Social media reacts to Colorado landing top-ranked 2024 OT Jordan Seaton

Jordan Seaton may have just pulled off one of the biggest troll jobs in college football recruiting history. Only days after removing Colorado from his top list of schools, the No. 1 ranked 2024 offensive tackle surprised many when he committed to the Buffs on Thursday morning.

Seaton, a 6-foot-5, 287-pound prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, made his announcement live on FS1’s “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin.

On social media, Colorado fans and players were quick to show their excitement over head coach Deion Sanders’ latest recruiting pull. Below are some of the best reactions to Seaton’s commitment:

💥BOOM💥 5⭐️ ‘24 OL JORDAN SEATON HAS COMMITTED TO COLORADO!!! #SkoBuffs #WeComing Seaton is the #30th ranked player in the Class of ‘24 and he is the top ranked lineman! WHAT A PICKUP!!!! pic.twitter.com/ndAUQ8pFBG — Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) December 7, 2023

Wow! Seaton is a 5-star rated as the No. 1 tackle in the 2024 class in the 247Sports composite rankings. Massive recruiting win for the Buffaloes, who may have just filled one of their starting tackle spots #cubuffs https://t.co/kan7IFijuR — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 7, 2023

BAHAHAHAH GOT EMMMM pic.twitter.com/NbNEXwbeEY — Arden Walker 🎉 (@walker_arden) December 7, 2023

JORDAN SEATON #1 OT IN THE NATION JUST COMMITTED TO BOULDER BIG THINGS COMING FOR THE BUFFS 🔥🦬 pic.twitter.com/A1M2aDc7Pq — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 7, 2023

CRAZY PEOPLE THOUGHT THIS TRAIN WAS GONE STOP MOVING🎰🦬 https://t.co/i5MaYinjVv — Cam’Ron ”KILLA” Silmon🕺🏼 (@Young_Cam20) December 7, 2023

New #CUBuffs commit Jordan Seaton is listed at 6-5, 287 pounds which is a typical size for a blue-chip OL prospect. But if you saw Seaton in person during his visits to Boulder, you could attest to the fact he's one of the most imposing prospects the #Buffs have ever hosted. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 7, 2023

Merry Christmas Buff Fam 🤩 — CU Recruiting (@CU_Recruiting) December 7, 2023

Forgive us for our sins savior https://t.co/8EnOrG6Oao — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire