Social media reacts to Colorado’s fourth straight loss

While the past month-plus has certainly been frustrating for all involved, it’s important to look big picture when examining the 2023 Buffs. They’re now 4-6 following Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Arizona, but head coach Deion Sanders sees his Colorado football program moving in the right direction.

Still, the negatives must also be mentioned. Colorado was again plagued by careless penalties, missed tackles and a few questionable play calls in another one-score loss at home.

With bowl eligibility still up for grabs, the Buffaloes close their regular season with two final road games in a pair of tough environments.

Here’s how social media reacted to Colorado’s fourth straight loss:

Game management is the killer today, after a pretty good performance from all three phases of the team. Buffs lose 34-31#cubuffs #gobuffs #9sports — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) November 11, 2023

FINAL: Arizona 34, #CUBuffs 31. Buffs played a much better game today, just failed to take advantage of opportunities in the fourth quarter. Colorado drops to 4-6, needs two wins in the final two games to get bowl eligible pic.twitter.com/sPwWsnWgFX — Troy Finnegan (@troyfinnegan) November 11, 2023

The Wildcats walk it off The final game at Folsom Field ends in a Buffaloes loss Duane Physics lurks A heartbreaker in Boulder pic.twitter.com/HMA6pdp3fU — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) November 11, 2023

The Buffs fall to 4-6 and will need wins at Wazzu and vs. Utah to secure bowl eligibility. So frustrating to lose this (and Stanford) after having every chance to win it. — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) November 11, 2023

So the biggest play of the game for Arizona was made by a beloved Buff, who Deion Sanders ran out of the program. Cool stuff! — Jake Shapiro, but gobble gobble 🦃 (@Shapalicious) November 11, 2023

FINAL FROM FOLSOM: ARIZONA 34, COLORADO 31. Heartbreaking. CU falls to 4-6 on the season. #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/42VPNO0V5x — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) November 11, 2023

Welp. — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 11, 2023

No. 21 Arizona beats Colorado in the final seconds to improve to 7-3 😤 pic.twitter.com/gAVvepkBqA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2023

In a 24-hour span, we've seen… – Arizona basketball take down Duke at Cameron Indoor

– Arizona football rally to beat Colorado in Boulder for its fourth straight win Tucson is on cloud nine right now. pic.twitter.com/ukfFnFby7g — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 12, 2023

Great Team Win! Hell of a game from the Colorado Buffaloes. It’s all love! Onto the next! Always Bear Down! 💪🏾💫🐻 — TAYLOR UPSHAW (@TaylorUpshaw91) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire