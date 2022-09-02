Social media reacts to the College Football Playoff expansion

Exciting things are happening in the college football world.

The College Football Playoff is set to expand from the current four-team format to 12 teams by at least 2026. The College Football Playoff board of managers unanimously voted on Friday to make the change.

Momentum for playoff expansion has been building for quite some time. Many coaches have been public about their desire for a large playoff and now that dream is going to become a reality.

The new 12-team deal is set to include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six more at-large selections. The top four league champions will receive first-round byes in the new playoff format. The first round of playoff games is expected to be played on college campuses for the first time.

The monumental news is going to change the landscape of college football forever. Here is how social media reacted to the future College Football Playoff expansion.

BREAKING: The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams. The new format is expected to begin in 2026, but could start earlier, per @PeteThamel. pic.twitter.com/ZMGHnpXH9Y — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 2, 2022

Here's what a 12-team College Football Playoff would have looked like if it existed last season 👀🏆 Which matchup would have been the most fun to watch? pic.twitter.com/xnnxtn99kh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

BREAKING: As part of the new 12 team College Football Playoff Alabama has been granted a permanent first round bye — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) September 2, 2022

Here’s what the expanded college football playoff bracket would look like: pic.twitter.com/TGd1VZYgLD — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 2, 2022

Gauging the room: Are you for or against the move to a 12-team College Football Playoff? What’s your reasoning for your answer? — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 2, 2022

The college football playoff committee getting ready to put in six sec team in the 12 team field with O pac 12 schools pic.twitter.com/ToeIRQJ3Xr — John (@iam_johnw) September 2, 2022

"The 12-team playoff format basically eliminates 'Group of 5' as a term and makes all 10 FBS conferences technically equal." — @ChrisVannini Welcome to the new era of the College Football Playoff. Everything you need to know ⤵️https://t.co/RE2ZjrnSER pic.twitter.com/qiaBAkkEmH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 2, 2022

Here is how the new 12 Team College Football Playoff will work. pic.twitter.com/CHl6aX9XyV — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 2, 2022

