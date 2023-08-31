Social media reacts to Commanders adding ex-Cowboys linebacker to the practice squad

Washington fans have been begging for help at linebacker almost since the moment Ron Rivera took over as head coach before the 2020 season.

It’s odd, considering Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio were both former standout linebackers in the NFL for a combined 19 seasons. However, in today’s pass-happy NFL, the Commanders have almost de-emphasized the linebacker position to a degree. Washington isn’t the only team.

The Commanders often play with just two linebackers on the field, opting instead for five defensive backs or five defensive linemen. When Washington announced its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, it had only four linebackers.

So it was unsurprising when the Commanders re-signed De’Jon Harris to the practice squad. However, the Commanders weren’t done, later adding former Dallas fourth-round pick Jabril Cox to the practice squad. Cox chose Washington’s offer to join its practice squad over re-joining the Cowboys.

Why? Because he probably saw a clearer path to eventually playing.

Regardless of what eventually happens with Cox and the Commanders, it was a smart gamble by Washington to take a shot on the athletic 6-foot-3 linebacker.

We took to Twitter for some of the best reactions to the Commanders adding Cox to the practice squad, and it appears to be a popular move — and rightfully so.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report

I like the Jabril Cox add to the PS in Washington. John Ridgeway last year, Cox this summer as former DAL picks making their way to DC. ACL injury threw a wrench in his path to snaps but has an explosive trigger that can play at multiple levels. Del Rio loves hybrids. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 30, 2023

Mark Bullock

Hey, someone new! Liked Jabril Cox coming out of college. Had some real athletic/coverage upside then. Interesting add to the practice squad https://t.co/RSGskvpdRs — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) August 30, 2023

This is 100% true

Have to think Jabril Cox took 1 look at the Commanders LB depth chart and thought Washington offers the best chance at playing time pic.twitter.com/H0TM9fhQY5 — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) August 30, 2023

Commanders connection

Fun fact: New #Commanders LB Jabril Cox now reunites with his childhood friend and former Little League teammate William Bradley-King #HTTC — T M (@reshmanuel) August 30, 2023

Jamual of Hogs Haven

Idk what Washington's plans are for Jabril Cox or how long they'll keep him on the PS. Thought they needed to do some LB scouting over the last couple days because its time to start thinking contingency plans in case Cody Barton isn't it. Which, for me, is a real concern. — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 30, 2023

Mark of Hogs Haven

This Jabril Cox new just got me giddy! — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) August 30, 2023

Poor David Mayo

Ummm I would bring Jabril Cox up from the practice squad to replace David Mayo pronto. I’m pretty sure whose better but if it’s Ron evaluating the talent we know how that will go. Lol. — PoeticGenius916 (@CMont916) August 30, 2023

Loved Jabril Cox coming out in the draft. I’d rather have him than David Mayo https://t.co/4pzLm4832E — Jay (@RedskinsCult) August 30, 2023

More fan reactions

Grabbing Jabril Cox made my night! Wanted him more than Jamin Davis in the draft. Actually JOK first, but Cox would have been my 2nd choice in that draft. — R. Richardson (@NatsJunkie) August 31, 2023

Stoked to see Jabril Cox on the Commanders PS! — Commander Sean (@FlSkinsFan4Life) August 30, 2023

First John Ridgeway and now Jabril Cox. Why learn to draft well when you can just wait and see who the #Cowboys risk to waivers/free agency. Copying homework lol https://t.co/wEYR8XcF1x — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire