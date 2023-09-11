Advertisement

Social media reacts to Commanders’ Week 1 win over Cardinals

Bryan Manning
·3 min read

The Washington Commanders are 1-0 after Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. While some — certainly not the Commanders — felt this would be a more lopsided affair, it was a competitive game from start to finish.

Washington did help the Cardinals with three first-half turnovers, one which took points off the board and another giving Arizona its only touchdown of the day.

But the Commanders won. That’s all that matters, right?

Sunday was a big day for Washington and for far more than just the game. It was the start of a new era. FedEx Field was sold out, the new ownership team was present, and the Commanders welcomed back multiple former stars, such as John Riggins and Champ Bailey.

As with any NFL Sunday, social media had plenty of reactions — and overreactions. Here are some from the Commanders’ Week 1 win.

 

Sam Howell

Eric Bieniemy's playcalling

Ron Rivera

Fans showed up in a big way

The OL

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire