Social media reacts to Colorado’s fourth straight loss

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
While the past month-plus has certainly been frustrating for all involved, it’s important to look big picture when examining the 2023 Buffs. They’re now 4-6 following Saturday’s 34-31 loss to Arizona, but head coach Deion Sanders sees his Colorado football program moving in the right direction.

Still, the negatives must also be mentioned. Colorado was again plagued by careless penalties, missed tackles and a few questionable play calls in another one-score loss at home.

With bowl eligibility still up for grabs, the Buffaloes close their regular season with two final road games in a pair of tough environments.

Here’s how social media reacted to Colorado’s fourth straight loss:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire