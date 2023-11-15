Social media reacts to Cody Williams’ early breakout game vs. Milwaukee

Cody Williams has arrived, folks.

In only his second collegiate game, the highly touted Colorado men’s basketball freshman proved why many consider him to be a first-round NBA draft pick.

Williams’ first half on Tuesday evening against Milwaukee featured an early one-handed breakaway dunk, 13 total points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. He made it all look easy, too.

After missing Friday’s game against Grambling State with an injury, the young forward finished Tuesday’s 106-79 win with 17 points, five boards and four assists.

Colorado, which earned a No. 25 ranking in Monday’s AP poll, is now 3-0 on the season.

Here’s how social media reacted to the first big performance of Williams’ CU career:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire