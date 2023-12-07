Advertisement

Social media reacts to Colorado landing top-ranked 2024 OT Jordan Seaton

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Jordan Seaton may have just pulled off one of the biggest troll jobs in college football recruiting history. Only days after removing Colorado from his top list of schools, the No. 1 ranked 2024 offensive tackle surprised many when he committed to the Buffs on Thursday morning.

Seaton, a 6-foot-5, 287-pound prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, made his announcement live on FS1’s “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin.

On social media, Colorado fans and players were quick to show their excitement over head coach Deion Sanders’ latest recruiting pull. Below are some of the best reactions to Seaton’s commitment:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire