Social media reacts to Commanders naming Sam Howell the starting quarterback

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell as the starting quarterback Friday morning.

Ron Rivera: "I talked with Eric Bieniemy and Tavita [Pritchard] yesterday and after our first preseason game, after both joint practices I'm going to name Sam Howell our starter this year going forward." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 18, 2023

The move isn’t a surprise and has been in the works for months. Rivera wanted Howell to earn the position, which Howell has done with a strong offseason, training camp and first preseason game. Howell is also coming off back-to-back solid performances in the joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens.

The move comes ahead of Washington’s second preseason game on Monday against the Ravens.

After Rivera named Howell the starting quarterback, we took to Twitter — or X — to see how everyone reacted.

Fans are happy

That’s my quarterback!!!!……………..until week 11 when I trade out the burgundy for Red and Gold and scream OMGGG more times in one game at Patty Mahomes than I had all season. Let football begin! — Draymond Washington (@DrayDrayW) August 18, 2023

BANG. SLINGIN' SAMMY. BRING US TO GLORY pic.twitter.com/pAPm1pQshH — Jim D (@jimdap16) August 18, 2023

BetMGM

Sam Howell right now pic.twitter.com/R4vSLzbIue — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 18, 2023

Fantasy owners rejoice

And it’s official!

I will be stacking Sam Howell with Jahan Dotson in Week 1! #DFS — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) August 18, 2023

There's always this guy

Official, Commanders are on the clock — AllDayAJT (@AllDayAJT) August 18, 2023

Bears fan. Enough said

Overrated — Kevin (@DubsBears) August 18, 2023

Of course, fans from other teams

Brissett is better — Connor (@KingDaboll) August 18, 2023

Galdi, as always, with the right take

Hopefully Sam Howell is good from the get-go. But if not, the leash needs to be long. Should be given every opportunity to work his way out of struggles and get better. The #Commanders this coming season finding out what they have in him matters a lot. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) August 18, 2023

More from fans

Sam Howell has put in the work and has earned the starting job. — Disco (@discoque5) August 18, 2023

Sam Howell named @Commanders starter is no surprise. I do wonder how much of a chance he will actually get o grow and make mistakes. #httc — R.D. Smith #RespawnRecruits (@thisistheray) August 18, 2023

"If Sam Howell gets on the field he ain’t coming off."💪 https://t.co/Dglysgm3a1 pic.twitter.com/NEjZqcXasg — Gibbz (@gibbs3Xboss) August 18, 2023

Are you saying there's a chance?

Sam Howell is currently +10000 to win MVP 🏆 https://t.co/RstjITPUCH — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire