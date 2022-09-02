Social media reacts to the College Football Playoff expansion

Chandler Mumme
Exciting things are happening in the college football world.

The College Football Playoff is set to expand from the current four-team format to 12 teams by at least 2026. The College Football Playoff board of managers unanimously voted on Friday to make the change.

Momentum for playoff expansion has been building for quite some time. Many coaches have been public about their desire for a large playoff and now that dream is going to become a reality.

The new 12-team deal is set to include the six highest-ranked conference champions and six more at-large selections. The top four league champions will receive first-round byes in the new playoff format. The first round of playoff games is expected to be played on college campuses for the first time.

The monumental news is going to change the landscape of college football forever. Here is how social media reacted to the future College Football Playoff expansion.

