Social Media Reacts: College Football Playoff Confirms 5-7 Format for 12-Team Playoff

Alex Turri
·4 min read

In a groundbreaking decision, the Board of Managers for the College Football Playoff (CFP) has announced a unanimous overhaul of the selection process for the highly anticipated 12-team tournament. Under the revised guidelines, the CFP will now welcome the five most esteemed conference champions alongside the top seven teams determined by the discerning eye of the CFP Selection Committee. This significant alteration promises to reshape the landscape of collegiate football and inject fresh excitement into the playoff season.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the CFP Board of Managers. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

Changes are coming and they are some big ones. Here is a look at how social media reacted to these big changes in the College Football Playoff.

 

