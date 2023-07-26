Social media reacts to Colorado likely rejoining the Big 12

Jack Carlough
·3 min read

It’s looking likely that a move back to the Big 12 is happening for Colorado.

As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday afternoon, the university is in serious discussions about leaving the Pac-12 to rejoin its former conference. Multiple other legitimate reports followed, including one from BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger, who tweeted that the move is happening “barring any unexpected hiccups.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Plus, according to Brian Howell, the CU board of regents has a public meeting set for Thursday in which a vote could potentially take place.

Below is how both Colorado fans and the college football world reacted to the Buffs likely heading to the Big 12:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire

Recommended Stories