Social media reacts to Commanders’ Week 1 win over Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are 1-0 after Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. While some — certainly not the Commanders — felt this would be a more lopsided affair, it was a competitive game from start to finish.

Washington did help the Cardinals with three first-half turnovers, one which took points off the board and another giving Arizona its only touchdown of the day.

But the Commanders won. That’s all that matters, right?

Sunday was a big day for Washington and for far more than just the game. It was the start of a new era. FedEx Field was sold out, the new ownership team was present, and the Commanders welcomed back multiple former stars, such as John Riggins and Champ Bailey.

As with any NFL Sunday, social media had plenty of reactions — and overreactions. Here are some from the Commanders’ Week 1 win.

Time to get Brissett up yet? — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 10, 2023

I know people not gonna want to hear this but based on alot of QB performances Sam Howell did better than expected. I know it wasn't perfect as we thought and Cardinals was pressed to shut us up but I'm still optimistic just gotta regroup look at the tape and execute its still… — Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) September 10, 2023

Apologies to everyone who thought Sam Howell was the second coming of Patrick Mahomes in his SECOND career game https://t.co/AounMqP3BY — Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) September 10, 2023

Just a reminder this is only Howell’s 2nd start as an NFL QB. He will get better. Patience. And a better O-line. 🙏🏼❤️💛🙏🏼#HTTC — Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) September 10, 2023

Eric Bieniemy's playcalling

I’m disappointed with EB’s play calling. Why is he putting this all on Howell? Especially in poor weather. Run the ball! — Chief (@w_jack0324) September 10, 2023

I get letting Sam try to get comfortable and I’m an EB fan but damn how many times did B Rob even get to touch the ball in the first half? — PoeticGenius916 (@CMont916) September 10, 2023

Hope EB will take some paint off the walls at halftime. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) September 10, 2023

10) Bieniemy's first-half gameplan was surprising. He called way more drop back/ longer developing stuff than I expected. I think some of that was Howell turning down quicker options. Give me more quick game. Force ball out of his hands. My guess is that plan was AZ specific. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 11, 2023

Three words for ya… Believe. In. Bieniemy. Cause I do. Sam Howell will most likely be an All Pro this season and their defense will make believers out of a LOT of people. KC will miss him dearly. — Straight Edge Devastator 🦁 (@NJsVillain) September 11, 2023

Ron Rivera

Josh Harris' reaction to Ron Rivera after today's close call.🤣 pic.twitter.com/XDaXGBdUM5 — Disco (@discoque5) September 10, 2023

I’ve said it for months, but anyone who thought a Rivera team was going to come out and pummel anybody in week 1 is delusional. — Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) September 10, 2023

Rivera just gonna keep give Harris game balls hoping to save his job. — Russell (@RussellDMV) September 10, 2023

Fans showed up in a big way

I wanted to see the upper levels. Went up there. Folks are fired up. Stadium more full 10 mins before kickoff than some games last year. pic.twitter.com/fX2PM8CSzL — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 10, 2023

The OL

An ugly possession that time by the #Commanders

Sam Howell held onto the ball on one pass play.

The OL is giving up pressure on the others… — Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) September 10, 2023

The OL questions were very much warranted #httc — Hugh (@CommandersPost) September 10, 2023

