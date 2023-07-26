Social media reacts to Colorado likely rejoining the Big 12

It’s looking likely that a move back to the Big 12 is happening for Colorado.

As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday afternoon, the university is in serious discussions about leaving the Pac-12 to rejoin its former conference. Multiple other legitimate reports followed, including one from BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger, who tweeted that the move is happening “barring any unexpected hiccups.”

Plus, according to Brian Howell, the CU board of regents has a public meeting set for Thursday in which a vote could potentially take place.

Below is how both Colorado fans and the college football world reacted to the Buffs likely heading to the Big 12:

Give Coach Prime a deeper pipeline into Texas and Florida and watch what happens 👀 — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) July 26, 2023

👀 I whipped up this photoshop of what Colorado would look like in the Big 12. Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/1GjvOTbWOw — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 26, 2023

🚨🚨🚨 Can’t get any more explicit than this https://t.co/AwULzBKls9 — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) July 26, 2023

This feels right. Colorado belongs in the Big 12 more than the Pac 12. Matter of fact, go get Nebraska too. I know it would be financial suicide but Nebraska needs to anchor the Big 12. https://t.co/oR4yQYoH3j — Brandon Walker (@BFW) July 26, 2023

A. Holy crap, I didn't think they'd actually do it (or consider it to this degree). B. Kind of amazing that two power conferences are fighting over a program that has been good at football once in 17 years. https://t.co/CE58BSW8hN — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) July 26, 2023

If Colorado does indeed return to the Big 12, it will be tied for 2nd in Big 12 Football Championship Game wins among future active members. Complete list:

• 2: Kansas State

• 1: Baylor, Colorado

• 0: (many others) — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 26, 2023

Colorado going back to the Big-12 before Colorado State could get in is truly a hilarious wrinkle — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) July 26, 2023

At what point down the Pac-12 become a Six Pac? — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) July 26, 2023

This would be ELITE. https://t.co/X1OuTP5O8H — Brandon Reyes (@CoachBReyes) July 26, 2023

Idk man. I get it's a different world these days with conference realignment, but I just can't imagine Colorado in the Big 12. Just feels unnatural. https://t.co/LbmYAecgKZ — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) July 26, 2023

The PAC blowing up wouldn't be the worst thing, I suppose, for tradition's sake. Colorado rejoins four other Big 8 members in the Big 12.

It'll lead to Arizona and ASU joining, they have history with TTU. It sets the Big 12 up to add ACC schools (Pitt, Cuse) for WVU/UCF/Cincy — CSU to the Big 12 (@culverstockton) July 26, 2023

We'll always have the Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/LHj1lHBcZx — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) July 26, 2023

Colorado nonconference games include Houston 2025 & 2026. Kansas St in 2027 & 2028. Oklahoma St in 2036 & 2038. Those would be canceled. Nebraska has the same week open in 2027 👀 — Silver Buff (@silver_buff) July 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire