Social Media Reacts: College Football Playoff Confirms 5-7 Format for 12-Team Playoff

In a groundbreaking decision, the Board of Managers for the College Football Playoff (CFP) has announced a unanimous overhaul of the selection process for the highly anticipated 12-team tournament. Under the revised guidelines, the CFP will now welcome the five most esteemed conference champions alongside the top seven teams determined by the discerning eye of the CFP Selection Committee. This significant alteration promises to reshape the landscape of collegiate football and inject fresh excitement into the playoff season.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University and Chair of the CFP Board of Managers. “I know this change will also be well received by student-athletes, coaches and fans. We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

Changes are coming and they are some big ones. Here is a look at how social media reacted to these big changes in the College Football Playoff.

BREAKING: College Football Playoff approves a move to 5+7. Five automatic spots for conference champions. pic.twitter.com/IFkCrdWsFR — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 20, 2024

College Football Playoff revised qualifying criteria for 12-team event to include 5 highest-ranked conference champions plus next 7 highest-ranked teams as determined by selection committee. The 4 highest ranked conference champs will be seeded 1-4 & receive 1st round byes,… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 20, 2024

The 5-7 format has been confirmed for the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/ZpjafMkc4C — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 20, 2024

The College Football Playoff committee unanimously approved the 5-7 format for the 12-team playoff and will implement it for the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/I7PKpvmhxM — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) February 20, 2024

NEWS: The College Football Playoff is officially going to 5-7 format. 5 highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next 7 highest-ranked teams — as determined by the Playoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/Oking9DW2v — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 20, 2024

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 The College Football Playoff Committee approves “5+7” model. 🏈1 Autobid to B1G, SEC, ACC, Big 12 Champion and best Group of 5 team 🏈7 at large bids Who is making the CFP for the first time next season in this format? pic.twitter.com/PhKS2YHg02 — CFBSelect.com (@CfbSelect) February 20, 2024

No excuse for Ohio State not to make the College Football Playoff every single year. https://t.co/ln4hHFxvG8 — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) February 20, 2024

The 5-7 model has been approved for the 12-team College Football Playoff model The College Football Playoff (CFP) Board of Managers today unanimously revised the qualifying criteria for the 12-team event to now include the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next… — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) February 20, 2024

The new College Football Playoff will put the 4 highest ranked conference champions as seeds 1 through 4. That means that even if Notre Dame is the #1 ranked team in the country, they would get the #5 seed, requiring them to win 4 straight games to win a title. That's brutal. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 20, 2024

Great news for the SEC here: “there will be no limit on the number of participants from a conference” in the 12-team College Football Playoff https://t.co/1UC0vJwXQ9 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 20, 2024

The College Football Playoff has approved the move to a 5-7 format for the 12-team field starting next season‼️ "The 5 highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next 7 highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP Selection Committee." . Welp the buffs will be a conference… pic.twitter.com/ljKh1dRrtP — Dalvin truth (@dalvinthetruth) February 20, 2024

Dates for the first 12-team College Football Playoff. Plan accordingly. First round games (home sites): Dec. 20, 2024: 1 game

Dec. 21, 2024: 3 games Quarterfinals: Dec. 31, 2024: Fiesta Bowl

Jan. 1, 2025: Peach Bowl

Jan. 1, 2025: Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2025: Sugar Bowl… — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 20, 2024

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The College Football Playoff has elected to utilize a 5-7 format for the new 12-team playoff, per @On3sports The five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest ranked teams will take part in the new playoff format What do you think? 🤔 — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) February 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire