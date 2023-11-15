Social media reacts to Cody Williams’ early breakout game vs. Milwaukee
Cody Williams has arrived, folks.
In only his second collegiate game, the highly touted Colorado men’s basketball freshman proved why many consider him to be a first-round NBA draft pick.
Williams’ first half on Tuesday evening against Milwaukee featured an early one-handed breakaway dunk, 13 total points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. He made it all look easy, too.
After missing Friday’s game against Grambling State with an injury, the young forward finished Tuesday’s 106-79 win with 17 points, five boards and four assists.
Colorado, which earned a No. 25 ranking in Monday’s AP poll, is now 3-0 on the season.
Here’s how social media reacted to the first big performance of Williams’ CU career:
too easy for @C_Will101124 💨
📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/G3fjUwvM71
— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 15, 2023
CODY WILLIAMS #SCTOP10
— Jake Shapiro, but gobble gobble 🦃 (@Shapalicious) November 15, 2023
it's what he does 🤷♂️@C_Will101124 | 📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/eb3OXC53uh
— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 15, 2023
CODY WILLIAMS OH MY GOD
— Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) November 15, 2023
Hello, Cody Williams. What a dunk
— Tony Cosolo (@LotsaBobaFett) November 15, 2023
WOW CODY WILLIAMS CAN FLY🦅 #skobuffs🦬
— Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) November 15, 2023
More Cody Williams in the open court, please.
— William Whelan (@William_Whelan) November 15, 2023
The first of many highlight reel plays of Cody Williams’ #CUBuffs career. The freshman phenom has been excellent so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/ms4urpjrqz
— Tyler King (@King_TylerB) November 15, 2023
THROW IT DOWN YOUNG FELLA 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Cody Williams is gonna be SPECIAL. #skobuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/COs66ivITf
— Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) November 15, 2023
My Dad asked me to tweet this. Here’s Cody Williams with one of the craziest dunks in CU’s history. pic.twitter.com/TviqxeMKRl
— Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) November 15, 2023
😤 https://t.co/qqsfDI0p5u pic.twitter.com/vBg0FxFeDm
— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 15, 2023
I want a Cody triple-double tonight more than I want to breathe air
— Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) November 15, 2023
Cody Williams is having a special first half. With that and-one conversion, the freshman has 13 points.
— Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) November 15, 2023