc Commits to
O. K. L. A. H. O. M. A.
— mgcsooner (@mgcsooner) July 28, 2022
Nah, it's Over
Derrick LeBlanc said it was tough to inform Florida of his decision to commit to Oklahoma.
UF’s response? “They told me it’s all love, but they said it’s not over,” LeBlanc shared.
— Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) July 28, 2022
No need for concern
#Sooners indeed get a major targeted recruit. Four-Star DL Derrick LeBlanc commits. Kissimmee, FL Top 10 natl DL. Beat Gators and Penn St. Credit Venables and Bates for staying at it. Of course with today's NIL $, holding on till signing day more difficult than ever. @news9
— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) July 28, 2022
Boomer Sooner
Commitment —
Oklahoma lands 2023 4-Star DL Derrick LeBlanc (Kissimmee, FL)
6-foot-4, 270-pounder is the No. 13 DL in 247Sports composite and chooses OU over Florida and Penn State #Sooners pic.twitter.com/B1QV9d3pAb
— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) July 28, 2022
You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it
Them: “BV is a mid recruiter”
*Derrick Leblanc commits putting us at 6th in the composite rankings*
Me: pic.twitter.com/eYOrD2gyhX
— J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) July 28, 2022
Super Friends! Unite!
The DREAM TEAM brings Derrick LeBlanc home! They get a head to head win over the Gators as they secure the Sunshine State Defensive Lineman. pic.twitter.com/8i3xNAIbW3
— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) July 28, 2022
How's it even possible?
Scroll up to find…oh nvm
— Joey Helmer 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@joeyhelmer247) July 29, 2022
Been in the works
I already knew😎 https://t.co/UOetg3glC8
— Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) July 28, 2022
Brent Venables effect
Here we go OU fans! Defense starts in the trenches! @CoachToddBates does what he does best. Pull in a top DL prospect, but what he does great is develop them into men! BOOMER! #OUDNA
— Rufus Alexander (@CoachRufus42) July 29, 2022
Fellow #Cho23n commit loving it
— Cayden Green (@CaydenGreen3) July 28, 2022
Freezing Cold Take
— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) July 29, 2022
Summer of Brent
For perspective. OU footballs month of July:
* Nine commitments (8 4-stars)
* Jackson Arnold wins Elite 11 MVP
* #Sooners solidify spot in Top 10 of @Rivals Team Rankings
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) July 28, 2022
There's only 1 Oklahoma!
🔸Most wins in college football since 1999
🔸Leads nation w/ 50 conference championships (“ChampU”)
🔸1 of 4 teams to go to 4+ College Football Playoffs
🔸BEAUTIFUL campus 20 min away from OKC
🔸A staff focused on diplomas, development, and domination.
“Welcome to Oklahoma!”
— Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) July 29, 2022
Big things happening in Norman
New #DLU headed to Norman 📈💎 @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65
— Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) July 28, 2022
