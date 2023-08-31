Social media reacts to Commanders adding ex-Cowboys linebacker to the practice squad

Washington fans have been begging for help at linebacker almost since the moment Ron Rivera took over as head coach before the 2020 season.

It’s odd, considering Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio were both former standout linebackers in the NFL for a combined 19 seasons. However, in today’s pass-happy NFL, the Commanders have almost de-emphasized the linebacker position to a degree. Washington isn’t the only team.

The Commanders often play with just two linebackers on the field, opting instead for five defensive backs or five defensive linemen. When Washington announced its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, it had only four linebackers.

So it was unsurprising when the Commanders re-signed De’Jon Harris to the practice squad. However, the Commanders weren’t done, later adding former Dallas fourth-round pick Jabril Cox to the practice squad. Cox chose Washington’s offer to join its practice squad over re-joining the Cowboys.

Why? Because he probably saw a clearer path to eventually playing.

Regardless of what eventually happens with Cox and the Commanders, it was a smart gamble by Washington to take a shot on the athletic 6-foot-3 linebacker.

We took to Twitter for some of the best reactions to the Commanders adding Cox to the practice squad, and it appears to be a popular move — and rightfully so.

 

