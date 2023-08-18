Social media reacts to Commanders naming Sam Howell the starting quarterback
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell as the starting quarterback Friday morning.
Ron Rivera: "I talked with Eric Bieniemy and Tavita [Pritchard] yesterday and after our first preseason game, after both joint practices I'm going to name Sam Howell our starter this year going forward."
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023
The move isn’t a surprise and has been in the works for months. Rivera wanted Howell to earn the position, which Howell has done with a strong offseason, training camp and first preseason game. Howell is also coming off back-to-back solid performances in the joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens.
The move comes ahead of Washington’s second preseason game on Monday against the Ravens.
After Rivera named Howell the starting quarterback, we took to Twitter — or X — to see how everyone reacted.
Fans are happy
LETS GO QB1. #HTTC
— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) August 18, 2023
That’s my QB! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NqClqk6AYG
— SC (@Turtle8oy) August 18, 2023
That’s my quarterback!!!!……………..until week 11 when I trade out the burgundy for Red and Gold and scream OMGGG more times in one game at Patty Mahomes than I had all season. Let football begin!
— Draymond Washington (@DrayDrayW) August 18, 2023
BANG. SLINGIN' SAMMY. BRING US TO GLORY pic.twitter.com/pAPm1pQshH
— Jim D (@jimdap16) August 18, 2023
YOUR OFFICIAL QB1 SAM HOWELL #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TM7AESPNIZ
— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) August 18, 2023
BetMGM
Sam Howell right now pic.twitter.com/R4vSLzbIue
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 18, 2023
Fantasy owners rejoice
And it’s official!
I will be stacking Sam Howell with Jahan Dotson in Week 1! #DFS
— Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) August 18, 2023
There's always this guy
Official, Commanders are on the clock
— AllDayAJT (@AllDayAJT) August 18, 2023
Bears fan. Enough said
Overrated
— Kevin (@DubsBears) August 18, 2023
Of course, fans from other teams
Brissett is better
— Connor (@KingDaboll) August 18, 2023
Jacoby Brissett is better
— Browns/Cavs Superfan (@BrownsLand_) August 18, 2023
Galdi, as always, with the right take
Hopefully Sam Howell is good from the get-go. But if not, the leash needs to be long. Should be given every opportunity to work his way out of struggles and get better. The #Commanders this coming season finding out what they have in him matters a lot.
— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 18, 2023
More from fans
Sam Howell has put in the work and has earned the starting job.
— Disco (@discoque5) August 18, 2023
Sam Howell named @Commanders starter is no surprise. I do wonder how much of a chance he will actually get o grow and make mistakes. #httc
— R.D. Smith #RespawnRecruits (@thisistheray) August 18, 2023
"If Sam Howell gets on the field he ain’t coming off."💪 https://t.co/Dglysgm3a1 pic.twitter.com/NEjZqcXasg
— Gibbz (@gibbs3Xboss) August 18, 2023
Are you saying there's a chance?
Sam Howell is currently +10000 to win MVP 🏆 https://t.co/RstjITPUCH
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 18, 2023