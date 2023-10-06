Advertisement

Social media reacts to Commanders’ embarrassing performance thus far vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders have had some stinkers over the years. However, their first-half performance against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football could be among the worst in franchise history.

The Bears rolled up 307 yards of total offense against the Commanders in the first half en route to a 27-3 lead. Remember when the defense was supposed to be a team strength?

Let’s add some context here as to why this first half has been so abysmal for the Commanders: The Bears haven’t won a game since Oct. 2022.

While the game itself was dreadful, social media was a lot more interesting. Let’s look at some of the best reactions regarding Washington’s ugly first half.

