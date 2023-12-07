Social media reacts to Colorado landing top-ranked 2024 OT Jordan Seaton
Jordan Seaton may have just pulled off one of the biggest troll jobs in college football recruiting history. Only days after removing Colorado from his top list of schools, the No. 1 ranked 2024 offensive tackle surprised many when he committed to the Buffs on Thursday morning.
Seaton, a 6-foot-5, 287-pound prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, made his announcement live on FS1’s “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin.
On social media, Colorado fans and players were quick to show their excitement over head coach Deion Sanders’ latest recruiting pull. Below are some of the best reactions to Seaton’s commitment:
💥BOOM💥 5⭐️ ‘24 OL JORDAN SEATON HAS COMMITTED TO COLORADO!!! #SkoBuffs #WeComing
Seaton is the #30th ranked player in the Class of ‘24 and he is the top ranked lineman! WHAT A PICKUP!!!! pic.twitter.com/ndAUQ8pFBG
Wow! Seaton is a 5-star rated as the No. 1 tackle in the 2024 class in the 247Sports composite rankings. Massive recruiting win for the Buffaloes, who may have just filled one of their starting tackle spots #cubuffs https://t.co/kan7IFijuR
WOW.
PLOT TWIST.
It's on… https://t.co/Khz8n0wSgG
BAHAHAHAH GOT EMMMM pic.twitter.com/NbNEXwbeEY
Mood 🦬😁 pic.twitter.com/2worboJa5B
JORDAN SEATON #1 OT IN THE NATION JUST COMMITTED TO BOULDER
BIG THINGS COMING FOR THE BUFFS 🔥🦬 pic.twitter.com/A1M2aDc7Pq
CRAZY PEOPLE THOUGHT THIS TRAIN WAS GONE STOP MOVING🎰🦬 https://t.co/i5MaYinjVv
New #CUBuffs commit Jordan Seaton is listed at 6-5, 287 pounds which is a typical size for a blue-chip OL prospect. But if you saw Seaton in person during his visits to Boulder, you could attest to the fact he's one of the most imposing prospects the #Buffs have ever hosted.
Merry Christmas Buff Fam 🤩
Forgive us for our sins savior https://t.co/8EnOrG6Oao
.@JordanSeaton_ on Shedeur Sanders being the most sacked QB in College Football:
"That will never happen again." pic.twitter.com/Z6E9qCQrZ5
Congratulations welcome to the family @JordanSeaton_ https://t.co/WBDOAHsWPi
They said he can’t recruit “Trench Players”….Well we just got the BEST one ! #WeComing #SkoBuffs 🦬@JordanSeaton_ @DeionSanders @LoadholtPhil pic.twitter.com/Fx9GeQFc4t
Goodmorning America #NoMoreDays
