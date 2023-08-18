Social media reacts to Commanders naming Sam Howell the starting quarterback

Bryan Manning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell as the starting quarterback Friday morning.

The move isn’t a surprise and has been in the works for months. Rivera wanted Howell to earn the position, which Howell has done with a strong offseason, training camp and first preseason game. Howell is also coming off back-to-back solid performances in the joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens.

The move comes ahead of Washington’s second preseason game on Monday against the Ravens.

After Rivera named Howell the starting quarterback, we took to Twitter — or X — to see how everyone reacted.

