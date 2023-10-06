Social media reacts to Commanders’ embarrassing performance thus far vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders have had some stinkers over the years. However, their first-half performance against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football could be among the worst in franchise history.

The Bears rolled up 307 yards of total offense against the Commanders in the first half en route to a 27-3 lead. Remember when the defense was supposed to be a team strength?

Let’s add some context here as to why this first half has been so abysmal for the Commanders: The Bears haven’t won a game since Oct. 2022.

While the game itself was dreadful, social media was a lot more interesting. Let’s look at some of the best reactions regarding Washington’s ugly first half.

Ron Rivera

Without Snyder as a scapegoat, Ron Rivera's entire operation has been exposed. The deeper issue….Ron should have never been given this much control. — Disco (@discoque5) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera v a team on a 14-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/WsCbfdLCYI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 6, 2023

Everytime they pan to Ron Rivera with his arms crossed on the sideline watching this pathetic team he’s put together for 3 years it pisses me off — 𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗻 🪖 (@Howell2McLaurin) October 6, 2023

The Ron Rivera era can't end soon enough pic.twitter.com/qaejTvMNrB — Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) October 6, 2023

More Rivera

They've shown Ron Rivera on TV like 20 times. I haven't seen him speak once. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera On The Hot Seat pic.twitter.com/g1to926JhC — Saint (@SaintWah) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera when they asked what the gameplan was post game pic.twitter.com/khbtQlIuEF — kyle (@knicks_tape99) October 6, 2023

Even more

Ron Rivera, Sam Howell, Chase Young and the rest of the Commanders in prime time pic.twitter.com/KA0EPQZvW8 — Jacoby Windmon Feldman Chevy Enthusiast (@DeepWatersOfEL) October 6, 2023

New ownership is awesome but they still need to rip the Ron Rivera & Del Rio Band-Aid off and until that happens we won’t see change on the field. — Zac (@DCzWall) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera always looks the same no matter what… He shows zero emotion and same with Del Rio showing zero emotion. Just act like you care at all please I’m begging either one of you. — Zac (@DCzWall) October 6, 2023

Ron Rivera has been living off Cam Newton’s 2015 for a long time now, bucko — Kev (@klew24) October 6, 2023

John Keim

Have seen a lot of bad games here. This… might top them all. Players asked for a full house. Fans showed up. Playing an 0-4 team going through a lot of chaos. And yet… this. This is unreal. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 6, 2023

Defense

Top 5 defense last year?!? I guess it doesn’t carry over. — Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) October 6, 2023

Del Rio’s vaunted defense getting GASHED!!!! pic.twitter.com/1cGWibKtDj — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 6, 2023

Things with Emannuel Forbes are getting out of control. At some point you cant just keep "letting him learn" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 6, 2023

Forbes is ASS! Another Ron Rivera/JDR pick — Commander D (@deejones20) October 6, 2023

